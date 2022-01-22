A lightning fast package to scrape YouTube search results. This was made for Discord Bots.
npm install scrape-youtube --save
import { youtube } from 'scrape-youtube';
// const youtube = require('scrape-youtube');
youtube.search('Short Change Hero').then((results) => {
// Unless you specify a custom type you will only receive 'video' results
console.log(results.videos);
});
Supported types are:
video,
live,
movie,
channel,
playlist and
any
youtube.search('lofi hip hop beats to relax/study to', { type: 'live' }).then((results) => {
console.log(results.streams);
});
Please see the examples directory for examples on what data you will receive from each search.
Your IDE should have autocompletion that works with the interface files, but these are here just in case.
If you want help using this in Discord Bot, please visit the wiki page for TS/JS examples.
Please note that the "videos" listed in playlist responses will only contain 1-2 items. This is what is available from the search results.
If you wish to load an entire playlist, consider using ytdl-core.
You can pass
{ sp: 'ABC' } as the second parameter to use custom filters like upload date, duration, features ect.
You will need to fetch the SP parameter yourself from youtube. Please see this image for an example.
You can pass
{ requestOptions: { } } as the second parameter to use a proxy, custom headers, agents ect.
See http.request for more information.
const options = {
requestOptions: {
headers: {
Cookie: 'PREF=f2=8000000',
'Accept-Language': 'de'
}
}
};
youtube.search('Poets of the fall', options);
For example, using
Cookie: 'PREF=f2=8000000' will enable restricted mode to filter out videos with bad language or adult themes.
Additionally,
'Accept-Language': 'de' will load YouTube in German, sometimes resulting in different titles and content responses.
You can use ytdl-core by fent to load extra information like exact upload dates,
full descriptions, like/dislike ratio, video ads ect.
Please see this example in the wiki to see how.
In some cases advanced debugging might be required for fixing issues on GitHub.
When enabled each search will create 3 files, please compress/zip and include with your issue.
It's not recommended to use this unless requested specifically.
youtube.debug = true; // Enable regular debugging
youtube.debugger.enabled = true; // Enable debug dumps
youtube.debugger.setDirectory('path/to/somewhere'); // Directory to write the dumps
any types.
This project was made by Kain (ksir.pw) Feel free to contact me if you have any trouble with this package.
Contributions, issues and feature requests are welcome! Feel free to check issues page.
Give a ⭐️ if this project helped you!
Copyright © 2018 Kain (ksir.pw). This project is MIT licensed.