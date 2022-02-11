Run linting rules on your database schema. Read the intro to this idea in this blog post.
Works with Postgres databases.
This will give you errors like these:
public.actor.first_name: error prefer-text-to-varchar : Prefer text to varchar types
Install with:
$ npm i -g schemalint
To run, make sure you are in a folder that has a
.schemalintrc.js configuration file, and type:
$ schemalint
Here is an example configuration file:
module.exports = {
connection: {
host: 'localhost',
user: 'postgres',
password: 'postgres',
database: 'acme',
charset: 'utf8',
},
plugins: ['./custom-rules'],
rules: {
'name-casing': ['error', 'snake'],
'name-inflection': ['error', 'singular'],
'prefer-jsonb-to-json': ['error'],
'prefer-text-to-varchar': ['error'],
},
schemas: [{ name: 'public' }],
ignores: [
{ identifierPattern: 'public\\.knex_migrations.*', rulePattern: '.*' },
],
};
Schemalint includes a number of built-in rules, which you can read about here. However, writing rules is easy and you will probably see the real value by doing so. The example folder shows how to write these.