Schema for data modeling & validation
isRequired(errorMessage?: string, trim: boolean = true)
isRequiredOrEmpty(errorMessage?: string, trim: boolean = true)
addRule(onValid: Function, errorMessage?: string, priority: boolean)
when(condition: (schemaSpec: SchemaDeclaration<DataType, ErrorMsgType>) => Type)
check(value: ValueType, data?: DataType):CheckResult
checkAsync(value: ValueType, data?: DataType):Promise<CheckResult>
isEmail(errorMessage?: string)
isURL(errorMessage?: string)
isOneOf(items: string[], errorMessage?: string)
containsLetter(errorMessage?: string)
containsUppercaseLetter(errorMessage?: string)
containsLowercaseLetter(errorMessage?: string)
containsLetterOnly(errorMessage?: string)
containsNumber(errorMessage?: string)
pattern(regExp: RegExp, errorMessage?: string)
rangeLength(minLength: number, maxLength: number, errorMessage?: string)
minLength(minLength: number, errorMessage?: string)
maxLength(maxLength: number, errorMessage?: string)
npm install schema-typed --save
import { SchemaModel, StringType, DateType, NumberType, ObjectType, ArrayType } from 'schema-typed';
const model = SchemaModel({
username: StringType().isRequired('Username required'),
email: StringType().isEmail('Email required'),
age: NumberType('Age should be a number').range(18, 30, 'Over the age limit'),
tags: ArrayType().of(StringType('The tag should be a string').isRequired()),
role: ObjectType.shape({
name: StringType().isRequired('Name required'),
permissions: ArrayType().isRequired('Permissions required')
})
});
const checkResult = model.check({
username: 'foobar',
email: 'foo@bar.com',
age: 40,
tags: ['Sports', 'Games', 10],
role: { name: 'administrator' }
});
console.log(checkResult);
checkResult return structure is:
{
username: { hasError: false },
email: { hasError: false },
age: { hasError: true, errorMessage: 'Over the age limit' },
tags: {
hasError: true,
array: [
{ hasError: false },
{ hasError: false },
{ hasError: true, errorMessage: 'The tag should be a string' }
]
},
role: {
hasError: true,
object: {
name: { hasError: false },
permissions: { hasError: true, errorMessage: 'Permissions required' }
}
}
};
StringType()
.minLength(6, "Can't be less than 6 characters")
.maxLength(30, 'Cannot be greater than 30 characters')
.isRequired('This field required');
Customize a rule with the
addRule function.
If you are validating a string type of data, you can set a regular expression for custom validation by the
pattern method.
const model = SchemaModel({
field1: StringType().addRule((value, data) => {
return /^[1-9][0-9]{3}\s?[a-zA-Z]{2}$/.test(value);
}, 'Please enter legal characters'),
field2: StringType().pattern(/^[1-9][0-9]{3}\s?[a-zA-Z]{2}$/, 'Please enter legal characters')
});
model.check({ field1: '', field2: '' });
/**
{
field1: {
hasError: true,
errorMessage: 'Please enter legal characters'
},
field2: {
hasError: true,
errorMessage: 'Please enter legal characters'
}
};
**/
E.g: verify that the two passwords are the same.
const model = SchemaModel({
password1: StringType().isRequired('This field required'),
password2: StringType().addRule((value, data) => {
if (value !== data.password1) {
return false;
}
return true;
}, 'The passwords are inconsistent twice')
});
model.check({ password1: '123456', password2: 'root' });
/**
{
password1: { hasError: false },
password2: {
hasError: true,
errorMessage: 'The passwords are inconsistent twice'
}
}
**/
For example, verify that the mailbox is duplicated
function asyncCheckEmail(email) {
return new Promise(resolve => {
setTimeout(() => {
if (email === 'foo@domain.com') {
resolve(false);
} else {
resolve(true);
}
}, 500);
});
}
const model = SchemaModel({
email: StringType()
.isEmail('Please input the correct email address')
.addRule((value, data) => {
return asyncCheckEmail(value);
}, 'Email address already exists')
.isRequired('This field cannot be empty')
});
model.checkAsync({ email: 'foo@domain.com' }).then(checkResult => {
console.log(checkResult);
/**
{
email: {
hasError: true,
errorMessage: 'Email address already exists'
}
};
**/
});
Validate nested objects, which can be defined using the
ObjectType().shape method. E.g:
const model = SchemaModel({
id: NumberType().isRequired('This field required'),
name: StringType().isRequired('This field required'),
info: ObjectType().shape({
email: StringType().isEmail('Should be an email'),
age: NumberType().min(18, 'Age should be greater than 18 years old')
})
});
const user = {
id: 1,
name: '',
info: { email: 'schema-type', age: 17 }
};
model.check(data);
/**
{
"id": { "hasError": false },
"name": { "hasError": true, "errorMessage": "This field required" },
"info": {
"hasError": true,
"object": {
"email": { "hasError": true, "errorMessage": "Should be an email" },
"age": { "hasError": true, "errorMessage": "Age should be greater than 18 years old" }
}
}
}
*/
SchemaModel provides a static method
combine that can be combined with multiple
SchemaModel to return a new
SchemaModel.
const model1 = SchemaModel({
username: StringType().isRequired('This field required'),
email: StringType().isEmail('Should be an email')
});
const model2 = SchemaModel({
username: StringType().minLength(7, "Can't be less than 7 characters"),
age: NumberType().range(18, 30, 'Age should be greater than 18 years old')
});
const model3 = SchemaModel({
groupId: NumberType().isRequired('This field required')
});
const model4 = SchemaModel.combine(model1, model2, model3);
model4.check({
username: 'foobar',
email: 'foo@bar.com',
age: 40,
groupId: 1
});
SchemaModel is a JavaScript schema builder for data model creation and validation.
static combine(...models)
A static method for merging multiple models.
const model1 = SchemaModel({
username: StringType().isRequired('This field required')
});
const model2 = SchemaModel({
email: StringType().isEmail('Please input the correct email address')
});
const model3 = SchemaModel.combine(model1, model2);
check(data: object)
Check whether the data conforms to the model shape definition. Return a check result.
const model = SchemaModel({
username: StringType().isRequired('This field required'),
email: StringType().isEmail('Please input the correct email address')
});
model.check({
username: 'root',
email: 'root@email.com'
});
checkAsync(data: object)
Asynchronously check whether the data conforms to the model shape definition. Return a check result.
const model = SchemaModel({
username: StringType()
.isRequired('This field required')
.addRule(value => {
return new Promise(resolve => {
// Asynchronous processing logic
});
}, 'Username already exists'),
email: StringType().isEmail('Please input the correct email address')
});
model
.checkAsync({
username: 'root',
email: 'root@email.com'
})
.then(result => {
// Data verification result
});
checkForField(fieldName: string, data: object)
Check whether a field in the data conforms to the model shape definition. Return a check result.
const model = SchemaModel({
username: StringType().isRequired('This field required'),
email: StringType().isEmail('Please input the correct email address')
});
const data = {
username: 'root'
};
model.checkForField('username', data);
checkForFieldAsync(fieldName: string, data: object)
Asynchronously check whether a field in the data conforms to the model shape definition. Return a check result.
const model = SchemaModel({
username: StringType()
.isRequired('This field required')
.addRule(value => {
return new Promise(resolve => {
// Asynchronous processing logic
});
}, 'Username already exists'),
email: StringType().isEmail('Please input the correct email address')
});
const data = {
username: 'root'
};
model.checkForFieldAsync('username', data).then(result => {
// Data verification result
});
Creates a type that matches all types. All types inherit from this base type.
isRequired(errorMessage?: string, trim: boolean = true)
MixedType().isRequired('This field required');
isRequiredOrEmpty(errorMessage?: string, trim: boolean = true)
MixedType().isRequiredOrEmpty('This field required');
addRule(onValid: Function, errorMessage?: string, priority: boolean)
MixedType().addRule((value, data) => {
return /^[1-9][0-9]{3}\s?[a-zA-Z]{2}$/.test(value);
}, 'Please enter a legal character.');
when(condition: (schemaSpec: SchemaDeclaration<DataType, ErrorMsgType>) => Type)
Define data verification rules based on conditions.
const model = SchemaModel({
age: NumberType().min(18, 'error'),
contact: MixedType().when(schema => {
const checkResult = schema.age.check();
return checkResult.hasError
? StringType().isRequired('Please provide contact information')
: StringType();
})
});
/**
{
age: { hasError: false },
contact: { hasError: false }
}
*/
model.check({ age: 18, contact: '' });
/*
{
age: { hasError: true, errorMessage: 'error' },
contact: {
hasError: true,
errorMessage: 'Please provide contact information'
}
}
*/
model.check({ age: 17, contact: '' });
check(value: ValueType, data?: DataType):CheckResult
const type = MixedType().addRule(v => {
if (typeof v === 'number') {
return true;
}
return false;
}, 'Please enter a valid number');
type.check('1'); // { hasError: true, errorMessage: 'Please enter a valid number' }
type.check(1); // { hasError: false }
checkAsync(value: ValueType, data?: DataType):Promise<CheckResult>
const type = MixedType().addRule(v => {
return new Promise(resolve => {
setTimeout(() => {
if (typeof v === 'number') {
resolve(true);
} else {
resolve(false);
}
}, 500);
});
}, 'Please enter a valid number');
type.checkAsync('1').then(checkResult => {
// { hasError: true, errorMessage: 'Please enter a valid number' }
});
type.checkAsync(1).then(checkResult => {
// { hasError: false }
});
Define a string type. Supports all the same methods as MixedType.
isEmail(errorMessage?: string)
StringType().isEmail('Please input the correct email address');
isURL(errorMessage?: string)
StringType().isURL('Please enter the correct URL address');
isOneOf(items: string[], errorMessage?: string)
StringType().isOneOf(['Javascript', 'CSS'], 'Can only type `Javascript` and `CSS`');
containsLetter(errorMessage?: string)
StringType().containsLetter('Must contain English characters');
containsUppercaseLetter(errorMessage?: string)
StringType().containsUppercaseLetter('Must contain uppercase English characters');
containsLowercaseLetter(errorMessage?: string)
StringType().containsLowercaseLetter('Must contain lowercase English characters');
containsLetterOnly(errorMessage?: string)
StringType().containsLetterOnly('English characters that can only be included');
containsNumber(errorMessage?: string)
StringType().containsNumber('Must contain numbers');
pattern(regExp: RegExp, errorMessage?: string)
StringType().pattern(/^[1-9][0-9]{3}\s?[a-zA-Z]{2}$/, 'Please enter legal characters');
rangeLength(minLength: number, maxLength: number, errorMessage?: string)
StringType().rangeLength(6, 30, 'The number of characters can only be between 6 and 30');
minLength(minLength: number, errorMessage?: string)
StringType().minLength(6, 'Minimum 6 characters required');
maxLength(maxLength: number, errorMessage?: string)
StringType().maxLength(30, 'The maximum is only 30 characters.');
Define a number type. Supports all the same methods as MixedType.
isInteger(errorMessage?: string)
NumberType().isInteger('It can only be an integer');
isOneOf(items: number[], errorMessage?: string)
NumberType().isOneOf([5, 10, 15], 'Can only be `5`, `10`, `15`');
pattern(regExp: RegExp, errorMessage?: string)
NumberType().pattern(/^[1-9][0-9]{3}$/, 'Please enter a legal character.');
range(minLength: number, maxLength: number, errorMessage?: string)
NumberType().range(18, 40, 'Please enter a number between 18 - 40');
min(min: number, errorMessage?: string)
NumberType().min(18, 'Minimum 18');
max(max: number, errorMessage?: string)
NumberType().max(40, 'Maximum 40');
Define a array type. Supports all the same methods as MixedType.
isRequiredOrEmpty(errorMessage?: string)
ArrayType().isRequiredOrEmpty('This field required');
rangeLength(minLength: number, maxLength: number, errorMessage?: string)
ArrayType().rangeLength(1, 3, 'Choose at least one, but no more than three');
minLength(minLength: number, errorMessage?: string)
ArrayType().minLength(1, 'Choose at least one');
maxLength(maxLength: number, errorMessage?: string)
ArrayType().maxLength(3, "Can't exceed three");
unrepeatable(errorMessage?: string)
ArrayType().unrepeatable('Duplicate options cannot appear');
of(type: object)
ArrayType().of(StringType('The tag should be a string').isRequired());
Define a date type. Supports all the same methods as MixedType.
range(min: Date, max: Date, errorMessage?: string)
DateType().range(
new Date('08/01/2017'),
new Date('08/30/2017'),
'Date should be between 08/01/2017 - 08/30/2017'
);
min(min: Date, errorMessage?: string)
DateType().min(new Date('08/01/2017'), 'Minimum date 08/01/2017');
max(max: Date, errorMessage?: string)
DateType().max(new Date('08/30/2017'), 'Maximum date 08/30/2017');
Define a object type. Supports all the same methods as MixedType.
shape(fields: object)
ObjectType().shape({
email: StringType().isEmail('Should be an email'),
age: NumberType().min(18, 'Age should be greater than 18 years old')
});
Define a boolean type. Supports all the same methods as MixedType.
Default check priority:
If the third argument to addRule is
true, the priority of the check is as follows: