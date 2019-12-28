If you find this useful, please don't forget to star ⭐️ the repo, as this will help to promote the project.

schm is a library for creating immutable, composable, parseable and validatable (yeah, many *ables) schemas in JavaScript and Node.js. That's highly inspired by functional programming paradigm.

const schema = require ( 'schm' ) const userSchema = schema({ name : String , age : { type : Number , min : 18 , }, }) userSchema.parse({ name : 'Haz' , age : '27' , }) await userSchema.validate({ name : 'Jeane' , age : 10 , })

Output:

{ name : 'Haz' , age : 27 , } [ { param : 'age' , value : 10 , validator : 'min' , min : 18 , message : 'age must be greater than or equal 18' , }, ]

The way you declare the schema object is very similar to mongoose Schemas. So, refer to their docs to learn more.

Packages

schm repository is a monorepo managed by lerna. Click on package name to see specific documentation.

Package Version Description schm The main package schm-computed Adds computed parameters to schemas schm-express Express middlewares to handle querystring and response body schm-koa Koa middlewares to handle querystring and response body schm-methods Adds methods to parsed schema objects schm-mongo Parses values to MongoDB queries schm-translate Translates values keys to schema keys

Contributing

When submitting an issue, put the related package between brackets in the title:

[methods] Something wrong is not right [translate] Something right is not wrong Something wrong is wrong

PRs are welcome. You should have a look at lerna to understand how this repository works.

After cloning the repository, run yarn . That will install all the project dependencies, including the packages ones.

Before submitting a PR:

Make sure to lint the code: yarn lint or lerna run lint ; Make sure tests are passing: yarn test or lerna run test ;

License

MIT © Diego Haz