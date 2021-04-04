scissors

PDF manipulation in Node.js, based on PDFTK! Split, join, crop, read, extract, boil, mash, stick them in a stew.

This project is no longer actively maintained and we cannot respond to issues. Consider alternatives such as https://github.com/jjwilly16/node-pdftk Bug fixes are always welcome.

Example

var scissors = require ( 'scissors' ); var pdf = scissors( 'in.pdf' ) .pages( 4 , 5 , 6 , 1 , 12 ) .range( 1 , 10 ) .even() .odd() .rotate( 90 ) .reverse() .crop( 100 , 100 , 300 , 200 ) .pdfStream()... var pdfA = scissors( '1.pdf' ), pdfB = scissors( '2.pdf' ), pdfC = scissors( '3.pdf' ) scissors.join(pdfA.pages( 1 ), pdfB, pdfC.pages( 5 , 10 )).pdfStream()... pdf.pdfStream() .pipe(fs.createWriteStream( 'out.pdf' )) .on( 'finish' , function ( ) { console .log( "We're done!" ); }).on( 'error' , function ( err ) { throw err; }); require ( 'stream-to-promise' )( scissors(pdf) .pages( 1 , 3 ) .pdfStream().pipe(fs.createWriteStream(...) ) .then( function ( ) { console .log( "We're done!" ); }) .catch( function ( e ) { console .error( "Something went wrong:" + e); }); pdf.pngStream( 300 ).pipe(fs.createWriteStream( 'out-page1.png' )); pdf.textStream().pipe(process.stdout) pdf.propertyStream().pipe(process.stdout) pdf.contentStream().on( 'data' , console .log) pdf.extractImageStream( 0 ).pipe(s.createWriteStream( 'firstImage.jpg' )); pdf.getPageSizes().then( console .dir); pdf.getNumPages().then( console .log);

Requirements

Scissors is a wrapper around command line utilities (mainly PDFTK) that have to be separately installed.

Install PDFTK. For MacOS, see below.

Ensure you have Ghostscript installed (check by running gs --version ).

). To use the getPageSizes method, you need the imagemagick library, which provides the identify executable.

method, you need the imagemagick library, which provides the executable. (optional) To extract individual images from a page with the extractImageStream() method, install pdfimages with brew install xpdf or apt-get install poppler-utils .

MacOS

PDFTK does not run out-of-the box on Mac OS >=10.11. A patched build is available here as per this thread. Alternatively, use a dockerized executable such as https://hub.docker.com/r/jottr/alpine-pdftk. Remember that, in this case, you need to pass read streams to the executable instead of file paths unless you mount the directories containing these paths to make them accessible for the docker image.

Testing

The tests sometimes and unpredictably fail for unknown reasons, try to run them again to see whether the problem goes away.

Dev resources

Known issues