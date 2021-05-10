Parser for Scratch projects

Overview

The Scratch Parser is a Node.js module that parses and validates Scratch projects.

API

Installation

npm install scratch-parser

Basic Use

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var parser = require ( 'scratch-parser' ); var buffer = fs.readFileSync( '/path/to/project.sb2' ); parser(buffer, function ( err, project ) { if (err) });

In addition to the _meta data described above, Scratch projects include an attribute called info that may include the following:

Key Description flashVersion Installed version of Adobe Flash swfVersion Version of the Scratch editor used to create the project userAgent User agent used to create the project savedExtensions Array of Scratch Extensions used in the project

Testing

Running the Test Suite

npm test

Code Coverage Report

make coverage

Performance Benchmarks / Stress Testing

make benchmark

Committing

This project uses semantic release to ensure version bumps follow semver so that projects using the config don't break unexpectedly.

In order to automatically determine the type of version bump necessary, semantic release expects commit messages to be formatted following conventional-changelog.

< type > ( < scope > ): < subject > < BLANK LINE > < body > < BLANK LINE > < footer >

subject and body are your familiar commit subject and body. footer is where you would include BREAKING CHANGE and ISSUES FIXED sections if applicable.

type is one of:

fix : A bug fix Causes a patch release (0.0.x)

: A bug fix feat : A new feature Causes a minor release (0.x.0)

: A new feature docs : Documentation only changes

: Documentation only changes style : Changes that do not affect the meaning of the code (white-space, formatting, missing semi-colons, etc)

: Changes that do not affect the meaning of the code (white-space, formatting, missing semi-colons, etc) refactor : A code change that neither fixes a bug nor adds a feature

: A code change that neither fixes a bug nor adds a feature perf : A code change that improves performance May or may not cause a minor release. It's not clear.

: A code change that improves performance test : Adding missing tests or correcting existing tests

: Adding missing tests or correcting existing tests ci : Changes to our CI configuration files and scripts (example scopes: Travis, Circle, BrowserStack, SauceLabs)

: Changes to our CI configuration files and scripts (example scopes: Travis, Circle, BrowserStack, SauceLabs) chore : Other changes that don't modify src or test files

: Other changes that don't modify src or test files revert : Reverts a previous commit

Use the commitizen CLI to make commits formatted in this way:

npm install -g commitizen npm install

Now you're ready to make commits using git cz .

Breaking changes

If you're committing a change that will require changes to existing code, ensure your commit specifies a breaking change. In your commit body, prefix the changes with "BREAKING CHANGE: " This will cause a major version bump so downstream projects must choose to upgrade the config and will not break the build unexpectedly.