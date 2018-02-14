Schemats

Using Schemats, you can generate TypeScript interface definitions from (Postgres, MySQL) SQL database schema automatically.

Start with a database schema:

Users id SERIAL username VARCHAR password VARCHAR last_logon TIMESTAMP

Automatically have the following TypesScript Interface generated

interface Users { id: number ; username: string ; password: string ; last_logon: Date ; }

For an overview on the motivation and rational behind this project, please take a look at Statically typed PostgreSQL queries in Typescript .

Quick Start

Installing Schemats

npm install -g schemats

Generating the type definition from schema

schemats generate -c postgres://postgres @localhost /osm -t users -o osm.ts schemats generate -c mysql://mysql @localhost /osm -t users -o osm.ts

The above commands will generate typescript interfaces for osm database with table users . The resulting file is stored as osm.ts .

Generating the type definition for all the tables in a postgres schema

To generate all type definitions for all the tables within the schema 'public':

Note: MySQL does not have a default public schema, but should it have a schema named public, this will still work.

schemats generate -c postgres://postgres @localhost /osm -s public -o osm.ts schemats generate -c mysql://mysql @localhost /osm -s public -o osm.ts

If neither the table parameter nor the schema parameter is provided, all tables in schema 'public' will be generated, so the command above is equivalent to:

schemats generate -c postgres://postgres @localhost /osm -o osm.ts schemats generate -c mysql://mysql @localhost /osm -o osm.ts

Using schemats.json config file

Schemats supports reading configuration from a json config file (defaults to schemats.json ). Instead of passing configuration via commandline parameter like done above, it is also possible to supply the configuration through a config file. The config file supports the same parameters as the commandline arguments.

For example, if a schemats.json exists in the current working directory with the following content:

{ "conn" : "postgres://postgres@localhost/osm" , "table" : [ "users" ] }

Running schemats generate here is equivalent to running schemats generate -c postgres://postgres@localhost/osm -t users -o osm.ts .

Writing code with typed schema

We can import osm.ts directly

import * as osm from './osm' let usersCreatedAfter2013: Array <osm.users> = await db.query( "SELECT * FROM users WHERE creation_time >= '2013-01-01'" ); let emailOfUsersCreatedAfter2013: Array <{ email: osm.users[ 'email' ], creation_time: osm.users[ 'creation_time' ] }> = await db.query( "SELECT (email, creation_time) FROM users WHERE creation_time >= '2013-01-01'" );

With generated type definition for our database schema, we can write code with autocompletion and static type checks.

Using schemats as a library

Schemats exposes two high-level functions for generating typescript definition from a database schema. They can be used by a build tool such as grunt and gulp.

Upgrading to v1.0

Deprecation of Namespace

Version 1.0 deprecates generating schema typescript files with namespace.

Instead of generating schema typescript files with

schemats generate -c postgres://postgres@localhost/db -n yournamespace -o db.ts

and import them with

import {yournamespace} from './db'

It is now encouraged to generate without namespace

schemats generate -c postgres://postgres@localhost/db -o db.ts

and import them with

import * as yournamespace from './db' import {table_a, table_b} from './db'

As TypeScript's documentation describes, having a top level namespace is needless. This was discussed in #25.

Generating schema typescript files with namespace still works in v1.0, but it is discouraged and subjected to removal in the future.

Support Strict Null-Checking

Version 1.0 supports strict null-checking and reflects the NOT NULL constraint defined in PostgreSQL schema.