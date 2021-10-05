openbase logo
ssm

schematics-scss-migrate

by Thabo
1.3.14 (see all)

A schematic to migrate from CSS to SCSS stylesheet format for an Angular CLI project

3.8K

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Getting Started With SCSS-Migrate

A schematic to migrate from CSS to SCSS (or vice versa) stylesheet format for an Angular CLI project

Installation

npm i --save-dev schematics-scss-migrate

Or using the CLI

ng add schematics-scss-migrate

Note that the ng add command still adds the package to the devDependencies

Usage

In your Angular CLI project, run ng g schematics-scss-migrate:scss-migrate.

This will do the following in the consuming project:

  • Rename all the stylesheets in the src folder recursively
  • Alter the styleUrls in respective component classes to point to the new file names for stylesheets
  • Updates the component styles schematics value in the angular.json file or creates one if the schematic does not exist, and
  • Renames all styles.css references to styles.scss in the angular.json file

Notes

Try first with the dry-run=true flag

