scrat
●
by scrat-team
●
0.10.1
●
Webapp Modular Framework
●
●
npm
●
GitHub
●
CDN
npm i scrat
Popularity
Downloads/wk
2
GitHub Stars
779
Maintenance
Last Commit
4yrs
ago
Contributors
8
Package
Dependencies
16
License
MIT
Type Definitions
DefinitelyTyped
Tree-Shakeable
No
?
Categories
Reviews
Readme
WEBAPP模块化开发框架
官网
http://scrat.io/
npm install -g scrat scrat -v
功能
模块化
模块化开发
按版本发布
模块生态
性能优化
按需加载
[请求合并](
http://scrat.io/#!/framework?title=3
. 网络请求)
[本地缓存](
http://scrat.io/#!/framework?title=4
. 本地缓存)
自动化
代码压缩
代码校验
CSS雪碧图
本地调试
[本地服务器](
http://scrat.io/#!/command?title=scrat
server start)
文件监听
自动刷新
其他功能
资源内嵌
多语言编译
[项目脚手架](
http://scrat.io/#!/command?title=scrat
init)
文档
快速开始
模块开发
前端框架
模块生态
工具命令
工具配置
项目实战
幕后花絮
