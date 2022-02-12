This requires you to have Git and Node.js installed.
In your own node environment/application:
npm install https://github.com/LLK/scratch-gui.git
If you want to edit/play yourself:
git clone https://github.com/LLK/scratch-gui.git
cd scratch-gui
npm install
You may want to add
--depth=1 to the
git clone command because there are some large files in the git repository history.
Running the project requires Node.js to be installed.
Open a Command Prompt or Terminal in the repository and run:
npm start
Then go to http://localhost:8601/ - the playground outputs the default GUI component
If you wish to develop
scratch-gui alongside other scratch repositories that depend on it, you may wish
to have the other repositories use your local
scratch-gui build instead of fetching the current production
version of the scratch-gui that is found by default using
npm install.
Here's how to link your local
scratch-gui code to another project's
node_modules/scratch-gui.
In your local
scratch-gui repository's top level:
npm install
dist directory by running
BUILD_MODE=dist npm run build
npm link
From the top level of each repository (such as
scratch-www) that depends on
scratch-gui:
npm install
npm link scratch-gui
npm run watch
Instead of
BUILD_MODE=dist npm run build, you can use
BUILD_MODE=dist npm run watch instead. This will watch for changes to your
scratch-gui code, and automatically rebuild when there are changes. Sometimes this has been unreliable; if you are having problems, try going back to
BUILD_MODE=dist npm run build until you resolve them.
If you can't get linking to work right, try:
npm install before
npm link as installing after the linking will reset the linking.
.../.../MY_SCRATCH_DEV_DIRECTORY/scratch-gui/ and
.../.../MY_SCRATCH_DEV_DIRECTORY/scratch-www/.
npm unlink in both, and start over.
You may want to review the documentation for Jest and Enzyme as you write your tests.
See jest cli docs for more options.
NOTE: If you're a Windows user, please run these scripts in Windows
cmd.exe instead of Git Bash/MINGW64.
Before running any tests, make sure you have run
npm install from this (scratch-gui) repository's top level.
To run linter, unit tests, build, and integration tests, all at once:
npm test
To run unit tests in isolation:
npm run test:unit
To run unit tests in watch mode (watches for code changes and continuously runs tests):
npm run test:unit -- --watch
You can run a single file of integration tests (in this example, the
button tests):
$(npm bin)/jest --runInBand test/unit/components/button.test.jsx
Integration tests use a headless browser to manipulate the actual HTML and javascript that the repo produces. You will not see this activity (though you can hear it when sounds are played!).
Note that integration tests require you to first create a build that can be loaded in a browser:
npm run build
Then, you can run all integration tests:
npm run test:integration
Or, you can run a single file of integration tests (in this example, the
backpack tests):
$(npm bin)/jest --runInBand test/integration/backpack.test.js
If you want to watch the browser as it runs the test, rather than running headless, use:
USE_HEADLESS=no $(npm bin)/jest --runInBand test/integration/backpack.test.js
When running
npm install, you can get warnings about optional dependencies:
npm WARN optional Skipping failed optional dependency /chokidar/fsevents:
npm WARN notsup Not compatible with your operating system or architecture: fsevents@1.2.7
You can suppress them by adding the
no-optional switch:
npm install --no-optional
Further reading: Stack Overflow
When installing for the first time, you can get warnings that need to be resolved:
npm WARN eslint-config-scratch@5.0.0 requires a peer of babel-eslint@^8.0.1 but none was installed.
npm WARN eslint-config-scratch@5.0.0 requires a peer of eslint@^4.0 but none was installed.
npm WARN scratch-paint@0.2.0-prerelease.20190318170811 requires a peer of react-intl-redux@^0.7 but none was installed.
npm WARN scratch-paint@0.2.0-prerelease.20190318170811 requires a peer of react-responsive@^4 but none was installed.
You can check which versions are available:
npm view react-intl-redux@0.* version
You will need to install the required version:
npm install --no-optional --save-dev react-intl-redux@^0.7
The dependency itself might have more missing dependencies, which will show up like this:
user@machine:~/sources/scratch/scratch-gui (491-translatable-library-objects)$ npm install --no-optional --save-dev react-intl-redux@^0.7
scratch-gui@0.1.0 /media/cuideigin/Linux/sources/scratch/scratch-gui
├── react-intl-redux@0.7.0
└── UNMET PEER DEPENDENCY react-responsive@5.0.0
You will need to install those as well:
npm install --no-optional --save-dev react-responsive@^5.0.0
Further reading: Stack Overflow
If you run into npm install errors, try these steps:
npm cache clean --force
npm install again
You can publish the GUI to github.io so that others on the Internet can view it. Read the wiki for a step-by-step guide.
Since so much code throughout scratch-gui depends on the state of the project, which goes through many different phases of loading, displaying and saving, we created a "finite state machine" to make it clear which state it is in at any moment. This is contained in the file src/reducers/project-state.js .
It can be hard to understand the code in src/reducers/project-state.js . There are several types of data and functions used, which relate to each other:
These include state constant strings like:
NOT_LOADED (the default state),
ERROR,
FETCHING_WITH_ID,
LOADING_VM_WITH_ID,
REMIXING,
SHOWING_WITH_ID,
SHOWING_WITHOUT_ID,
These are names for the action which causes a state change. Some examples are:
START_FETCHING_NEW,
DONE_FETCHING_WITH_ID,
DONE_LOADING_VM_WITH_ID,
SET_PROJECT_ID,
START_AUTO_UPDATING,
Like this diagram of the project state machine shows, various transition actions can move us from one loading state to another:
Note: for clarity, the diagram above excludes states and transitions relating to error handling.
Here's an example of how states transition.
Suppose a user clicks on a project, and the page starts to load with URL https://scratch.mit.edu/projects/123456 .
Here's what will happen in the project state machine:
NOT_LOADED.
SET_PROJECT_ID redux action is dispatched (from src/lib/project-fetcher-hoc.jsx), with
projectId set to
123456. This transitions the state from
NOT_LOADED to
FETCHING_WITH_ID.
FETCHING_WITH_ID state. In src/lib/project-fetcher-hoc.jsx, the
projectId value
123456 is used to request the data for that project from the server.
DONE_FETCHING_WITH_ID action, with
projectData set. This transitions the state from
FETCHING_WITH_ID to
LOADING_VM_WITH_ID.
LOADING_VM_WITH_ID state. In src/lib/vm-manager-hoc.jsx, we load the
projectData into Scratch's virtual machine ("the vm").
DONE_LOADING_VM_WITH_ID action. This transitions the state from
LOADING_VM_WITH_ID to
SHOWING_WITH_ID
SHOWING_WITH_ID state. Now the project appears normally and is playable and editable.
