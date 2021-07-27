A class built for importing SVGs into Scratch. Imports an SVG string to a DOM element or an HTML canvas. Handles some of the quirks with Scratch 2.0 SVGs, which sometimes misreport their width, height and view box.
This requires you to have Git and Node.js installed.
To install as a dependency for your own application:
npm install scratch-svg-renderer
To set up a development environment to edit scratch-svg-renderer yourself:
git clone https://github.com/LLK/scratch-svg-renderer.git
cd scratch-svg-renderer
npm install
import SvgRenderer from 'scratch-svg-renderer';
const svgRenderer = new SvgRenderer();
const svgData = "<svg>...</svg>";
const scale = 1;
const quirksMode = false; // If true, emulate Scratch 2.0 SVG rendering "quirks"
function doSomethingWith(canvas) {...};
svgRenderer.loadSVG(svgData, quirksMode, () => {
svgRenderer.draw(scale);
doSomethingWith(svgRenderer.canvas);
});
To run scratch-svg-renderer locally as part of scratch-gui, for development:
npm install
npm link in each of these local repos:
npm link scratch-svg-renderer in each of these local repos:
npm link scratch-render
npm link scratch-paint
