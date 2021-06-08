Schnack is a simple Disqus-like drop-in commenting system written in JavaScript.
Features:
Note: If you are updating Schnack from a 0.x version check out the separate upgrade instructions.
This is the fastest way to setup schnack.
Requirements:
Create a new folder for schnack and change into it:
mkdir schnack
cd schnack
npm init schnack
if there is no
schnack.json in this folder, the init script copied over the default config and ask you if you want to configure your server interactively.
alternatively you can just edit the config file according to configuration section:
vim schnack.json # or open with any editor of your choice
Finally, run
npm init schnack again to finish installation:
npm init schnack
Run the server:
npm start
If you want to try out Schnack on localhost (without authentication), run
npm start -- --dev
Embed in your HTML page:
<div class="comments-go-here"></div>
<script
src="https://comments.example.com/embed.js"
data-schnack-slug="post-slug"
data-schnack-target=".comments-go-here"
></script>
or initialize schnack programmatically:
<div class="comments-go-here"></div>
<script src="http://comments.example.com/client.js"></script>
<script>
new Schnack({
target: '.comments-go-here',
slug: 'post-slug',
host: 'http://comments.example.com'
});
</script>
You will find further information on the schnack page.
Authentication and notification providers can be added via plugins.
npm install @schnack/plugin-auth-github @schnack/plugin-auth-google @schnack/plugin-notify-slack
To enable the plugins you need to add them to the
plugins section of your
schnack.json:
{
// ...
"plugins": {
"auth-github": {
"client_id": "xxxxx",
"client_secret": "xxxxx"
},
"auth-google": {
"client_id": "xxxxx",
"client_secret": "xxxxx"
},
"notify-slack": {
"webhook_url": "xxxxx"
}
}
}
if you want to write your own plugins you need to install them and specify their package name in the
schnack.json. Otherwise Schnack would try to load as from
@schnack/plugin-my-plugin.
{
// ...
"plugins": {
"my-plugin": {
"pkg": "my-schnack-plugin",
// ...
}
}
}
Feel free to open a PR on schnack-plugins with your plugin if you want to add it to the "official" repository.
Schnack is yet another happy collaboration between Webkid and Gregor Aisch, with amazing contributions from:
Schnack will never track who is using it, so we don't know! If you are a Schnack user, let us know and we'll add your website here. So far Schnack is being used on:
This is not a new idea, so there are a few projects that are doing almost the same thing:
If you want to run your Schnack server on https on localhost, add the following section to your
schnack.json:
{
"ssl": {
"certificate_path": "./certs/local.crt",
"certificate_key": "./certs/local.key"
}
}
To test changes on the
embed.js and
client.js templates you can open a local test server with minimal styles and by-passed authentication using
npm run dev
If you want to contribute additional plugins, check out the source code for the existing plugins first. We happily accept pull requests on schnack-plugins.
This project used Conventional Commits.