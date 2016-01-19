scope-styles is a utility that converts inline style objects into scoped css, which can be either embedded into the page or extracted into an external css bundle. Works with Radium-compatibile inline style objects. Pairs well with inline-style-prefixer and hyperstyles.

usage

styles.js

module .exports = styles; var styles = { foo : { fontWeight : 'bold' , fontSize : '15px' }, bar : { color : 'red' , backgroundColor : '#ccc' , transition : 'all 500ms ease' , ':hover' : { color : 'green' }, '@media (max-width: 600px)' : { color : 'blue' } } };

component.js

var scopeStyles = require ( 'scope-styles' ); var insertCss = require ( 'insert-css' ); var styles = require ( './styles' ); var scoped = scopeStyles(styles); var div1 = document .createElement( 'div' ); div1.className = scoped.foo; var div2 = document .createElement( 'div' ); div2.className = scoped.bar; var css = scopeStyles.getCss(scoped); insertCss(css); document .body.appendChild(div1); document .body.appendChild(div2);

rendered output

< html > < head > < style > .foo_1ctUW { font-weight : bold; font-size : 15px } .bar_1ctUW { color : red; background-color : #ccc ; transition : all 500ms ease } .bar_1ctUW :hover { color : green } @ media (max-width: 600px ) { .bar_1ctUW { color : blue } } </ style > </ head > < body > < div class = "foo_1ctUW" > </ div > < div class = "bar_1ctUW" > </ div > </ body > </ html >

see also