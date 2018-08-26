This project was created to modernize the SCORM JavaScript runtime, and to provide a stable, tested platform for running AICC, SCORM 1.2, and SCORM 2004 modules. This module is designed to be LMS agnostic, and is written to be able to be run without a backing LMS, logging all function calls and data instead of committing, if an LMS endpoint is not configured.
To begin with, you include either the
scorm-again.js or
scorm-again.min.js file on your launching page:
<script type="text/javascript" src="/dist/scorm-again.js"></script>
Or, if you would like to only pull in one API, you include either the
aicc.js,
scorm12.js or
scorm2004.js files or their minified versions on your launching page:
<script type="text/javascript" src="/dist/scorm2004.js"></script>
Or, if you would like to install the library using your package manager, you can do the following:
npm install scorm-again
or
yarn add scorm-again
You would then initialize the APIs using the following JS statements:
var settings = {}
# AICC
window.API = new AICC(settings);
# SCORM 1.2
window.API = new Scorm12API(settings);
# SCORM 2004
window.API_1484_11 = new Scorm2004API(settings);
The APIs include several settings to customize the functionality of each API:
|Setting
|Default
|Values
|Description
autocommit
|false
|true/false
|Determines whether the API schedules an autocommit to the LMS after setting a value.
autocommitSeconds
|60
|int
|Number of seconds to wait before autocommiting. Timer is restarted if another value is set.
lmsCommitUrl
|false
|url
|The URL endpoint of the LMS where data should be sent upon commit. If no value is provided, modules will run as usual, but all method calls will be logged to the console.
dataCommitFormat
json
json,
flattened,
params
json will send a JSON object to the lmsCommitUrl in the format of
{'cmi': {'core': {...}}
flattened will send the data in the format
{'cmi.core.exit': 'suspend', 'cmi.core.mode': 'normal'...}
params will send the data as
?cmi.core.exit=suspend&cmi.core.mode=normal...
commitRequestDataType
|'application/json;charset=UTF-8'
|string
|This setting is provided in case your LMS expects a different content type or character set.
autoProgress
|false
|true/false
|In case Sequencing is being used, you can tell the API to automatically throw the
SequenceNext event.
logLevel
|4
|int
1 => DEBUG
2 => INFO
3 => WARN
4 => ERROR
5 => NONE
|By default, the APIs only log error messages.
mastery_override
|false
|true/false
|(SCORM 1.2) Used to override a module's
cmi.core.lesson_status so that a pass/fail is determined based on a mastery score and the user's raw score, rather than using whatever status is provided by the module. An example of this would be if a module is published using a
Complete/Incomplete final status, but the LMS always wants to receive a
Passed/Failed for quizzes, then we can use this setting to override the given final status.
selfReportSessionTime
|false
|true/false
|Should the API override the default
session_time reported by the module? Useful when modules don't properly report time.
alwaysSendTotalTime
|false
|true/false
|Should the API always send
total_time when committing to the LMS
xhrWithCredentials
|false
|true/false
|Sets the withCredentials flag on the request to the LMS
xhrHeaders
|{}
|Object
|This allows setting of additional headers on the request to the LMS where the key should be the header name and the value is the value of the header you want to send
responseHandler
|function
|A function to properly tranform the response from the LMS to the correct format. The APIs expect the result from the LMS to be in the following format (errorCode is optional):
{ "result": true, "errorCode": 0 }
requestHandler
|function
|A function to transform the commit object before sending it to
lmsCommitUrl. By default it's the identity function (no transformation).
onLogMessage
|function
|A function to be called whenever a message is logged. Defaults to console.{error,warn,info,debug,log}
If you want to initially load data from your backend API, you must do it before launching your SCORM/AICC player. After the player has initialized, you will not be able to change any read-only values.
You can initialize your variables on the CMI object individually:
window.API_1484_11.cmi.learner_id = "123";
You can also initialize the CMI object in bulk by supplying a JSON object. Note that it can be a partial CMI JSON object:
window.API_1484_11.loadFromJSON(json);
var json = {
"learner_id": "123",
"learner_name": "Bob The Builder",
"suspend_data": "viewed=1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,14,15,16,17,18,19,20,21,22,23,24,25,26,27,28,29,30,31|lastviewedslide=31|7#1##,3,3,3,7,3,3,7,3,3,3,3,3,3,3,3,3,3,3,3,3,3,3,3,3,3,3,3,3,3,3,11#0#b5e89fbb-7cfb-46f0-a7cb-758165d3fe7e=236~262~2542812732762722742772682802752822882852892872832862962931000~3579~32590001001010101010101010101001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001010010010010010010010010011010010010010010010010010010010010112101021000171000~236a71d398e-4023-4967-88fe-1af18721422d06passed6failed000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000105wrong110000000000000000000000000000000000~3185000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000~283~2191w11~21113101w41689~256~2100723031840~21007230314509062302670~2110723031061120000000000000000000~240~234531618~21601011000100000002814169400,#-1",
"interactions": {
"0": {
"id": "Question14_1",
"type": "choice",
"timestamp": "2018-08-26T11:05:21",
"weighting": "1",
"learner_response": "HTH",
"result": "wrong",
"latency": "PT2M30S",
"objectives": {
"0": {
"id": "Question14_1"
}
},
"correct_responses": {
"0": {
"pattern": "CPR"
}
}
}
}
};
Another option for initializing the CMI object in bulk is by supplying a "flattened" JSON object. Note that it can be a partial CMI JSON object:
window.API_1484_11.loadFromFlattenedJSON(json);
var json = {
"cmi.learner_id": "123",
"cmi.learner_name": "Bob The Builder",
"cmi.suspend_data": "viewed=1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,14,15,16,17,18,19,20,21,22,23,24,25,26,27,28,29,30,31|lastviewedslide=31|7#1##,3,3,3,7,3,3,7,3,3,3,3,3,3,3,3,3,3,3,3,3,3,3,3,3,3,3,3,3,3,3,11#0#b5e89fbb-7cfb-46f0-a7cb-758165d3fe7e=236~262~2542812732762722742772682802752822882852892872832862962931000~3579~32590001001010101010101010101001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001001010010010010010010010010011010010010010010010010010010010010112101021000171000~236a71d398e-4023-4967-88fe-1af18721422d06passed6failed000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000105wrong110000000000000000000000000000000000~3185000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000~283~2191w11~21113101w41689~256~2100723031840~21007230314509062302670~2110723031061120000000000000000000~240~234531618~21601011000100000002814169400,#-1",
"cmi.interactions.0.id": "Question14_1",
"cmi.interactions.0.type": "choice",
"cmi.interactions.0.timestamp": "2018-08-26T11:05:21",
"cmi.interactions.0.weighting": "1",
"cmi.interactions.0.learner_response": "HTH",
"cmi.interactions.0.result": "wrong",
"cmi.interactions.0.latency": "PT2M30S",
"cmi.interactions.0.objectives.0.id": "Question14_1"
"cmi.interactions.0.objectives.0.correct_responses.0.pattern": "CPR"
};
The CMI data stored by the API can be accessed directly through the
API.cmi object or
API_1484_11.cmi object. For example, to get the Student Name in SCORM 1.2, you would do the following:
var studentName = window.API.cmi.core.student_name;
For convenience, hooks are available for all the SCORM 1.2/AICC API Signature functions:
LMSInitialize,
LMSFinish,
LMSGetValue,
LMSSetValue,
LMSCommit,
LMSGetLastError,
LMSGetErrorString,
LMSGetDiagnostic,
SequenceNext,
SequencePrevious
You can add your hook into these by adding a listener to the
window.API object:
window.API.on("LMSInitialize", function() {
[...]
});
You can also listen for events on specific SCORM CMI elements:
window.API.on("LMSSetValue.cmi.core.student_id", function(CMIElement, value) {
[...]
});
Finally, you can listen for events using a wildcard:
window.API.on("LMSSetValue.cmi.*", function(CMIElement, value) {
[...]
});
You also have to ability to remove specific callback listeners:
window.API.off("LMSInitialize", callback);
Or, you can clear all callbacks for a particular event:
window.API.clear("LMSInitialize");
For convenience, hooks are available for all the SCORM API Signature functions:
Initialize,
Terminate,
GetValue,
SetValue,
Commit,
GetLastError,
GetErrorString,
GetDiagnostic,
SequenceNext,
SequencePrevious,
SequenceChoice,
SequenceExit,
SequenceExitAll,
SequenceAbandon,
SequenceAbandonAll
You can add your hook into these by adding a listener to the
window.API_1484_11 object:
window.API_1484_11.on("Initialize", function() {
[...]
});
You can also listen for events on specific SCORM CMI elements:
window.API_1484_11.on("SetValue.cmi.learner_id ", function(CMIElement, value) {
[...]
});
Finally, you can listen for events using a wildcard:
window.API_1484_11.on("SetValue.cmi.* ", function(CMIElement, value) {
[...]
});
You also have to ability to remove specific callback listeners:
window.API_1484_11.off("Initialize", callback);
Or, you can clear all callbacks for a particular event:
window.API_1484_11.clear("Initialize");
The APIs provide a convenience method
getCurrentTotalTime() that can be used for calculating the current
total_time value, based on the current
session_time and the
total_time supplied when the module was launched. This works for both ISO 8601 duration time formats in SCORM 2004 as well as the HH:MM:SS format in SCORM 1.2 and AICC, and outputs the correct format based on the version used.
The APIs will calculate the proper completion status to send back to an LMS. This status is usually based on completion threshold, progress measure, and lesson mode, but please see the
mastery_override setting for how statuses can be changed based on scores, as well.
The APIs provide some hooks for the sequencing of modules, but this is primarily handled by the LMS, so no functionality beyond event listeners is provided. More work can be done in this area, but I'm primarily focused on the stability of the rest of the APIs at this point.
This project was heavily influenced by the simplify-scorm project by @gabrieldoty, but ended up being pretty much a ground-up rewrite. The big influence from this project was the inclusion of event listeners.
I also drew from the Moodle SCORM module, but avoided directly copying their code because it is...not very clean.
I welcome any and all feedback and contributions to this project! I'm sure it would do with some cleanup and refactoring, and could definitely use some more test cases.
You will need
node installed on your local machine, and you'll have to run
npm install in the repo directory before starting development.
To run a build, you need to just run the
yarn run compile command in the root of the project.
Similarly, to run the tests, you just run the
yarn test command.
Before submitting pull requests, please also run
eslint ./src --fix against your code first, otherwise your pull request build could fail.