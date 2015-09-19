openbase logo
sci

science

by Jason Davies
1.9.3

Scientific and statistical computing in JavaScript.

Categories

Readme

Science.js

Science.js is a JavaScript library for scientific and statistical computing.

Currently, there are two modules:

  • science.stats, containing various implementations of statistical methods similar to those provided by R;
  • science.lin, for linear algebra.

Development

To help develop Science.js, you need to have Node.js and NPM installed. Once you have done that, run the following from the root directory of this repository to install the development dependencies:

make install

Thanks

I originally started this in order to add a reusable statistics module to D3.js, but now it's grown into a whole new project of its own!

The project structure and Makefile is based on that of D3, so a big thank you goes to Mike Bostock for this.

