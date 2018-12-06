A pure javascript secure copy program based on ssh2.
scp2 is greatly powered by ssh2, implementing
scp in an
sftp way.
It is written in pure javascript, and should work on every OS, even Windows. Nodejs (v0.8.7 or newer) is required to use this library.
You can either use it as a library, or via CLI. For Windows users who miss scp in the unix/linux world, you can get it with:
$ npm install scp2 -g
You will get a command line tool
scp2, now let's try:
$ scp2 -h
To get the development version from the ninja channel:
$ npm install scp2@ninja
Get the client:
var client = require('scp2')
Copy a file to the server:
client.scp('file.txt', 'admin:password@example.com:/home/admin/', function(err) {
})
You can also add the port to the url (default is 22):
client.scp('file.txt', 'admin:password@example.com:port:/home/admin/', function(err) {
})
Copy a file to the server specifying the destination as an object:
client.scp('file.txt', {
host: 'example.com',
username: 'admin',
password: 'password',
path: '/home/admin/'
}, function(err) {})
Copy a file to the server and rename it:
client.scp('file.txt', 'admin:password@example.com:/home/admin/rename.txt', function(err) {
})
Copy a directory to the server:
client.scp('data/', 'admin:password@example.com:/home/admin/data/', function(err) {
})
Copy via glob pattern:
client.scp('data/*.js', 'admin:password@example.com:/home/admin/data/', function(err) {
})
Download a file from the server:
client.scp('admin:password@example.com:/home/admin/file.txt', './', function(err) {
})
Download a file from the server specifying the destination as an object:
client.scp({
host: 'example.com',
username: 'admin',
password: 'password',
path: '/home/admin/file.txt'
}, './', function(err) {})
Login with a private key:
client.scp('file.txt', {
host: 'example.com',
username: 'admin',
privateKey: require("fs").readFileSync('path/to/private/key'),
passphrase: 'private_key_password',
path: '/home/admin/'
}, function(err) {})
TODO: download via glob pattern.
Get the client:
var Client = require('scp2').Client;
The high level client is an instance of
Client, but also contains the high level API
scp.
defaults
function({})
set the default values for the remote server.
client.defaults({
port: 22,
host: 'example.com',
username: 'admin',
privateKey: '....',
// password: 'password', (accepts password also)
});
You can also initialize the instance with these values:
var client = new Client({
port: 22
});
More on these values at ssh2.
sftp
function(callback) -> callback(err, sftp)
Get the sftp object.
close
function()
Close all sessions.
mkdir
function(dir, [attr], callback) -> callback(err)
Make a directory on the remote server. It behaves like
mdkir -p.
write
function(options, callback) -> callback(err)
Write content on the remote server.
client.write({
destination: '/home/admin/data/file.txt',
content: 'hello world'
}, callback)
The options object can contain:
upload
function(src, dest, callback) -> callback(err)
upload a local file to the server.
client.upload('file.txt', '/home/admin/file.txt', callback)
download
function(src, dest, callback) -> callback(err)
download a file from the server to local.
You can listen for these events:
2016-05-29
0.4.0
2016-05-20
0.4.0
2016-04-18
0.3.0
2015-06-01
0.2.2
2015-01-09
0.2.1
2014-10-30
0.2.0
2013-11-07
0.1.4 ~stable
2013-06-04
0.1.3 ~stable
2013-06-04
0.1.2 ~stable
transfer
2013-06-03
0.1.1 ~stable
2013-03-08
0.1.0 ~ stable
Buffer is on global
2013-03-07
0.1.0b1 ~ ninja
2013-03-06
0.1.0a3 ~ ninja
2013-03-06
0.1.0a2 ~ ninja
2013-03-05
0.1.0a1 ~ ninja
