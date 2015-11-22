schemajs

validate objects (including http request params) against a schema. includes express middleware.

Installing

npm install schemajs

FEATURES

validates schema for deep objects and arrays as well

schema is in JSON, making it portable

properties, types and filters are extensible

var schema = require ( "./path/to/schemajs" ); var model = schema.create( { name : { type : "string" , filters : "trim" , properties :{ max : 255 }, required : true }, email : { type : "email" , filters : "trim" , required : true }, wins : { type : "int" , filters :[ "trim" , "toInt" ], default : 0 }, average : { type : "float" , filters :[ "trim" , "toFloat" ], default : 0 } }); var form = model.validate({ name : " your name " , email : " name@example.com " });

If you pass {strict: true} as additional arguments into Schema#validate , the validation will fail if there are additional keys in the object which are not defined in the schema.

var schema = require ( "./path/to/schemajs" ); var query = schema.create( { wins : { type : "int" , filters : "toInt" }, query : { type : "string" , filters : "trim" , required : true , error : "invalid query" } }); app.get( "/users" , schema.middleware(query), function ( req, res ) { if (req.form.valid) { db_lookup({ query :req.form.data.query, wins : req.form.data.wins}); } else { next( new Error ( "invalid request" )); } });

API

quickly test an individual schema

field = schema.test( "email@email.com" , { type : "email" , trim : true , properties :{ min : 5 }});

schema for a simple object of one integer value

schema = { "wins" : { "type" : "int" , "filters" : [ "trim" , "toInt" , custom_filter], "default" : 0 , "required" : true , "allownull" : true , "properties" : { max : 100 , min : 0 , special :custom_property}, "error" : { max : "too many wins" , min : "too few wins" , "default" : "something is wrong with your wins value" } } };

schema with embedded schemas for object and array types

schema = { "user" : { "type" : "object" , "schema" : { "name" : { type : "string" , properties : { max : 255 }, required : true }, "email" : { type : "email" , error : "email is not a valid email address" } }, "error" : "user needs an email and a name" }, "tags" : { "type" : "array" , "schema" : { "type" : "string" }, "properties" : { max : 10 , min : 3 }, "error" : { max : "too many tags" , min : "too few tags" } } };

built in types

[string+, string (empty string allowed), alpha, alphanum, email, object, array, date, number, int, boolean, url, zipcode]

to extend, add a function onto schema.types that accepts a value and returns a boolean if the type matches

test is run AFTER schema.filters are run

schema.types.awesome = function ( value ) { if (isAwesome(value)) return true ; else return false ; }

built in filters:

[toInt, toFloat, toString, toDate, toBoolean (converts on/off, true / false , 1 / 0 , yes/no to bools), trim, lowercase, uppercase]

to extend, add a function onto schema.filters that takes in a value and returns the updated value

filters are run BEFORE schema.test is run

schema.filters.surround = function ( value ) { if (value == needs_surrounding) return "----" + value + "----" ; else return value; }

built in properties

[max, min, regex, in]

to extend, add a function onto schema.properties that takes in a value and any additional arguments

properties are run AFTER test and filters

schema.properties.unique = function ( value ) { if (isArray(value) && allUnique(value)) return true ; else return false ; } schema.properties.notIn = function ( value, badwords ) { if (badwords.indexOf(value) != -1 ) return false ; else return true ; }

Browser usage

You can use it in the browser by using browserify, however if that's too much work just use https://wzrd.in/. There is also an example <examples/cdn.html>

