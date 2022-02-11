Schemalint

Run linting rules on your database schema. Read the intro to this idea in this blog post.

Works with Postgres databases.

This will give you errors like these:

public .actor.first_name: error prefer- text - to - varchar : Prefer text to varchar types

Usage

Install with:

npm i -g schemalint

To run, make sure you are in a folder that has a .schemalintrc.js configuration file, and type:

schemalint

Here is an example configuration file:

module .exports = { connection : { host : 'localhost' , user : 'postgres' , password : 'postgres' , database : 'acme' , charset : 'utf8' , }, plugins : [ './custom-rules' ], rules : { 'name-casing' : [ 'error' , 'snake' ], 'name-inflection' : [ 'error' , 'singular' ], 'prefer-jsonb-to-json' : [ 'error' ], 'prefer-text-to-varchar' : [ 'error' ], }, schemas : [{ name : 'public' }], ignores : [ { identifierPattern : 'public\\.knex_migrations.*' , rulePattern : '.*' }, ], };

Rules

Schemalint includes a number of built-in rules, which you can read about here. However, writing rules is easy and you will probably see the real value by doing so. The example folder shows how to write these.