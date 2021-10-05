Getting Started With SCSS-Migrate

A schematic to migrate from CSS to SCSS (or vice versa) stylesheet format for an Angular CLI project

Installation

npm i --save-dev schematics-scss-migrate

Or using the CLI

ng add schematics-scss-migrate

Note that the ng add command still adds the package to the devDependencies

Usage

In your Angular CLI project, run ng g schematics-scss-migrate:scss-migrate .

This will do the following in the consuming project:

Rename all the stylesheets in the src folder recursively

folder recursively Alter the styleUrls in respective component classes to point to the new file names for stylesheets

in respective component classes to point to the new file names for stylesheets Updates the component styles schematics value in the angular.json file or creates one if the schematic does not exist, and

value in the file or creates one if the schematic does not exist, and Renames all styles.css references to styles.scss in the angular.json file

Notes