Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.6K

GitHub Stars

157

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Schema Validation for JavaScript

Barebones schema validation library for things such as database schemas, api data schemas, etc.

Install

$ npm install schema-validator

For browsers, download and include the script validator.js just as you would jquery or another script.

Implementations

  • Required (built-in)
  • Default (built-in) - is done during required check, and is placed even if required exists.
    • This functionality is subject to change (placed even if required part). Let me know in issues.
  • Type - uses Object.prototype.toString.call so make sure you use String, Number, Boolean... etc.
  • Length - By itself it must be this long, otherwise as an object supports the following:
    • Min
    • Max
  • Test (Regular expression tests)
    • Supports an array of RegExps as well.

Usage

You create a JSON Schema, where username is a field, and each key:value inside of it is an implementation in validator.

var schema = {
  username: {
    type: String,
    required: true,
    length: {
      min: 3,
      max: 36
    },
    test: /^[a-z0-9]+$/gi
  }
};

Setup a new Validator against your schema:

var validator = new Validator(schema);

Note there is also debugging support you can enable by adding the following line:

validator.debug = true;

Now we validate against some given information:

var check = validator.check({
  username: "Niji%kokun"
});

console.log(check);
Nesting

Nesting is supported, it's currently in a testing phase, as seen in the test file:

  belt: {
    type: Object,
    required: true,

    team: {
      type: Array,
      required: true,
      length: {
        min: 1,
        max: 6
      }
    },

    inventory: {
      type: Array,
      default: [],
      length: {
        max: 255
      }
    }
  }
Express Middleware Style:

Schema data will be put on the request object, req.validated, as an Object containing field : data information.

app.get('api/user/add', [ new Validator(schema.user, true) ], function (req, res) {
  res.send(200, req.validated);
});

or

app.get('api/user/add', [ (new Validator(schema.user)).middleware() ], function (req, res) {
  res.send(200, req.validated);
});

Creating an extension

Implementing a feature into Validator is easy, you set the field and a callback.

The callback supports a single argument options which contains valuable information.

  • field - The field implementation that is being checked.
  • key - The schema field being checked.
  • data - The data passed from an external source.
  • value - The field implementation data value.
  • error - Sugar method for this.error which was previously used.
    • type - optional argument, it's the error field for the message given. Default is field.
    • message - Error message.
Validator.implement("field", function (options) {
  if (options.data) {
    options.error("Data exists, this is wrong... or right! I don't know!");
  }

  // If you couldn't tell this gives an error back to the validator
  options.error("No check has been done against this key!");

  // and you can set custom field name for the error message object
  options.error("error-field", "This field hasn't been checked yet!");
});

After your implementation has been ran, the validator will check for errors, if found it will exit out and return the errors. You can pass along multiple errors per run, for an example check the test implementation.

Todo

  • Make extensibility easier.
  • Move over to github repository.
  • Make implementations use an object as an argument rather than multiple arguments.
  • Implement nesting feature. Might be useful, I personally can't see one... let me know in issues if you can.
  • Implement check for Array values.
  • Implement support for wildcard, it could be useful to work with all fields that aren't plugins under one object.
  • Break up implementations into their own folder and make a compiler.
    • Browserify?

Changelog

Version 3.3.0

  • Clean code
  • Optimize middleware to rely on .check
  • Fix issue #6
  • Fix issue #4
    • Requires .middleware to be invoked when used instead of referenced.

Version 3.2.2

  • Implemented nesting abilities.
    • I think the current implementation is fairly quick, but I feel there is a faster way using references.

Version 3.2.1

  • Implemented default field.
    • Supported even on required fields, may be subject to change. Let me know in issues how you feel.

Version 3.2.0

  • Fix test, now can be run with node
  • Fix length for Numbers with extended support for Arrays
  • Fix loop issue where only one value was returned
  • Implement support for natives no longer need to use strings for types
    • Function, String... are supported, check password.type in test for more information.
  • Implement debug feature for showing value of fields along with error messages.
  • Simplified roundup.

Version 3.1.0

  • Extend comments
  • Implement module exporting for various platforms.

Version 3.0.0

  • Remove console logging
  • Implement plugin system - .implement method

Version 2.0.0

  • Fix slight bugs in matching validation check
  • Make errors Object based for quick key referencing

Version 1.0.0

  • Initial Release.

