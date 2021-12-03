CSS encapsulation solution for React
In order to solve the problem of css encapsulation, there are two main approaches, css-modules and css-in-js. However, both of them have a very very big problem. The developer experience is not good, by which I mean you often have to write more code than you expect to achieve a simple style. With react-scoped-css, you can just write the normal css you know, while having the advantage of css encapsulation!
Write your css in a file ends with
.scoped.css (
scss &
sass are also supported)
/* Title.scoped.css */
.title {
background: #999;
}
p {
color: #ddd;
}
Import the css file
// Title.jsx
import React from 'react'
import './Title.scoped.css'
const Title = props => {
return (
<h1 className="title">
<p>{props.children}</p>
</h1>
)
}
export default Title
Then, in the html, component with scoped css file imported has a unique
data-v-<hash> attribute on the html element tag, and the css selector also has a corresponding hash like
selector[data-v-<hash>]. So all the styles in
Title.scoped.css are scoped to
Title.jsx. The output will be something like the following.
<h1 class="title" data-v-15763057=""><p data-v-15763057="">React scoped CSS</p></h1>
.title[data-v-15763057] {
background: #309dcf;
}
p[data-v-15763057] {
color: #fff;
}
Since create-react-app doesn't allow you to change webpack and babel config. So in this scenario, you have to use craco to override webpack config. Luckily you don't have to do it manually, I created a craco plugin that can do it for you.
Setup craco following this guide
Then, install craco-plugin-scoped-css
yarn add craco-plugin-scoped-css
create a
craco.config.js in your project root
module.exports = {
plugins: [
{
plugin: require('craco-plugin-scoped-css'),
},
],
}
You have to add one babel plugin and one webpack loader.
the babel plugin
yarn add babel-plugin-react-scoped-css --dev
and in your babelrc add
"plugins": ["babel-plugin-react-scoped-css"]
also note that you can define your own matching rule like this
"plugins": [
[
"babel-plugin-react-scoped-css",
{
"include": ".local.(sa|sc|c)ss$"
}
]
]
If you have other plugins installed, just add it to the list, order doesn't matter.
Plugin options:
include(optional, RegExp, defaults to
/\.scoped\.(sa|sc|c)ss$/): config which css file to be identified as scoped
hashSeed (optional, string): used to calculate attribute hash. (TODO: a better explanation)
the webpack loader
yarn add scoped-css-loader --dev
and in your webpack.config.js
{
test: /\.(sc|c|sa)ss$/,
use: [
{
loader: 'style-loader',
},
{
loader: 'css-loader',
options: {
sourceMap: true,
importLoaders: 2,
},
},
// You have to put it after `css-loader` and before any `pre-precessing loader`
{ loader: 'scoped-css-loader' },
{
loader: 'sass-loader',
},
],
},
That's it for the configuration.
Check out simple-scoped-css-example
react-scoped-css won't add data-v attribute to
<></> or
<React.Fragment></React.Fragment>. But it won't know for sure that
<Fragment> is a react fragment and assigned
data-v- to it (related issue)
Invalid code
import React, { Fragment } from 'react'
export function MyComponent() {
return (
<Fragment>
...
</Fragment>
)
}
Valid code
import React from 'react'
export function MyComponent() {
return (
<>
...
</>
)
}
import React from 'react'
export function MyComponent() {
return (
<React.Fragment>
...
</React.Fragment>
)
}