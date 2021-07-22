Scratch Storage is a library for loading and storing project and asset files for Scratch 3.0

Installation

This requires you to have Node.js installed.

In your own Node.js environment/application:

npm install https://github.com/LLK/scratch-storage.git

If you want to edit/play yourself (requires Git):

git clone https://github.com/LLK/scratch-storage.git cd scratch-storage npm install

Using scratch-storage

From HTML

< script src = "scratch-storage/dist/web/scratch-storage.js" > </ script > < script > var storage = new Scratch.Storage(); </ script >

From Node.js / Webpack

var storage = require ( 'scratch-storage' );

Storage API Quick Start

Once you have an instance of scratch-storage , add some web sources. For each source you'll need to provide a function to generate a URL for a supported type of asset:

var getAssetUrl = function ( asset ) { var assetUrlParts = [ 'https://assets.example.com/path/to/assets/' , asset.assetId, '.' , asset.dataFormat, '/get/' ]; return assetUrlParts.join( '' ); };

Then, let the storage module know about your source:

storage.addWebStore( [AssetType.ImageVector, AssetType.ImageBitmap, AssetType.Sound], getAssetUrl);

If you're using ES6 you may be able to simplify all of the above quite a bit:

storage.addWebStore( [AssetType.ImageVector, AssetType.ImageBitmap, AssetType.Sound], asset => `https://assets.example.com/path/to/assets/ ${asset.assetId} . ${asset.dataFormat} /get/` );

Once the storage module is aware of the sources you need, you can start loading assets:

storage.load(AssetType.Sound, soundId).then( function ( soundAsset ) { });

If you'd like to use scratch-storage with scratch-vm you must "attach" the storage module to the VM:

vm.attachStorage(storage);

Testing

To run all tests:

npm test

To show test coverage:

npm run coverage

Committing

This project uses semantic release to ensure version bumps follow semver so that projects using the config don't break unexpectedly.

In order to automatically determine the type of version bump necessary, semantic release expects commit messages to be formatted following conventional-changelog.

< type > ( < scope > ): < subject > < BLANK LINE > < body > < BLANK LINE > < footer >

subject and body are your familiar commit subject and body. footer is where you would include BREAKING CHANGE and ISSUES FIXED sections if applicable.

type is one of:

fix : A bug fix Causes a patch release (0.0.x)

: A bug fix feat : A new feature Causes a minor release (0.x.0)

: A new feature docs : Documentation only changes

: Documentation only changes style : Changes that do not affect the meaning of the code (white-space, formatting, missing semi-colons, etc)

: Changes that do not affect the meaning of the code (white-space, formatting, missing semi-colons, etc) refactor : A code change that neither fixes a bug nor adds a feature

: A code change that neither fixes a bug nor adds a feature perf : A code change that improves performance May or may not cause a minor release. It's not clear.

: A code change that improves performance test : Adding missing tests or correcting existing tests

: Adding missing tests or correcting existing tests ci : Changes to our CI configuration files and scripts (example scopes: Travis, Circle, BrowserStack, SauceLabs)

: Changes to our CI configuration files and scripts (example scopes: Travis, Circle, BrowserStack, SauceLabs) chore : Other changes that don't modify src or test files

: Other changes that don't modify src or test files revert : Reverts a previous commit

Use the commitizen CLI to make commits formatted in this way:

npm install -g commitizen npm install

Now you're ready to make commits using git cz .

Breaking changes

If you're committing a change that makes an API change, or will otherwise require changes to existing code, ensure your commit specifies a breaking change. In your commit body, prefix the changes with "BREAKING CHANGE: " This will cause a major version bump so downstream projects must choose to upgrade and will not break the build unexpectedly.

Donate

We provide Scratch free of charge, and want to keep it that way! Please consider making a donation to support our continued engineering, design, community, and resource development efforts. Donations of any size are appreciated. Thank you!