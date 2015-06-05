openbase logo
shc

scoped-http-client

by technoweenie
0.11.0 (see all)

Unmaintained. Free push/npm access to anyone interested.

Downloads/wk

17.7K

GitHub Stars

83

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Scoped HTTP Client for Node.js

Node.js's HTTP client is great, but a little too low level for common purposes. It's common practice for some libraries to extract this out so it's a bit nicer to work with.

function(method, path, customHeaders, body, callback) {
  var client = http.createClient(url)
  client.request(method, path, headers)
  // ...
}

I hate functions with lots of optional arguments. Let's turn that into:

var scopedClient = require('./lib')
  , util         = require('util')

var client = scopedClient.create('https://api.github.com')
  .header('accept', 'application/json')
  .path('user/show/technoweenie')
  .get()(function(err, resp, body) {
    util.puts(body)
  })

You can scope a client to make requests with certain parameters without affecting the main client instance:

client.path('https://api.github.com') // reset path
client.scope('users/technoweenie', function(cli) {
  // cli's path is "https://api.github.com/users/technoweenie"
  cli.get()(function(err, resp, body) {
    util.puts(body)
  })
})

// client's path is back to just "https://api.github.com"

You can use .post(), .put(), .del(), and .head().

client.query({login:'technoweenie',token:'...'})
  .scope('users/technoweenie', function(cli) {
    var data = JSON.stringify({location: 'SF'})

    // posting data!
    cli.post(data)(function(err, resp, body) {
      util.puts(body)
    })
  })

Sometimes you want to stream the request body to the server. The request is a standard http.clientRequest.

client.post(function (req) {
  req.write("...")
  req.write("...")
})(function(err, resp, body) {
  // ...
})

And other times, you want to stream the response from the server. Simply listen for the request's response event yourself and omit the response callback.

client.get(function (err, req) {
  // do your own thing
  req.addListener('response', function (resp) {
    resp.addListener('data', function (chunk) {
      util.puts("CHUNK: " + chunk)
    })
  })
})()

Basic HTTP authentication is supported:

client.get(function (err, req) {
  // we'll keep this conversation secret...
  req.auth('technoweenie', '...')
})

Adding simple timeout support:

client = ScopedClient.create('http://10.255.255.1:9999');

client.timeout(100);

client.get()(function(err, resp, body) {
  if (err) {
    util.puts("ERROR: " + err);
   }
});

Development

Run this in the main directory to compile coffeescript to javascript as you go:

$ coffee -wc -o lib --no-wrap src/**/*.coffee

Copyright (c) 2014 rick. See LICENSE for details.

