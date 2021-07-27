A class built for importing SVGs into Scratch. Imports an SVG string to a DOM element or an HTML canvas. Handles some of the quirks with Scratch 2.0 SVGs, which sometimes misreport their width, height and view box.

Installation

This requires you to have Git and Node.js installed.

To install as a dependency for your own application:

npm install scratch-svg-renderer

To set up a development environment to edit scratch-svg-renderer yourself:

git clone https://github.com/LLK/scratch-svg-renderer.git cd scratch-svg-renderer npm install

How to include in a Node.js App

import SvgRenderer from 'scratch-svg-renderer' ; const svgRenderer = new SvgRenderer(); const svgData = "<svg>...</svg>" ; const scale = 1 ; const quirksMode = false ; function doSomethingWith ( canvas ) {...}; svgRenderer.loadSVG(svgData, quirksMode, () => { svgRenderer.draw(scale); doSomethingWith(svgRenderer.canvas); });

How to run locally as part of scratch-gui

To run scratch-svg-renderer locally as part of scratch-gui, for development:

Set up local repositories (or pull updated code): scratch-svg-renderer (this repo) scratch-render scratch-paint scratch-gui In each of the local repos above, run npm install Run npm link in each of these local repos: scratch-svg-renderer scratch-render scratch-paint Run npm link scratch-svg-renderer in each of these local repos: scratch-render scratch-paint scratch-gui In your local scratch-gui repo: run npm link scratch-render run npm link scratch-paint In scratch-gui, follow its instructions to run it or build its code

Donate

We provide Scratch free of charge, and want to keep it that way! Please consider making a donation to support our continued engineering, design, community, and resource development efforts. Donations of any size are appreciated. Thank you!