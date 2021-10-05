A schematic to migrate from CSS to SCSS (or vice versa) stylesheet format for an Angular CLI project
npm i --save-dev schematics-scss-migrate
Or using the CLI
ng add schematics-scss-migrate
Note that the
ng add command still adds the package to the devDependencies
In your Angular CLI project, run
ng g schematics-scss-migrate:scss-migrate.
This will do the following in the consuming project:
src folder recursively
styleUrls in respective component classes to point to the new file names for stylesheets
angular.json file or creates one if the schematic does not exist, and
styles.css references to
styles.scss in the
angular.json file
Try first with the
dry-run=true flag