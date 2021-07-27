openbase logo
by LLK
0.2.0-prerelease.20210727023023 (see all)

Scratch SVG renderer

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.8K

GitHub Stars

31

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

5

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

scratch-svg-renderer

Greenkeeper badge A class built for importing SVGs into Scratch. Imports an SVG string to a DOM element or an HTML canvas. Handles some of the quirks with Scratch 2.0 SVGs, which sometimes misreport their width, height and view box.

Installation

This requires you to have Git and Node.js installed.

To install as a dependency for your own application:

npm install scratch-svg-renderer

To set up a development environment to edit scratch-svg-renderer yourself:

git clone https://github.com/LLK/scratch-svg-renderer.git
cd scratch-svg-renderer
npm install

How to include in a Node.js App

import SvgRenderer from 'scratch-svg-renderer';

const svgRenderer = new SvgRenderer();

const svgData = "<svg>...</svg>";
const scale = 1;
const quirksMode = false; // If true, emulate Scratch 2.0 SVG rendering "quirks"
function doSomethingWith(canvas) {...};

svgRenderer.loadSVG(svgData, quirksMode, () => {
    svgRenderer.draw(scale);
    doSomethingWith(svgRenderer.canvas);
});

How to run locally as part of scratch-gui

To run scratch-svg-renderer locally as part of scratch-gui, for development:

  1. Set up local repositories (or pull updated code):
    1. scratch-svg-renderer (this repo)
    2. scratch-render
    3. scratch-paint
    4. scratch-gui
  2. In each of the local repos above, run npm install
  3. Run npm link in each of these local repos:
    1. scratch-svg-renderer
    2. scratch-render
    3. scratch-paint
  4. Run npm link scratch-svg-renderer in each of these local repos:
    1. scratch-render
    2. scratch-paint
    3. scratch-gui
  5. In your local scratch-gui repo:
    1. run npm link scratch-render
    2. run npm link scratch-paint
  6. In scratch-gui, follow its instructions to run it or build its code

We provide Scratch free of charge, and want to keep it that way! Please consider making a donation to support our continued engineering, design, community, and resource development efforts. Donations of any size are appreciated. Thank you!

