openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sch

schemajs

by eleith
0.1.14 (see all)

quick validation/filtering of objects and http params against a schema

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

24

GitHub Stars

44

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

schemajs Build Status

validate objects (including http request params) against a schema. includes express middleware.

Installing

npm install schemajs

FEATURES

  • validates schema for deep objects and arrays as well
  • schema is in JSON, making it portable
  • properties, types and filters are extensible

EXAMPLE USAGE - validate an object

var schema  = require("./path/to/schemajs");
var model   = schema.create(
{
  name:    {type:"string", filters:"trim", properties:{max:255}, required:true},
  email:   {type:"email", filters:"trim", required:true},
  wins:    {type:"int", filters:["trim", "toInt"], default:0},
  average: {type:"float", filters:["trim", "toFloat"], default:0}
});

var form = model.validate({name:" your name ", email:" name@example.com "});

// form.valid  - boolean, true if object matches schema
// form.data   - contains filtered version of the object {name:"your name", email:"name@example.com", wins:0, average:0}
// form.errors - contains associative array of any errors found

If you pass {strict: true} as additional arguments into Schema#validate, the validation will fail if there are additional keys in the object which are not defined in the schema.

EXAMPLE USAGE - in expressjs, validate the request parameters

var schema  = require("./path/to/schemajs");
var query   = schema.create(
{
  wins:    {type:"int", filters:"toInt"},
  query:   {type:"string", filters:"trim", required:true, error:"invalid query"}
});

app.get("/users", schema.middleware(query), function(req, res)
{
  // schema validation is attached to req.form
  if(req.form.valid)
  {
    db_lookup({query:req.form.data.query, wins: req.form.data.wins});
  }
  else
  {
    next(new Error("invalid request"));
    //next(req.form.errors, 400);
  }
});

API

schema.test(schema)

quickly test an individual schema

field = schema.test("email@email.com", {type:"email", trim:true, properties:{min:5}});

schema.create(schema)

schema for a simple object of one integer value

schema =
{
         // [string] value for acceppted parameters of the object you want to test
  "wins":
  {
    // [string (built in types) or function (custom types)] the type declaration for accepted values
    "type": "int",
      
    // [string (built in filters) or function (custom filters) or array (mix and match!)] 
    // OPTIONAL, filters to process and optionally modify values
    "filters": ["trim", "toInt", custom_filter],
      
    // [anything] 
    // OPTIONAL, the default value if none is supplied by the object
    "default": 0,
      
    // [boolean] 
    // OPTIONAL, if true, this parameter must exist to validate
    "required": true,

    // [boolean] 
    // OPTIONAL, if true, this parameter can be null, despite any other rules
    "allownull": true,
 
    // [object] 
    // OPTIONAL, functions are custom property checks, else a built in property will be looked up
    "properties": {max:100, min:0, special:custom_property},
      
    // [string, object] OPTIONAL, if there is an error, you can override the message that is returned
    // use a string or the "default" key to use the default error message
    // keys can be any property key that was used as well as "filters", "required", "type"
    "error": {max: "too many wins", min: "too few wins", "default": "something is wrong with your wins value"}
  }
};

schema with embedded schemas for object and array types

schema =
{
  "user":
  {
    "type":  "object",
    "schema":
    {
      "name":  { type: "string", properties: { max: 255 }, required: true},
      "email": { type: "email", error: "email is not a valid email address"}
    },
    "error": "user needs an email and a name"
  },
      
  "tags":
  {
    "type":  "array",
    "schema":
    {
      "type": "string"
    },
    "properties":  { max: 10, min: 3},
    "error": { max: "too many tags", min: "too few tags" }
  }
};

schema.types

built in types 

[string+, string (empty string allowed), alpha, alphanum, email, object, array, date, number, int, boolean, url, zipcode]

to extend, add a function onto schema.types that accepts a value and returns a boolean if the type matches

test is run AFTER schema.filters are run

schema.types.awesome = function(value)
{
  if(isAwesome(value))
    return true;
  else
    return false;
}

schema.filters

built in filters:

[toInt, toFloat, toString, toDate, toBoolean (converts on/off, true/false, 1/0, yes/no to bools), trim, lowercase, uppercase]

to extend, add a function onto schema.filters that takes in a value and returns the updated value

filters are run BEFORE schema.test is run

schema.filters.surround = function(value)
{
  if(value == needs_surrounding)
    return "----" + value + "----";
  else
    return value;
}

schema.properties

built in properties

[max, min, regex, in]

to extend, add a function onto schema.properties that takes in a value and any additional arguments

properties are run AFTER test and filters

schema.properties.unique = function(value)
{
  if(isArray(value) && allUnique(value))
    return true;
  else
    return false;
}

schema.properties.notIn = function(value, badwords)
{
  if(badwords.indexOf(value) != -1)
    return false;
  else
    return true;
}

Browser usage

You can use it in the browser by using browserify, however if that's too much work just use https://wzrd.in/. There is also an example <examples/cdn.html>

ideas

  • dependency property making one parameters existance depend on another
  • more types (phone numbers, credit card, ip address)
  • more filters (camelcase, encode/unencode)
  • more properties

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial