661

GitHub Stars

155

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Schemalint

Run linting rules on your database schema. Read the intro to this idea in this blog post.

Works with Postgres databases.

This will give you errors like these:

public.actor.first_name: error prefer-text-to-varchar : Prefer text to varchar types

Usage

Install with:

$ npm i -g schemalint

To run, make sure you are in a folder that has a .schemalintrc.js configuration file, and type:

$ schemalint

Here is an example configuration file:

module.exports = {
  connection: {
    host: 'localhost',
    user: 'postgres',
    password: 'postgres',
    database: 'acme',
    charset: 'utf8',
  },

  plugins: ['./custom-rules'],

  rules: {
    'name-casing': ['error', 'snake'],
    'name-inflection': ['error', 'singular'],
    'prefer-jsonb-to-json': ['error'],
    'prefer-text-to-varchar': ['error'],
  },

  schemas: [{ name: 'public' }],

  ignores: [
    { identifierPattern: 'public\\.knex_migrations.*', rulePattern: '.*' },
  ],
};

Rules

Schemalint includes a number of built-in rules, which you can read about here. However, writing rules is easy and you will probably see the real value by doing so. The example folder shows how to write these.

