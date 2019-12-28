If you find this useful, please don't forget to star ⭐️ the repo, as this will help to promote the project.
schm is a library for creating immutable, composable, parseable and validatable (yeah, many *ables) schemas in JavaScript and Node.js. That's highly inspired by functional programming paradigm.
Play with
schm on RunKit (click on Clone and edit this document at the bottom and skip login if you want).
const schema = require('schm')
const userSchema = schema({
name: String,
age: {
type: Number,
min: 18,
},
})
userSchema.parse({
name: 'Haz',
age: '27',
})
await userSchema.validate({
name: 'Jeane',
age: 10,
})
Output:
// parsed
{
name: 'Haz',
age: 27,
}
// validate error
[
{
param: 'age',
value: 10,
validator: 'min',
min: 18,
message: 'age must be greater than or equal 18',
},
]
The way you declare the schema object is very similar to mongoose Schemas. So, refer to their docs to learn more.
schm repository is a monorepo managed by lerna. Click on package name to see specific documentation.
|Package
|Version
|Description
schm
|The main package
schm-computed
|Adds computed parameters to schemas
schm-express
|Express middlewares to handle querystring and response body
schm-koa
|Koa middlewares to handle querystring and response body
schm-methods
|Adds methods to parsed schema objects
schm-mongo
|Parses values to MongoDB queries
schm-translate
|Translates values keys to schema keys
When submitting an issue, put the related package between brackets in the title:
[methods] Something wrong is not right # related to schm-methods
[translate] Something right is not wrong # related to schm-translate
Something wrong is wrong # general issue
PRs are welcome. You should have a look at lerna to understand how this repository works.
After cloning the repository, run
yarn. That will install all the project dependencies, including the packages ones.
Before submitting a PR:
yarn lint or
lerna run lint;
yarn test or
lerna run test;
MIT © Diego Haz