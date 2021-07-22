openbase logo
by LLK
0.1.0-prerelease.20200528195344 (see all)

Web Audio-based audio engine for Scratch 3.0

Readme

scratch-audio

Scratch audio engine is for playing sounds, instruments and audio effects in Scratch 3.0 projects

Please note this project is at an early stage and we are not ready for pull requests

Installation

This requires you to have Git and Node.js installed.

In your own node environment/application:

npm install https://github.com/LLK/scratch-audio.git

If you want to edit/play yourself:

git clone git@github.com:LLK/scratch-audio.git
cd scratch-audio
npm install

Testing

npm test

We provide Scratch free of charge, and want to keep it that way! Please consider making a donation to support our continued engineering, design, community, and resource development efforts. Donations of any size are appreciated. Thank you!

