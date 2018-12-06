scp2

A pure javascript secure copy program based on ssh2.

scp2 is greatly powered by ssh2, implementing scp in an sftp way.

It is written in pure javascript, and should work on every OS, even Windows. Nodejs (v0.8.7 or newer) is required to use this library.

Install

You can either use it as a library, or via CLI. For Windows users who miss scp in the unix/linux world, you can get it with:

npm install scp2 -g

You will get a command line tool scp2 , now let's try:

scp2 -h

To get the development version from the ninja channel:

$ npm install scp2

High level API

Get the client:

var client = require ( 'scp2' )

Copy a file to the server:

client.scp( 'file.txt' , 'admin:password@example.com:/home/admin/' , function ( err ) { })

You can also add the port to the url (default is 22):

client.scp( 'file.txt' , 'admin:password@example.com:port:/home/admin/' , function ( err ) { })

Copy a file to the server specifying the destination as an object:

client.scp( 'file.txt' , { host : 'example.com' , username : 'admin' , password : 'password' , path : '/home/admin/' }, function ( err ) {})

Copy a file to the server and rename it:

client.scp( 'file.txt' , 'admin:password@example.com:/home/admin/rename.txt' , function ( err ) { })

Copy a directory to the server:

client.scp( 'data/' , 'admin:password@example.com:/home/admin/data/' , function ( err ) { })

Copy via glob pattern:

client.scp( 'data/*.js' , 'admin:password@example.com:/home/admin/data/' , function ( err ) { })

Download a file from the server:

client.scp( 'admin:password@example.com:/home/admin/file.txt' , './' , function ( err ) { })

Download a file from the server specifying the destination as an object:

client.scp({ host : 'example.com' , username : 'admin' , password : 'password' , path : '/home/admin/file.txt' }, './' , function ( err ) {})

Login with a private key:

client.scp( 'file.txt' , { host : 'example.com' , username : 'admin' , privateKey : require ( "fs" ).readFileSync( 'path/to/private/key' ), passphrase : 'private_key_password' , path : '/home/admin/' }, function ( err ) {})

TODO: download via glob pattern.

Low level API

Get the client:

var Client = require ( 'scp2' ).Client;

The high level client is an instance of Client , but also contains the high level API scp .

Methods

defaults function({}) set the default values for the remote server. client.defaults({ port : 22 , host : 'example.com' , username : 'admin' , privateKey : '....' , }); You can also initialize the instance with these values: var client = new Client({ port : 22 }); More on these values at ssh2.

sftp function(callback) -> callback(err, sftp) Get the sftp object.

close function() Close all sessions.

mkdir function(dir, [attr], callback) -> callback(err) Make a directory on the remote server. It behaves like mdkir -p .

write function(options, callback) -> callback(err) Write content on the remote server. client.write({ destination : '/home/admin/data/file.txt' , content : 'hello world' }, callback) The options object can contain: destination content: string or buffer attrs source: the source path, e.g. local/file.txt

upload function(src, dest, callback) -> callback(err) upload a local file to the server. client.upload( 'file.txt' , '/home/admin/file.txt' , callback)

download function(src, dest, callback) -> callback(err) download a file from the server to local.

Events

You can listen for these events:

connect

ready

error (err)

end

close

mkdir (dir)

write (object)

read (src)

transfer (buffer, uploaded, total)

Changelog

2016-05-29 0.4.0

enable port

2016-05-20 0.4.0

upgrade glob

2016-04-18 0.3.0

Retain compatible with old implementations

Added parameter to scp to allow custom client

Add password to client object options

Fix scp from windows client with folder

Update version of ssh2 to 0.4.10

Add pass arguments to callback

Fix Closes conection when downloading a single file

2015-06-01 0.2.2

Added error callback to download prototype Adding Client to scp module exports

2015-01-09 0.2.1

Bugfix

2014-10-30 0.2.0

Fixed the issue with corrupt download when file Size more than 65K Raising error on remote file not found Fix mode of all files being set to 0755 Dependencies upgrade

2013-11-07 0.1.4 ~stable

Bugfix

2013-06-04 0.1.3 ~stable

Fixed mkdir mode bug

2013-06-04 0.1.2 ~stable

Fixed for uploading a large file (beyond the limitation of fs.readFile) Event emit for transfer

2013-06-03 0.1.1 ~stable

Bugfix for scp a large file.

2013-03-08 0.1.0 ~ stable

remove the require of buffer, Buffer is on global

2013-03-07 0.1.0b1 ~ ninja

show version options on binary bugfix of upload, it should mkdir right

2013-03-06 0.1.0a3 ~ ninja

Fix path bug on windows. Pretty output log.

2013-03-06 0.1.0a2 ~ ninja

Download a file from server works. Documentation on this lib.

2013-03-05 0.1.0a1 ~ ninja

Init the program, take the name scp2 in npmjs.org. scp to server works.

License

Copyright (c) 2013 Hsiaoming Yang

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.