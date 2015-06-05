Scoped HTTP Client for Node.js

Node.js's HTTP client is great, but a little too low level for common purposes. It's common practice for some libraries to extract this out so it's a bit nicer to work with.

function ( method, path, customHeaders, body, callback ) { var client = http.createClient(url) client.request(method, path, headers) }

I hate functions with lots of optional arguments. Let's turn that into:

var scopedClient = require ( './lib' ) , util = require ( 'util' ) var client = scopedClient.create( 'https://api.github.com' ) .header( 'accept' , 'application/json' ) .path( 'user/show/technoweenie' ) .get()( function ( err, resp, body ) { util.puts(body) })

You can scope a client to make requests with certain parameters without affecting the main client instance:

client.path( 'https://api.github.com' ) client.scope( 'users/technoweenie' , function ( cli ) { cli.get()( function ( err, resp, body ) { util.puts(body) }) })

You can use .post() , .put() , .del() , and .head() .

client.query({ login : 'technoweenie' , token : '...' }) .scope( 'users/technoweenie' , function ( cli ) { var data = JSON .stringify({ location : 'SF' }) cli.post(data)( function ( err, resp, body ) { util.puts(body) }) })

Sometimes you want to stream the request body to the server. The request is a standard http.clientRequest.

client.post( function ( req ) { req.write( "..." ) req.write( "..." ) })( function ( err, resp, body ) { })

And other times, you want to stream the response from the server. Simply listen for the request's response event yourself and omit the response callback.

client.get( function ( err, req ) { req.addListener( 'response' , function ( resp ) { resp.addListener( 'data' , function ( chunk ) { util.puts( "CHUNK: " + chunk) }) }) })()

Basic HTTP authentication is supported:

client.get( function ( err, req ) { req.auth( 'technoweenie' , '...' ) })

Adding simple timeout support:

client = ScopedClient.create( 'http://10.255.255.1:9999' ); client.timeout( 100 ); client.get()( function ( err, resp, body ) { if (err) { util.puts( "ERROR: " + err); } });

Development

Run this in the main directory to compile coffeescript to javascript as you go:

$ coffee -wc -o lib --no-wrap src * .coffee

Copyright

Copyright (c) 2014 rick. See LICENSE for details.