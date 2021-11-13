schwifty

A model layer for hapi integrating Objection ORM

Lead Maintainer - Devin Ivy

Installation

npm install @hapipal/schwifty

Usage

See also the API Reference Schwifty is intended for use with hapi v19+, nodejs v12+, Joi v17+, Objection v1 through v3, and knex v0.16+ (see v5 for lower support).

Schwifty is used to define Joi-compatible models and knex connections for use with Objection ORM. Those models then become available within your hapi server where it is most convenient. It has been tailored to multi-plugin deployments, where each plugin may set clear boundaries in defining its own models, knex database connections, and migrations. It's safe to register schwifty multiple times, wherever you'd like to use it, as it protects against model name collisions and other ambiguous configurations.

; const Hapi = require ( '@hapi/hapi' ); const Schwifty = require ( '@hapipal/schwifty' ); const Joi = require ( 'joi' ); ( async ( ) => { const server = Hapi.server({ port : 3000 }); server.route({ method : 'get' , path : '/dogs/{id}' , handler : async (request) => { const { Dog } = request.models(); return await Dog.query().findById(request.params.id); } }); await server.register({ plugin : Schwifty, options : { knex : { client : 'sqlite3' , useNullAsDefault : true , connection : { filename : ':memory:' } } } }); server.registerModel( class Dog extends Schwifty . Model { static tableName = 'Dog' ; static joiSchema = Joi.object({ id : Joi.number(), name : Joi.string() }); } ); await server.initialize(); const knex = server.knex(); await knex.schema.createTable( 'Dog' , (table) => { table.increments( 'id' ).primary(); table.string( 'name' ); }); const { Dog } = server.models(); await Promise .all([ Dog.query().insert({ name : 'Guinness' }), Dog.query().insert({ name : 'Sully' }), Dog.query().insert({ name : 'Ren' }) ]); await server.start(); console .log( `Now, go find some dogs at ${server.info.uri} ` ); })();

Extras