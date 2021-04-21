openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

scope-chains-closures

by workshopper
1.0.4 (see all)

Javascript Scope Chains And Closures Workshop

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1

GitHub Stars

195

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Scope Chains And Closures Workshop

Getting Started

npm install -g @workshoppers/scope-chains-closures
scope-chains-closures # or, shorter: sccjs

Select the first lesson using arrow keys, then press , and follow the prompts.

Help

Be sure to check your work first, which can often provide hints:

scope-chains-closures verify <your-file.js>

If you're still having troubles, post a question in the nodeschool issues repository: http://bit.ly/scope-chains-question

CampJS

This workshop was originally created for CampJS V - a weekend long unconference in Melbourne, Australia.

Contributing

Pull Requests are welcome!

This is a truly open open source project: If your contributions are of a high quality, I will give you push permissions to make direct changes in the future.

Support Development

If you like the workshop, consider buying me a beer with Bitcoin:

3JehsUfrs7PTCc6n1fmD5zTaTbucf6jd8W

3JehsUfrs7PTCc6n1fmD5zTaTbucf6jd8W

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial