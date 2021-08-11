openbase logo
schematics-utilities

by Nitay Neeman
2.0.3 (see all)

🛠️ Useful exported utilities for working with Schematics

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

65K

GitHub Stars

86

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Puppeteer Logo

Schematics Utilities

npm Docs Downloads License

Installation · Usage · Disclaimer

ℹ️️ Description

At the moment, none of the utilities from the Angular Schematics package are exported.

This project was created from that purpose - providing a collection of general and useful utilities for Schematics, based on non-exported existing utilities and further.

You might use this project as a polyfill until these utilities will be exported officially by the relevant teams (and then just replace the path you import). However, consider sticking with this project for additional and unique utilities which are planned for the future.


🔧 How to Install

To Install using npm, simply do:

npm install schematics-utilities

👨🏻‍🏫 How to Use

import { Rule, Tree } from '@angular-devkit/schematics';
// 1. Import the needed utilities
import { addPackageJsonDependency, NodeDependency, NodeDependencyType } from 'schematics-utilities';

function addDependencies(host: Tree): Tree {
  const dependencies: NodeDependency[] = [{ type: NodeDependencyType.Default, version: '4.17.10', name: 'lodash-es' }];

  // 2. Just use it whenever you need :)
  dependencies.forEach(dependency => addPackageJsonDependency(host, dependency));

  return host;
}

export default function(): Rule {
  return (tree: Tree) => {
    addDependencies(tree);

    return tree;
  };
}

Check out the API docs for the available utilities.


⚠️️ Disclaimer

This repository contains code which is directly taken from:

All credits go to the respective developers! 👏


💁🏻 Contributing

This is an open source project. Any contribution would be greatly appreciated!

