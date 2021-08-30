JSON-LD TypeScript types for Schema.org vocabulary.
schema-dts provides TypeScript definitions for Schema.org vocabulary in JSON-LD format. The typings are exposed as complete sets of discriminated type unions, allowing for easy completions and stricter validation.
This repository contains two NPM packages:
Note: This is not an officially supported Google product.
To use the typings for your project, simply add the
schema-dts NPM package to your
project:
npm install schema-dts
Then you can use it by importing
"schema-dts".
You will usually want your top-level item to include a
@context, like
https://schema.org. In order for your object type to accept this property, you
can augment it with
WithContext, e.g.:
import {Person, WithContext} from 'schema-dts';
const p: WithContext<Person> = {
'@context': 'https://schema.org',
'@type': 'Person',
name: 'Eve',
affiliation: {
'@type': 'School',
name: 'Nice School',
},
};
JSON-LD supports
'@graph' objects that have richer interconnected links
between the nodes. You can do that easily in
schema-dts by using the
Graph
type.
Notice that any node can have an
@id when defining it. And you can reference
the same node from different places by simply using an ID stub, for example
{ '@id': 'https://my.site/about/#page } below is an ID stub.
The example below shows potential JSON-LD for an About page. It includes
definitions of Alyssa P. Hacker (the author & subject of the page), the specific
page in this URL, and the website it belongs to. Some objects are still defined
as inline nested objects (e.g. Occupation), since they are only referenced by
their parent. Other objects are defined at the top-level with an
@id, because
multiple nodes refer to them.
import {Graph} from 'schema-dts';
const graph: Graph = {
'@context': 'https://schema.org',
'@graph': [
{
'@type': 'Person',
'@id': 'https://my.site/#alyssa',
name: 'Alyssa P. Hacker',
hasOccupation: {
'@type': 'Occupation',
name: 'LISP Hacker',
qualifications: 'Knows LISP',
},
mainEntityOfPage: {'@id': 'https://my.site/about/#page'},
subjectOf: {'@id': 'https://my.site/about/#page'},
},
{
'@type': 'AboutPage',
'@id': 'https://my.site/#site',
url: 'https://my.site',
name: "Alyssa P. Hacker's Website",
inLanguage: 'en-US',
description: 'The personal website of LISP legend Alyssa P. Hacker',
mainEntity: {'@id': 'https://my.site/#alyssa'},
},
{
'@type': 'WebPage',
'@id': 'https://my.site/about/#page',
url: 'https://my.site/about/',
name: "About | Alyssa P. Hacker's Website",
inLanguage: 'en-US',
isPartOf: {
'@id': 'https://my.site/#site',
},
about: {'@id': 'https://my.site/#alyssa'},
mainEntity: {'@id': 'https://my.site/#alyssa'},
},
],
};
The Schema Typings Generator is available in the
schema-dts-gen package.
npm install schema-dts-gen
npx schema-dts-gen --ontology=https://schema.org/version/latest/schemaorg-all-https.nt
Command line usage:
Specify your ontology
Specify
--ontology: An HTTPs URL to an .nt NTriple file declaring your
ontology.
Must be compatible with Schema.org, including the Schema.org
DataTypes and
specifying a top-level
Thing type.
--context: Defaults to
https://schema.org, the value or values to be
used with the
"@context" property.
Can be either a single URL, or a comma separated list of two or more name:URL pairs.
The context affects names of string properties in types, as well as the values
of an object's
"@type".
--deprecated/
--nodeprecated: Whether or not to include deprecated
Schema.org types and properties. When included, these types will still be
marked with
@deprecated JSDOC tags.
--verbose: Outputs additional logs and debugging notes to stderr.
Use NPM to install dependencies:
npm install
We have wrappers around
tsc and
tsc --build to build our generator other
.d.ts files.
To generate TypeScript from the latest Schema.org Schema:
npm run build-gen && npm run build-schema
or simply build the schema-dts generator:
npm run build-gen
To contribute changes, see the CONTRIBUTING.md file.