A little module that makes scraping websites a little easier. Uses node.js and jQuery.
Via npm:
$ npm install scraper
First argument is an url as a string, second is a callback which exposes a jQuery object with your scraped site as "body" and third is an object from the request containing info about the url.
var scraper = require('scraper');
scraper('http://search.twitter.com/search?q=javascript', function(err, jQuery) {
if (err) {throw err}
jQuery('.msg').each(function() {
console.log(jQuery(this).text().trim()+'\n');
});
});
First argument is an object containing settings for the "request" instance used internally, second is a callback which exposes a jQuery object with your scraped site as "body" and third is an object from the request containing info about the url.
var scraper = require('scraper');
scraper(
{
'uri': 'http://search.twitter.com/search?q=nodejs'
, 'headers': {
'User-Agent': 'Mozilla/4.0 (compatible; MSIE 7.0; Windows NT 6.0)'
}
}
, function(err, $) {
if (err) {throw err}
$('.msg').each(function() {
console.log($(this).text().trim()+'\n');
});
}
);
First argument is an array containing either strings or objects, second is a callback which exposes a jQuery object with your scraped site as "body" and third is an object from the request containing info about the url.
You can also add rate limiting to the fetcher by adding an options object as the third argument containing 'reqPerSec': float.
var scraper = require('scraper');
scraper(
[
'http://search.twitter.com/search?q=javascript'
, 'http://search.twitter.com/search?q=css'
, {
'uri': 'http://search.twitter.com/search?q=nodejs'
, 'headers': {
'User-Agent': 'Mozilla/4.0 (compatible; MSIE 7.0; Windows NT 6.0)'
}
}
, 'http://search.twitter.com/search?q=html5'
]
, function(err, $) {
if (err) {throw err;}
$('.msg').each(function() {
console.log($(this).text().trim()+'\n');
});
}
, {
'reqPerSec': 0.2 // Wait 5sec between each external request
}
);
Contains the info about what page/pages will be scraped
'http://www.nodejs.org'
or
{
'uri': 'http://search.twitter.com/search?q=nodejs'
, 'headers': {
'User-Agent': 'Mozilla/4.0 (compatible; MSIE 7.0; Windows NT 6.0)'
}
}
or
[
urlString
, urlString
, requestObject
, urlString
]
The callback that allows you do use the data retrieved from the fetch.
function(err, $) {
if (err) {throw err;}
$('.msg').each(function() {
console.log($(this).text().trim()+'\n');
}
}
This argument is an object containing settings for the fetcher overall.