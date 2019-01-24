🐦 Access Twitter data without an API key

DEPRECATED: The next version of Twitter auto-generates all of the class names and therefore is going to be much more difficult to screen scrape. I might come up with a better solution...

This module provides command line interfaces to scrape: profiles, timelines, connections, likes, search and conversations.

It also exposes both streams and a promise returning function to help accessing Twitter in your own applications.

Real-time firehoses can be created using the companion module monitor-head-stream .

Features

Get Twitter data without being required to configure an API key. Twitter can't constrain access as easily as they can to an API or an individual API key. Any constraints introduced would apply to their public site. A scraper can be fixed; you are no longer beholden to Twitter.

Twitter can't constrain access as easily as they can to an API or an individual API key. Any constraints introduced would apply to their public site. A scraper can be fixed; you are no longer beholden to Twitter. Grab timelines, whole conversations, profiles, connections, likes, etc.

Grab timelines, whole conversations, profiles, connections, likes, etc. Automatically pages to fetch all tweets.

Automatically pages to fetch all tweets. Provides metadata on how tweet replies are linked together. e.g. isReplyToId

Example

Get profile

$ scrape-twitter profile sebinsua

Get timeline

$ scrape-twitter timeline nouswaves

Get likes

This command requires a valid login. It will check for the following environment variables: TWITTER_USERNAME , TWITTER_PASSWORD , TWITTER_KDT . But can also pick these up from a dotenv file at the path ~/.scrape-twitter . The first time you login you will be asked to store the TWITTER_KDT - this is used by Twitter to recognise your device.

$ scrape-twitter likes sebinsua

Get connections

This command also requires a valid login.

$ scrape-twitter connections sebinsua -- type =following

Get conversation

$ scrape-twitter conversation ctbeiser 691766715835924484

Search

$ scrape-twitter search --query "from:afoolswisdom motivation" -- type latest

Get list

$ scrape-twitter list nouswaves list

For example, a MOTD-like script might contain:

scrape-twitter search --query= "from:afoolswisdom knowledge" | jq -r '.[].text' | gshuf -n 1 | terminal-notifier -title "Knowledge (MOTD)"

Install

With yarn :

yarn global add scrape-twitter

With npm :

npm install -g scrape-twitter

API

Create a ReadableStream<Tweet> for the timeline of a username .

new LikeStream(username: string, { count: ?number, env: process.env })

Create a ReadableStream<Tweet> for the likes of a username .

new ConnectionStream(username: string, type: 'following' | 'followers', process.env)

Create a ReadableStream<UserConnection> for the connections of a username .

new ConversationStream(username: string, id: string, { count: ?number })

Create a ReadableStream<Tweet> for the conversation that belongs to a username and tweet id .

new ThreadedConversationStream(id: string)

Create a ReadableStream<Tweet> for the thread that belongs to a tweet id .

new TweetStream(query: string, type: 'top' | 'latest', { count: ?number })

Create a ReadableStream<Tweet> for the tweets that match a query and type .

new ListStream(username: string, list: string, { count: ?number })

Create a ReadableStream<Tweet> for the username 's list .