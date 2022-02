Scraper for LinkedIn full profile data. Unlike others scrapers, it's working in 2020 with their new website.

npm i scrapedin

Usage Example:

const scrapedin = require ( 'scrapedin' ) const profileScraper = await scrapedin({ email : 'login@mail.com' , password : 'pass' }) const profile = await profileScraper( 'https://www.linkedin.com/in/some-profile/' )

If you are looking for a crawler to automatically extract multiple profiles see scrapedin-crawler

Start Guide:

Contribution

Feel free to contribute. Just open an issue to discuss something before creating a PR.

License

Apache 2.0