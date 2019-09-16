schemagic

JSON validation with schemagic, and schema tools

Put your json-schemas in a directory called schemas in your root folder.

Each schema will be loaded with require . This is an example of a schema in the file schemas/login.js

var regexpPatternUtil = require ( "./util/regexpPatternUtil" ); module .exports = { "description" : "Login" , "required" : true , "type" : "object" , "properties" :{ "email" :{ "description" : "Email of the user" , "required" : true , "type" : "string" , "format" : "email" , "pattern" : regexpPatternUtil.emailPattern.source, "example" : "email@mydomain.com" }, "password" :{ "description" : "Password of the user" , "required" : true , "type" : "string" , "example" : "*********" } } };

When you require schemagic

var schemagic = require ( "schemagic" );

You will find the following things on schemagic.login

NOTE: if you do:

Object .keys ( schmagic )

You will ONLY get schemas. Anything not a schema on schemagic is non-enumerable

additionalProperties, default false

Instead of as in the spec where the default for the schema is to allow additionalProperties. Schmagic will insert additionalProperties:false if you have not specified a additionalProperties value. We have done this to avoid programmer mistakes of forgetting additionalProperties:false in schemas.

NOTE: Schemagic 2.0 does not support removing properties with the values null, empty string or undefined. Take a look at the node module groom, for this functionality.

Build-in formats

Schmagic has these build in formats:

currency . Use this for numbers that are currency. Will allow maximum 2 decimals after the decimal point.

. Use this for numbers that are currency. Will allow maximum 2 decimals after the decimal point. currency-rate Positive number. Minimum 0.000001, maximum 999,999,999. Will allow maximum 6 decimals after the decimal point.

Positive number. Minimum 0.000001, maximum 999,999,999. Will allow maximum 6 decimals after the decimal point. date . Is verified to be a date of the format YYYY-MM-DD

. Is verified to be a date of the format date-time . Is verified to be a valid date and time in the format YYYY-MM-DDThh:mm:ssZ

. Is verified to be a valid date and time in the format rate . Positive number, between zero and 100. Will allow maximum 2 decimals after the decimal point

. Positive number, between zero and 100. Will allow maximum 2 decimals after the decimal point rate-negative . Negative number, between zero and -100. Will allow maximum 2 decimals after the decimal point

. Negative number, between zero and -100. Will allow maximum 2 decimals after the decimal point url . A http:// or https:// URL

You will be able to validate a JavaScript object against the schema definition with the validate function. This is just a proxy for the is-my-json-valid validate function.

Options can be passed to the validate function:

{ removeReadOnlyFields : true , filter : false foreignKeys : false mongo : [tenantmongo-object] }

It will return this kind of response if there is an error:

{ valid : false , errors : [ { "property" : "a" , "message" : "string value found, but a number is required" } ] }

It will return this response if there is no error:

{ valid : true , errors : [] }

This property wil contain a string, with pretty-printed JSON-ish and comments about what is required, read only and so on. This example-JSON is generated directly from the schema definition, using the example properties, if available (not required). Example:

{ email : "email@mydomain.com" , password : "*********" }

This property wil contain the parsed version of the exampleJson property. The exampleJson can not be parsed trivially because it's not valid JSON. It contains comments and property names are not quoted.

The same as schemagic.login.exampleJson , except this example only includes required properties and properties that have minimal: true , all other properties have been omitted

The same as schemagic.login.example , except this example only includes required properties and properties that have minimal: true , all other properties have been omitted

The same as schemagic.login.exampleJson , except this example excludes properties that have readonly: true .

The same as schemagic.login.example , except this example excludes properties that have readonly: true .

This property wil contain the result of require("schemagic/login.js") , the raw schema as it was required from disk.

This property wil contain a schemagic schema like login except it accepts an array of the documents specified in login . The root array is required.

- schemagic .login .array .validate - schemagic .login .array .exampleJson - schemagic .login .array .example - schemagic .login .array .exampleMinimalJson - schemagic .login .array .exampleMinimal - schemagic .login .array .exampleNoReadOnlyJson - schemagic .login .array .exampleNoReadOnly - schemagic .login .array .schema

This property wil contain a schemagic schema like login except ALL required properties are now optional and all properties allow null values. This schema is intended for validation of JSON-PATCH. It has the properties:

- schemagic .login .patch .validate - schemagic .login .patch .exampleJson - schemagic .login .patch .example - schemagic .login .patch .exampleMinimalJson (this will be empty object , as nothing is required on PATCH) - schemagic .login .patch .exampleMinimal (this will be empty object , as nothing is required on PATCH) - schemagic .login .patch .exampleNoReadOnlyJson - schemagic .login .patch .exampleNoReadOnly - schemagic .login .patch .array (with sub properties like schemagic .login .array) - schemagic .login .patch .schema

Foreign key constraints ( schemas/foreignKeys.js )

In the file schemas/foreignKeys.js you can specify foreign key constraints for MongoDB and in-memory lookups like this:

function getForeignKeyChecker ( collectionName, propertyName ) { return function ( documentIds, options, callback ) { var ids = [], formatErrors = [], anyFormatError = false ; documentIds.forEach( function ( invoiceId ) { var id; try { id = new options.mongo.ObjectID(invoiceId); formatErrors.push( true ); } catch (ex) { formatErrors.push( false ); anyFormatError = true ; } ids.push(id); }); if (anyFormatError){ return callback( null , formatErrors); } var query = {}; query[propertyName] = { $in : ids}; var fields = {}; fields[propertyName] = 1 ; return options.mongo(collectionName).find(query, fields, getArray); function getArray ( err, cursor ) { if (err) { return callback(err); } return cursor.toArray(checkResults); } function checkResults ( err, documentsInDb ) { var result; if (err) { return callback(err); } if (documentsInDb.length === documentIds.length) { result = documentsInDb.map( Boolean ); return callback( null , result); } var idsInDb = documentsInDb.map( function ( invoice ) { return traverse(invoice).get(propertyName.split( "." )).toString(); }); result = documentIds.map( function ( id ) { return idsInDb.indexOf(id) !== -1 ; }); return callback( null , result); } }; } module .exports = { invoiceId : getForeignKeyChecker( "invoices" , "_id" ), unitId : function ( unitIds, options, callback ) { return callback( null , result); } };

Foreign keys are specified by convention. Meaning that with the above specification, ANY property with the name invoiceId or unitId will be subject to a foreign key check in ALL schemas.

Use dot notation if you want to apply the check for a specific schema:

module .exports = { "expense.categoryId" : function ( ) {..}, "income.categoryId" : function ( ) {..}, }

If you want to use foreignKey checks you will have to pass mongo (and anything else used by your foreign key checkers) in options when you call validate like this:

schemagic.invoice.validate(doc, { foreignKey : true , mongo : mongo}, callback);

(NOTE: on root schemagic object)

This function tries to pares a text as though it was an exampleJson created by schemagic. It will throw if there is an error.

===================================== EXPERIMENTAL (NOTE: on root schemagic object)