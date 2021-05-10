The Scratch Parser is a Node.js module that parses and validates Scratch projects.
npm install scratch-parser
var fs = require('fs');
var parser = require('scratch-parser');
var buffer = fs.readFileSync('/path/to/project.sb2');
parser(buffer, function (err, project) {
if (err) // handle the error
// do something interesting
});
In addition to the
_meta data described above, Scratch projects include an attribute called
info that may include the following:
|Key
|Description
flashVersion
|Installed version of Adobe Flash
swfVersion
|Version of the Scratch editor used to create the project
userAgent
|User agent used to create the project
savedExtensions
|Array of Scratch Extensions used in the project
npm test
make coverage
make benchmark
This project uses semantic release to ensure version bumps follow semver so that projects using the config don't break unexpectedly.
In order to automatically determine the type of version bump necessary, semantic release expects commit messages to be formatted following conventional-changelog.
<type>(<scope>): <subject>
<BLANK LINE>
<body>
<BLANK LINE>
<footer>
subject and
body are your familiar commit subject and body.
footer is
where you would include
BREAKING CHANGE and
ISSUES FIXED sections if
applicable.
type is one of:
fix: A bug fix Causes a patch release (0.0.x)
feat: A new feature Causes a minor release (0.x.0)
docs: Documentation only changes
style: Changes that do not affect the meaning of the code (white-space, formatting, missing semi-colons, etc)
refactor: A code change that neither fixes a bug nor adds a feature
perf: A code change that improves performance May or may not cause a minor release. It's not clear.
test: Adding missing tests or correcting existing tests
ci: Changes to our CI configuration files and scripts (example scopes: Travis, Circle, BrowserStack, SauceLabs)
chore: Other changes that don't modify src or test files
revert: Reverts a previous commit
Use the commitizen CLI to make commits formatted in this way:
npm install -g commitizen
npm install
Now you're ready to make commits using
git cz.
If you're committing a change that will require changes to existing code, ensure your commit specifies a breaking change. In your commit body, prefix the changes with "BREAKING CHANGE: " This will cause a major version bump so downstream projects must choose to upgrade the config and will not break the build unexpectedly.