Package for validate options in loaders and plugins.

Getting Started

To begin, you'll need to install schema-utils :

npm install schema-utils

API

schema.json

{ "type" : "object" , "properties" : { "option" : { "type" : "boolean" } }, "additionalProperties" : false }

import schema from "./path/to/schema.json" ; import { validate } from "schema-utils" ; const options = { option : true }; const configuration = { name : "Loader Name/Plugin Name/Name" }; validate(schema, options, configuration);

schema

Type: String

JSON schema.

Simple example of schema:

{ "type" : "object" , "properties" : { "name" : { "description" : "This is description of option." , "type" : "string" } }, "additionalProperties" : false }

options

Type: Object

Object with options.

import schema from "./path/to/schema.json" ; import { validate } from "schema-utils" ; const options = { foo : "bar" }; validate(schema, { name : 123 }, { name : "MyPlugin" });

configuration

Allow to configure validator.

There is an alternative method to configure the name and baseDataPath options via the title property in the schema. For example:

{ "title" : "My Loader options" , "type" : "object" , "properties" : { "name" : { "description" : "This is description of option." , "type" : "string" } }, "additionalProperties" : false }

The last word used for the baseDataPath option, other words used for the name option. Based on the example above the name option equals My Loader , the baseDataPath option equals options .

name

Type: Object Default: "Object"

Allow to setup name in validation errors.

import schema from "./path/to/schema.json" ; import { validate } from "schema-utils" ; const options = { foo : "bar" }; validate(schema, options, { name : "MyPlugin" });

Invalid configuration object. MyPlugin has been initialised using a configuration object that does not match the API schema. - configuration.optionName should be a integer.

baseDataPath

Type: String Default: "configuration"

Allow to setup base data path in validation errors.

import schema from "./path/to/schema.json" ; import { validate } from "schema-utils" ; const options = { foo : "bar" }; validate(schema, options, { name : "MyPlugin" , baseDataPath : "options" });

Invalid options object. MyPlugin has been initialised using an options object that does not match the API schema. - options.optionName should be a integer.

postFormatter

Type: Function Default: undefined

Allow to reformat errors.

import schema from "./path/to/schema.json" ; import { validate } from "schema-utils" ; const options = { foo : "bar" }; validate(schema, options, { name : "MyPlugin" , postFormatter : ( formattedError, error ) => { if (error.keyword === "type" ) { return ` ${formattedError}

Additional Information.` ; } return formattedError; }, });

Invalid options object. MyPlugin has been initialized using an options object that does not match the API schema. - options.optionName should be a integer. Additional Information.

Examples

schema.json

{ "type" : "object" , "properties" : { "name" : { "type" : "string" }, "test" : { "anyOf" : [ { "type" : "array" }, { "type" : "string" }, { "instanceof" : "RegExp" } ] }, "transform" : { "instanceof" : "Function" }, "sourceMap" : { "type" : "boolean" } }, "additionalProperties" : false }

Loader

import { getOptions } from "loader-utils" ; import { validate } from "schema-utils" ; import schema from "path/to/schema.json" ; function loader ( src, map ) { const options = getOptions( this ); validate(schema, options, { name : "Loader Name" , baseDataPath : "options" , }); } export default loader;

Plugin

import { validate } from "schema-utils" ; import schema from "path/to/schema.json" ; class Plugin { constructor (options) { validate(schema, options, { name : "Plugin Name" , baseDataPath : "options" , }); this .options = options; } apply(compiler) { } } export default Plugin;

