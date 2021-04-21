npm install -g @workshoppers/scope-chains-closures
scope-chains-closures # or, shorter: sccjs
Select the first lesson using arrow keys, then press , and follow the prompts.
Be sure to check your work first, which can often provide hints:
scope-chains-closures verify <your-file.js>
If you're still having troubles, post a question in the nodeschool issues repository: http://bit.ly/scope-chains-question
This workshop was originally created for CampJS V - a weekend long unconference in Melbourne, Australia.
Pull Requests are welcome!
This is a truly open open source project: If your contributions are of a high quality, I will give you push permissions to make direct changes in the future.
