This requires you to have Git and Node.js installed.
In your own node environment/application:
npm install https://github.com/LLK/scratch-audio.git
If you want to edit/play yourself:
git clone git@github.com:LLK/scratch-audio.git
cd scratch-audio
npm install
npm test
We provide Scratch free of charge, and want to keep it that way! Please consider making a donation to support our continued engineering, design, community, and resource development efforts. Donations of any size are appreciated. Thank you!