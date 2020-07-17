End-of-life July 2020: Thank you to all the users and contributors who have made this project possible. Moving forward, please consider alternatives such as immer.

Traverse objects and arrays immutably

Scour is a general-purpose library for dealing with JSON trees.

As a simple utility with a broad purpose, it can be used to solve many problems. Use it to:

Manage your Redux datastore.

Provide a model layer to access data in your single-page app. →

Navigate a large JSON tree easily.

Rejoice in having a lightweight alternative to Immutable.js. (Compare)

Install

npm install --save-exact scourjs

window .scour const scour = require ( 'scourjs' ) import scour from 'scourjs'

Features

Calling scour(object) returns a wrapper that you can use to traverse object . Use get() to retrieve values.

data = { users : { 1 : { name : 'john' }, 2 : { name : 'shane' , confirmed : true }, 3 : { name : 'barry' , confirmed : true } } }

scour(data).get( 'users' , '1' , 'name' )

Traversal

Use go() to dig into the structure. It will return another scour wrapper scoped to that object.

data = { users : { admins : { bob : { logged_in : true }, sue : { logged_in : false } } } }

users = scour(data).go( 'users' ) admins = scour(data).go( 'users' , 'admins' ) admins.go( 'bob' ).get( 'logged_in' )

Chaining

scour() provides a wrapper that can be used to chain methods. This is inspired by Underscore and Lodash.

scour(data) .go( 'users' ) .filter({ admin : true }) .value

Immutable modifications

Use set() to update values. Scout treats all data as immutable, so this doesn't modify your original data , but gets you a new one with the modifications made.

data = scour(data) .set([ 'users' , '1' , 'updated_at' ], + new Date ()) .value

Advanced traversing

Use filter() to filter results with advanced querying.

users = scour(data).go( 'users' ) users .filter({ confirmed : true }) .at( 0 ) .get( 'name' )

Models

Use use() to add your own methods to certain keypaths. This makes them behave like models.

See a detailed example to learn more.

Sample data

data = { artists : { 1 : { first_name : 'Louie' , last_name : 'Armstrong' }, 2 : { first_name : 'Miles' , last_name : 'Davis' } } }

Your models

Root = { artists () { return this .go( 'artists' ) } } Artist = { fullname () { return this .get( 'first_name' ) + ' ' + this .get( 'last_name' ) } }

Using with scour

db = scour(data) .use({ '' : Root, 'artists.*' : Artist }) db.artists().find({ name : 'Miles' }).fullname()

API

scour

scour(object)

Returns a scour instance wrapping object .

scour(obj)

It can be called on any Object or Array. (In fact, it can be called on anything, but is only generally useful for Objects and Arrays.)

data = { menu : { visible : true , position : 'left' } } scour(data).get( 'menu.visible' ) list = [ { id : 2 }, { id : 5 }, { id : 12 } ] scour(list).get( '0.id' )

Chaining: You can use it to start method chains. In fact, the intended use is to keep your root scour object around, and chain from this.

db = scour({ menu : { visible : true , position : 'left' } }) menu = db.go( 'menu' ) menu.get( 'visible' )

Properties: It the root, value and keypath properties.

s = scour(obj) s.root s.value s.keypath

Accessing the value: You can access the raw data using value.

db = scour(data) db.value db.go( 'users' ).value

Chaining methods

These methods are used to traverse nested structures. All these methods return scour instances, making them suitable for chaining.

On null values

Note that undefined , false and null values are still scour-wrapped when returned from go(), at() and [find()].

list = [ { name : 'Homer' }, { name : 'Bart' } ] scour(list).at( 4 ) scour(list).at( 4 ).value

This is done so that you can chain methods safely even when something is null. This behavior is consistent with what you'd expect with jQuery.

data = { users : { ... } } db = scour(data) db.go( 'blogposts' ).map( ( post ) => post.get( 'title' ))

go

go(keypath...)

Navigates down to a given keypath . Always returns a scour instance. Rules on null values apply.

data = { users : { 12 : { name : 'steve' , last : 'jobs' }, 23 : { name : 'bill' , last : 'gates' } } } scour(data).go( 'users' ) scour(data).go( 'users' , '12' ) scour(data).go( 'users' , '12' ).get( 'name' )

Dot notation: Keypaths can be given in dot notation or as an array. These statements are equivalent.

scour(data).go( 'users.12' ) scour(data).go( 'users' , '12' ) scour(data).go([ 'users' , '12' ])

Non-objects: If you use it on a non-object or non-array value, it will still be returned as a scour instance. This is not likely what you want; use get() instead.

attr = scour(data).go( 'users' , '12' , 'name' ) attr attr.value attr.keypath

at

at(index)

Returns the item at index . This differs from go as this searches by index, not by key. This returns a the raw value, unlike getAt(). Rules on null values apply.

users = { 12 : { name : 'steve' }, 23 : { name : 'bill' } } scour(users).at( 0 ) scour(users).get( 12 )

getAt

getAt(index)

Returns the item at index . This differs from get as this searches by index, not by key. This returns a the raw value, unlike at(). (Since v0.5)

users = { 12 : { name : 'steve' }, 23 : { name : 'bill' } } scour(users).at( 0 ) scour(users).getAt( 0 )

filter

filter(conditions)

Sifts through the values and returns a set that matches given conditions . Supports simple objects, MongoDB-style queries, and functions.

scour(data).filter({ name : 'Moe' }) scour(data).filter({ name : { $in : [ 'Larry' , 'Curly' ] }) scour(data).filter( ( item ) => item.get( 'name' ) === 'Moe' )

Filter by object: If you pass an object as a condition, filter() will check if that object coincides with the objects in the collection.

scour(data).filter({ name : 'Moe' })

Filter by function: You may pass a function as a parameter. In this case, the item being passed to the callback will be a scour-wrapped object. The result will also be a scour-wrapped object, making it chainable.

scour(data) .filter( ( item, key ) => +item.get( 'price' ) > 200 ) .sortBy( 'price' ) .first()

Advanced queries: MongoDB-style queries are supported as provided by sift.js. For reference, see MongoDB Query Operators.

scour(products).filter({ price : { $gt : 200 }) scour(articles).filter({ published_at : { $not : null }})

Arrays or objects: Both arrays and array-like objects are supported. In this example below, an object will be used as the input.

devices = { 1 : { id : 1 , name : 'Phone' , mobile : true }, 2 : { id : 2 , name : 'Tablet' , mobile : true }, 3 : { id : 3 , name : 'Desktop' , mobile : false } } scour(devices).filter({ mobile : true }).len()

Also see scour.filter() for the unwrapped version.

reject

reject(conditions)

Inverse of filter() -- see filter() documentation for details.

find

find(conditions)

Returns the first value that matches conditions . Supports MongoDB-style queries. For reference, see MongoDB Query Operators. Also see filter(), as this is functionally-equivalent to the first result of filter() . Rules on null values apply.

scour(data).find({ name : 'john' }) scour(data).find({ name : { $in : [ 'moe' , 'larry' ] })

first

first()

Returns the first result as a scour-wrapped object. This is equivalent to at(0).

last

last()

Returns the first result as a scour-wrapped object. This is equivalent to at(len() - 1) : see at() and len().

sortBy

sortBy(condition)

Sorts a collection. Returns a scour-wrapped object suitable for chaining. Like other chainable methods, this works on arrays as well as objects. (Since v0.8)

data = { 0 : { name : 'Wilma' }, 1 : { name : 'Barney' }, 2 : { name : 'Fred' } } scour(data).sortBy( 'name' ).value

Conditions: The given condition can be a string or a function. When it's given as a function, the item being passed is a scour-wrapped object, just like in forEach() (et al). These two examples below are functionally-equivalent.

scour(data).sortBy( 'name' ) scour(data).sortBy( ( item ) => item.get( 'name' ))

You may also define nested keys in dot-notation:

scour(data).sortBy( 'user.name' )

Reading methods

For retrieving data.

get

get(keypath...)

Returns data in a given keypath .

data = { users : { 12 : { name : 'steve' }, 23 : { name : 'bill' } } } scour(data).get( 'users' ) scour(data).go( 'users' ).value

Dot notation: Like go(), the keypath can be given in dot notation.

scour(data).get( 'books.featured.name' ) scour(data).get( 'books' , 'featured' , 'name' )

len

len()

Returns the length of the object or array. For objects, it returns the number of keys.

users = { 12 : { name : 'steve' }, 23 : { name : 'bill' } } names = scour(users).len()

toArray

toArray()

Returns an array. If the the value is an object, it returns the values of that object. If the value is an array, it returns it as is. Also aliased as values() .

users = { 12 : { name : 'steve' }, 23 : { name : 'bill' } } names = scour(users).toArray()

keys

keys()

Returns keys. If the value is an array, this returns the array's indices. Also see toArray() to retrieve the values instead.

Writing methods

These are methods for modifying an object/array tree immutably. Note that all these functions are immutable--it will not modify existing data, but rather spawn new objects with the modifications done on them.

set

set(keypath, value)

Sets values immutably. Returns a copy of the same object (scour-wrapped) with the modifications applied.

data = { bob : { name : 'Bob' } } db = scour(data) db = db.set([ 'bob' , 'name' ], 'Robert' )

Immutability: This is an immutable function, and will return a new object. It won't modify your original object.

profile = scour({ name : 'John' }) profile2 = profile.set( 'email' , 'john@gmail.com' ) profile.value profile2.value

Using within a scope: Be aware that using all writing methods (set(), del(), extend()) on scoped objects (ie, made with go()) will spawn a new root object. If you're keeping a reference to the root object, you'll need to update it accordingly.

db = scour(data) book = db.go( 'book' ) book.root === db book = book.set( 'title' , 'IQ84' ) book = book.del( 'sale_price' ) book.root !== db

Dot notation: Like go() and get(), the keypath can be given in dot notation or an array.

scour(data).set( 'menu.left.visible' , true ) scour(data).set([ 'menu' , 'left' , 'visible' ], true )

del

del(keypath)

Deletes values immutably. Returns a copy of the same object (scour-wrapped) with the modifications applied.

Like set(), the keypath can be given in dot notation or an array.

scour(data).del( 'menu.left.visible' ) scour(data).del([ 'menu' , 'left' , 'visible' ])

See set() for more information on working with immutables.

extend

extend(objects...)

Extends the data with more values. Returns a scour-wrapped object. Just like Object.assign, you may pass multiple objects to the parameters.

data = { a : 1 , b : 2 } data2 = scour(data).extend({ c : 3 })

data2 data2.value

When used with anything non-object, it will be overridden.

data = {} db = scour(data) db = db.go( 'state' ).extend({ pressed : true }).root db.value

See set() for more information on working with immutables.

Utility methods

For stuff.

use

use(extensions)

Extends functionality for certain keypaths with custom methods. See Extensions example for examples.

data = { users : { 12 : { name : 'steve' , surname : 'jobs' }, 23 : { name : 'bill' , surname : 'gates' } } } extensions = { 'users.*' : { fullname () { return this .get( 'name' ) + ' ' + this .get( 'surname' ) } } } scour(data) .use(extensions) .get( 'users' , 12 ) .fullname()

Extensions format: The parameter extension is an object, with keys being keypath globs, and values being properties to be extended.

.use({ 'books.*' : { ... }, 'authors.*' : { ... }, 'publishers.*' : { ... } })

Extending root: To bind properties to the root method, use an empty string as the keypath.

.use({ '' : { users() { return this .go( 'users' ) }, authors() { return this .go( 'authors' ) } } })

Keypath filtering: You can use glob-like * and ** to match parts of a keypath. A * will match any one segment, and ** will match one or many segments. Here are some examples:

users.* - will match users.1 , but not users.1.photos

- will match , but not users.** - will match users.1.photos

- will match users.*.photos - will match users.1.photos

- will match ** will match anything

When using outside root: Any extensions in a scoped object (ie, made with go()) will be used relative to it. For instance, if you define an extension to admins.* inside .go('users') , it will affect `users.

data = { users : { john : { } } db = scour(data) users = db.go( 'users' ) .use({ '*' : { hasName () { return !! this .get( 'name' ) } }) users.go( 'john' ).hasName()

While this is supported, it is not recommended: these extensions will not propagate back to the root, and any objects taken from the root will not have those extensions applied to them.

users.go( 'john' ).hasName() db.go( 'users.john' ).hasName()

index

index(keypath, field)

Sets up indices to improve filter() performance. (Since v0.12)

keypath (String | Array) - the keypath of the collection.

(String | Array) - the keypath of the collection. field (String) - the name of the field to be indexed.

data = { users : { 1 : { name : 'John Creamer' }, 2 : { name : 'Stephane K' } } } db = scour(data).index( 'users' , 'name' ) db.filter({ name : 'Stephane K' })

Doing this will add an index in the root (acccessible via scour().indices ) to make searches faster for certain filter() queries. Any writing actions (set(), extend(), del()) will automatically update the index.

See scour-search for more information on indexing.

toJSON

toJSON()

Returns the value for serialization. This allows JSON.stringify() to work with scour -wrapped objects. The name of this method is a bit confusing, as it doesn't actually return a JSON string — but I'm afraid that it's the way that the JavaScript API for JSON.stringify works.

equal

equal(other)

Checks for equality between two Scour-wrapped objects.

a = scour(data) b = scour(data) a.equal(b)

Iteration methods

These methods are generally useful for collections. These methods can work with either arrays or array-like objects, such as below.

subjects = { 1 : { id : 1 , title : 'Math' , level : 101 }, 2 : { id : 2 , title : 'Science' , level : 103 }, 3 : { id : 3 , title : 'History' , level : 102 } }

Values: For all these functions, The items passed onto the callbacks is a scour-wrapped object. Use item.value or this to access the raw values.

scour(subjects).forEach( ( subject, key ) => { console .log(subject.get( 'title' )) })

Return values: For methods that return values (such as map(), the returned results is not a scour-wrapped object, and isn't suitable for chaining.

scour(subjects).map( ( subject, key ) => { return subject.get( 'title' ) + ' ' + subject.get( 'level' ) })

forEach

forEach(function(item, key, index))

Loops through each item. Supports both arrays and objects. The rules specified in Iteration methods apply.

users = { 12 : { name : 'steve' }, 23 : { name : 'bill' } } scour(users).each( ( user, key ) => { console .log(user.get( 'name' )) })

The values passed onto the function are:

item - the value; always a scour object.

- the value; always a scour object. key - the key.

- the key. index - the index.

each

each(fn)

Alias for forEach.

map

map(function(item, key))

Loops through each item and returns an array based on the iterator's return values. Supports both arrays and objects. The rules specified in Iteration methods apply.

users = { 12 : { name : 'Steve' }, 23 : { name : 'Bill' } } names = scour(users).map( ( user, key ) => user.get( 'name' ))

mapObject

mapObject(function(val, key))

Creates a new Object with with the results of calling a provided function on every element in this array. Works like Array#map, but also works on objects as well as arrays, and it returns an object instead. The rules specified in Iteration methods apply.

See scour.mapObject() for details and the non-wrapped version.

indexedMap

indexedMap(function(val, key))

Creates a new Object with with the results of calling a provided function returning the keys and values for the new object. The rules specified in Iteration methods apply.

See scour.indexedMap() for details and the non-wrapped version.

reset

reset(value, options)

Returns a clone with the value replaced. The new instance will retain the same properties, so things like use() extensions are carried over.

db = scour({ name : 'hello' }) db.value db = db.reset({}) db.value

This is useful for, say, using Scour with Redux and implementing an action to reset the state back to empty.

Attributes

These attributes are available to scour instances.

value

value

The raw value being wrapped. You can use this to terminate a chained call.

users = [ { name : 'john' , admin : true }, { name : 'kyle' , admin : false } ] scour(users) .filter({ admin : true }) .value

root

root

A reference to the root scour instance. Everytime you traverse using go(), a new scour object is spawned that's scoped to a keypath. Each of these scour objects have a root attribute that's a reference to the top-level scour object.

db = scour(...) photos = db.go( 'photos' ) photos.root

This allows you to return to the root when needed.

db = scour(...) artist = db.go( 'artists' , '9328' ) artist.root.go( 'albums' ).find({ artist_id : artist.get( 'id' ) })

keypath

keypath

An array of strings representing each step in how deep the current scope is relative to the root. Each time you traverse using go(), a new scour object is spawned.

db = scour(...) users = db.go( 'users' ) users.keypath admins = users.go( 'admins' ) admins.keypath user = admins.go( '23' ) user.keypath

Utility functions

These are utilities that don't need a wrapped object.

scour.get(object, keypath)

Gets a keypath from an object.

data = { users : { bob : { name : 'john' } } } result = get (data, ['users', 'bob', 'name']) // => 'robert'

This is also available as require('scourjs/utilities/get') .

scour.set(object, keypath, value)

Sets a keypath into an object immutably.

data = { users : { bob : { name : 'john' } } } result = set (data, ['users', 'bob', 'name'], 'robert') // => { users: { bob : { name : 'robert' } } }

This is also available as require('scourjs/utilities/set') .

scour.del(object, keypath)

Deletes a keypath from an object immutably.

data = { users : { bob : { name : 'robert' } } } result = del(data, [ 'users' , 'bob' , 'name' ])

This is also available as require('scourjs/utilities/del') .

scour.extendIn(object, keypath, extensions...)

Extends a keypath from an object immutably.

data = { users : { bob : { name : 'robert' } } } result = extendIn(data, [ 'users' , 'bob' ], { email : 'bob@gmail.com' })

This is also available as require('scourjs/utilities/extend_in') .

scour.each(iterable, fn)

Iterates through iterable , either an object or an array. This is an implementation of Array#forEach that also works for objects. The callback fn will be invoked with two parameters: currentValue and key , just like Array#forEach .

This is also available as require('scourjs/utilities/each') .

scour.map(iterable, fn)

Creates a new Array with with the results of calling a provided function on every element in this array. Works like Array#map, but also works on objects as well as arrays.

The callback fn will be invoked with two parameters: currentValue and key , just like Array#map.

This is also available as require('scourjs/utilities/map') .

scour.mapObject(iterable, fn)

Creates a new Object with with the results of calling a provided function on every element in this array. Works like Array#map, but also works on objects as well as arrays, and it returns an object instead.

The callback fn will be invoked with two parameters: currentValue and key , just like Array#map.

object = { a : 20 , b : 30 , c : 40 } result = scour.mapObject(object, (val, key) => { return '$' + val + '.00' })

This is also available as require('scourjs/utilities/map_object') .

scour.indexedMap(iterable, fn)

Creates a new Object with with the results of calling a provided function returning the keys and values for the new object.

The callback fn will be invoked with two parameters: currentValue and key , just like Array#map.

The callback fn should return an array with two elements: with result[0] being the key, and result[1] being the value. These are what the new object will be constructed with.

The iterable parameter can be an object or an array. This works like Array#map , but also works on objects as well as arrays.

list = [ 'Fred' , 'Barney' , 'Wilma' ] object = scour.indexedMap(list, (val, key) => { var newkey = val.substr( 0 , 1 ) return [ newkey, val ] })

This is also available as require('scourjs/utilities/indexed_map') .

scour.filter(iterable, function(val, key), [isArray])

Creates a new Array or Object with all elements that pass the test implemented by the provided function.

Works like Array#filter, but will return an object if an object is also passed.

The optional isArray argument, when passed true , will always make this return an Array . If false , it will always be an Object . Leave it undefined for the default behavior.

This is also available as require('scourjs/utilities/filter') .

scour.sortBy(iterable, criteria)

Sorts by a given criteria.

list = [ { name : 'Fred' }, { name : 'Barney' }, { name : 'Wilma' } ] scour.sortBy(list, 'name' )

This is also available as require('scourjs/utilities/sort_by') .

Thanks

scour © 2015+, Rico Sta. Cruz. Released under the MIT License.

Authored and maintained by Rico Sta. Cruz with help from contributors (list).