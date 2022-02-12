Translation of all Scratch projects is managed on the Transifex service: https://www.transifex.com/llk/public

This repository collects translations submitted to the Scratch projects on Transifex. Please do not submit PRs. If you would like to contribute translations, please sign up to translate on Transifex.

Using scratch-l10n in development

Installation

npm install --save-dev scratch-l10n

Basic Use

import locales, {localeData, isRtl} from 'scratch-l10n' ; import editorMessages from 'scratch-l10n/locales/editor-messages' ;

locales : currently supported locales for the Scratch project

: currently supported locales for the Scratch project isRtl : function that returns true if the locale is one that is written right-to-left

: function that returns true if the locale is one that is written right-to-left localeData : locale data for the supported locales, in the format accepted by addLocaleData required by react-intl

: locale data for the supported locales, in the format accepted by required by editorMessages : the actual message strings for all supported locales for a particular resource. editorMessages collects all the strings for the interface, extensions and paint-editor.

Useful Scripts

scratch-l10n provides:

build-i18n-src : script that uses babel and plugins to extract all FormattedMessage strings for translation. Combines the message from all the source files into one en.json

: script that uses babel and plugins to extract all strings for translation. Combines the message from all the source files into one tx-push-src : script to push the en.json file to Transifex. Requires that the environment variable TX_TOKEN is set with a value that has developer access to the Scratch projects on Transifex (i.e. Scratch Team only)

Versioning

scratch-l10n uses semantic versioning - breaking changes will increment the major version number, and new features (e.g. a new language) will increment the minor version number. However, the patch number is actually a datetime string. That way it's easy to see how recently the translations were updated.

In general, changes that require a PR (new functionality, new language) should increment the minor version. Pulling new translations from Transifex is automated and will commit to master directly.

Deprecations