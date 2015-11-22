validate objects (including http request params) against a schema. includes express middleware.
npm install schemajs
var schema = require("./path/to/schemajs");
var model = schema.create(
{
name: {type:"string", filters:"trim", properties:{max:255}, required:true},
email: {type:"email", filters:"trim", required:true},
wins: {type:"int", filters:["trim", "toInt"], default:0},
average: {type:"float", filters:["trim", "toFloat"], default:0}
});
var form = model.validate({name:" your name ", email:" name@example.com "});
// form.valid - boolean, true if object matches schema
// form.data - contains filtered version of the object {name:"your name", email:"name@example.com", wins:0, average:0}
// form.errors - contains associative array of any errors found
If you pass
{strict: true} as additional arguments into
Schema#validate, the validation will fail if there are additional keys in the object which are not defined in the schema.
var schema = require("./path/to/schemajs");
var query = schema.create(
{
wins: {type:"int", filters:"toInt"},
query: {type:"string", filters:"trim", required:true, error:"invalid query"}
});
app.get("/users", schema.middleware(query), function(req, res)
{
// schema validation is attached to req.form
if(req.form.valid)
{
db_lookup({query:req.form.data.query, wins: req.form.data.wins});
}
else
{
next(new Error("invalid request"));
//next(req.form.errors, 400);
}
});
quickly test an individual schema
field = schema.test("email@email.com", {type:"email", trim:true, properties:{min:5}});
schema for a simple object of one integer value
schema =
{
// [string] value for acceppted parameters of the object you want to test
"wins":
{
// [string (built in types) or function (custom types)] the type declaration for accepted values
"type": "int",
// [string (built in filters) or function (custom filters) or array (mix and match!)]
// OPTIONAL, filters to process and optionally modify values
"filters": ["trim", "toInt", custom_filter],
// [anything]
// OPTIONAL, the default value if none is supplied by the object
"default": 0,
// [boolean]
// OPTIONAL, if true, this parameter must exist to validate
"required": true,
// [boolean]
// OPTIONAL, if true, this parameter can be null, despite any other rules
"allownull": true,
// [object]
// OPTIONAL, functions are custom property checks, else a built in property will be looked up
"properties": {max:100, min:0, special:custom_property},
// [string, object] OPTIONAL, if there is an error, you can override the message that is returned
// use a string or the "default" key to use the default error message
// keys can be any property key that was used as well as "filters", "required", "type"
"error": {max: "too many wins", min: "too few wins", "default": "something is wrong with your wins value"}
}
};
schema with embedded schemas for object and array types
schema =
{
"user":
{
"type": "object",
"schema":
{
"name": { type: "string", properties: { max: 255 }, required: true},
"email": { type: "email", error: "email is not a valid email address"}
},
"error": "user needs an email and a name"
},
"tags":
{
"type": "array",
"schema":
{
"type": "string"
},
"properties": { max: 10, min: 3},
"error": { max: "too many tags", min: "too few tags" }
}
};
built in types
[string+, string (empty string allowed), alpha, alphanum, email, object, array, date, number, int, boolean, url, zipcode]
to extend, add a function onto schema.types that accepts a value and returns a boolean if the type matches
test is run AFTER schema.filters are run
schema.types.awesome = function(value)
{
if(isAwesome(value))
return true;
else
return false;
}
built in filters:
[toInt, toFloat, toString, toDate, toBoolean (converts on/off, true/false, 1/0, yes/no to bools), trim, lowercase, uppercase]
to extend, add a function onto schema.filters that takes in a value and returns the updated value
filters are run BEFORE schema.test is run
schema.filters.surround = function(value)
{
if(value == needs_surrounding)
return "----" + value + "----";
else
return value;
}
built in properties
[max, min, regex, in]
to extend, add a function onto schema.properties that takes in a value and any additional arguments
properties are run AFTER test and filters
schema.properties.unique = function(value)
{
if(isArray(value) && allUnique(value))
return true;
else
return false;
}
schema.properties.notIn = function(value, badwords)
{
if(badwords.indexOf(value) != -1)
return false;
else
return true;
}
You can use it in the browser by using browserify, however if that's too much work just use https://wzrd.in/. There is also an example <examples/cdn.html>