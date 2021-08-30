JSON-LD TypeScript types for Schema.org vocabulary.

schema-dts provides TypeScript definitions for Schema.org vocabulary in JSON-LD format. The typings are exposed as complete sets of discriminated type unions, allowing for easy completions and stricter validation.

This repository contains two NPM packages:

schema-dts-gen Providing a command-line tool to generate TypeScript files based on a specific Schema version and layer.

schema-dts Pre-packaged TypeScript typings of latest Schema.org schema, without pending and other non-core layers.

Note: This is not an officially supported Google product.

Usage

To use the typings for your project, simply add the schema-dts NPM package to your project:

npm install schema-dts

Then you can use it by importing "schema-dts" .

Root context

You will usually want your top-level item to include a @context , like https://schema.org . In order for your object type to accept this property, you can augment it with WithContext , e.g.:

import {Person, WithContext} from 'schema-dts' ; const p: WithContext<Person> = { '@context' : 'https://schema.org' , '@type' : 'Person' , name: 'Eve' , affiliation: { '@type' : 'School' , name: 'Nice School' , }, };

Graphs and IDs

JSON-LD supports '@graph' objects that have richer interconnected links between the nodes. You can do that easily in schema-dts by using the Graph type.

Notice that any node can have an @id when defining it. And you can reference the same node from different places by simply using an ID stub, for example { '@id': 'https://my.site/about/#page } below is an ID stub.

The example below shows potential JSON-LD for an About page. It includes definitions of Alyssa P. Hacker (the author & subject of the page), the specific page in this URL, and the website it belongs to. Some objects are still defined as inline nested objects (e.g. Occupation), since they are only referenced by their parent. Other objects are defined at the top-level with an @id , because multiple nodes refer to them.

import {Graph} from 'schema-dts' ; const graph: Graph = { '@context' : 'https://schema.org' , '@graph' : [ { '@type' : 'Person' , '@id' : 'https://my.site/#alyssa' , name: 'Alyssa P. Hacker' , hasOccupation: { '@type' : 'Occupation' , name: 'LISP Hacker' , qualifications: 'Knows LISP' , }, mainEntityOfPage: { '@id' : 'https://my.site/about/#page' }, subjectOf: { '@id' : 'https://my.site/about/#page' }, }, { '@type' : 'AboutPage' , '@id' : 'https://my.site/#site' , url: 'https://my.site' , name: "Alyssa P. Hacker's Website" , inLanguage: 'en-US' , description: 'The personal website of LISP legend Alyssa P. Hacker' , mainEntity: { '@id' : 'https://my.site/#alyssa' }, }, { '@type' : 'WebPage' , '@id' : 'https://my.site/about/#page' , url: 'https://my.site/about/' , name: "About | Alyssa P. Hacker's Website" , inLanguage: 'en-US' , isPartOf: { '@id' : 'https://my.site/#site' , }, about: { '@id' : 'https://my.site/#alyssa' }, mainEntity: { '@id' : 'https://my.site/#alyssa' }, }, ], };

Schema Typings Generator

The Schema Typings Generator is available in the schema-dts-gen package.

npm install schema -dts-gen npx schema -dts-gen

Command line usage:

Specify your ontology Specify --ontology : An HTTPs URL to an .nt NTriple file declaring your ontology. Must be compatible with Schema.org, including the Schema.org DataType s and specifying a top-level Thing type.

--context : Defaults to https://schema.org , the value or values to be used with the "@context" property. Can be either a single URL, or a comma separated list of two or more name:URL pairs. The context affects names of string properties in types, as well as the values of an object's "@type" .

--deprecated / --nodeprecated : Whether or not to include deprecated Schema.org types and properties. When included, these types will still be marked with @deprecated JSDOC tags.

--verbose : Outputs additional logs and debugging notes to stderr.

Developers

Use NPM to install dependencies:

npm install

We have wrappers around tsc and tsc --build to build our generator other .d.ts files.

To generate TypeScript from the latest Schema.org Schema:

npm run build-gen && npm run build-schema

or simply build the schema-dts generator:

npm run build-gen

To contribute changes, see the CONTRIBUTING.md file.