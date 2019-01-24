scrape-twitter
🐦 Access Twitter data without an API key
DEPRECATED: The next version of Twitter auto-generates all of the class names and therefore is going to be much more difficult to screen scrape. I might come up with a better solution...
This module provides command line interfaces to scrape: profiles, timelines, connections, likes, search and conversations.
It also exposes both streams and a promise returning function to help accessing Twitter in your own applications.
Real-time firehoses can be created using the companion module
monitor-head-stream.
isReplyToId
$ scrape-twitter profile sebinsua
# ...
$ scrape-twitter timeline nouswaves
# ...
This command requires a valid login. It will check for the following environment variables:
TWITTER_USERNAME,
TWITTER_PASSWORD,
TWITTER_KDT. But can also pick these up from a
dotenv file at the path
~/.scrape-twitter. The first time you login you will be asked to store the
TWITTER_KDT - this is used by Twitter to recognise your device.
$ scrape-twitter likes sebinsua
# ...
This command also requires a valid login.
$ scrape-twitter connections sebinsua --type=following
# ...
$ scrape-twitter conversation ctbeiser 691766715835924484
# ...
$ scrape-twitter search --query "from:afoolswisdom motivation" --type latest
# ...
$ scrape-twitter list nouswaves list
# ...
jq,
coreutils/gshuf and
terminal-notifier
For example, a MOTD-like script might contain:
scrape-twitter search --query="from:afoolswisdom knowledge" | jq -r '.[].text' | gshuf -n 1 | terminal-notifier -title "Knowledge (MOTD)"
With
yarn:
yarn global add scrape-twitter
With
npm:
npm install -g scrape-twitter
new TimelineStream(username: string, { retweets: boolean, replies: boolean, count: ?number })
Create a
ReadableStream<Tweet> for the timeline of a
username.
new LikeStream(username: string, { count: ?number, env: process.env })
Create a
ReadableStream<Tweet> for the likes of a
username.
new ConnectionStream(username: string, type: 'following' | 'followers', process.env)
Create a
ReadableStream<UserConnection> for the connections of a
username.
new ConversationStream(username: string, id: string, { count: ?number })
Create a
ReadableStream<Tweet> for the conversation that belongs to a
username and tweet
id.
new ThreadedConversationStream(id: string)
Create a
ReadableStream<Tweet> for the thread that belongs to a tweet
id.
new TweetStream(query: string, type: 'top' | 'latest', { count: ?number })
Create a
ReadableStream<Tweet> for the tweets that match a
query and
type.
new ListStream(username: string, list: string, { count: ?number })
Create a
ReadableStream<Tweet> for the
username's
list.
getUserProfile(username: string)
Get a
Promise<UserProfile> for a particular
username.