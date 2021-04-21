Scope Chains And Closures Workshop

Getting Started

npm install -g @ workshoppers / scope - chains - closures scope-chains-closures # or, shorter: sccjs

Select the first lesson using arrow keys, then press , and follow the prompts.

Help

Be sure to check your work first, which can often provide hints:

scope-chains-closures verify < your-file .js >

If you're still having troubles, post a question in the nodeschool issues repository: http://bit.ly/scope-chains-question

CampJS

This workshop was originally created for CampJS V - a weekend long unconference in Melbourne, Australia.

Contributing

Pull Requests are welcome!

This is a truly open open source project: If your contributions are of a high quality, I will give you push permissions to make direct changes in the future.

Support Development

If you like the workshop, consider buying me a beer with Bitcoin:

3JehsUfrs7PTCc6n1fmD5zTaTbucf6jd8W