common schema fields: title, description, default, readonly, $ref, propertyOrder, requiredWhen, optionalWhen, className, propertyName

object schema fields: properties, required, maxProperties, minProperties, collapsed

array schema fields: items, minItems, uniqueItems, enum, enumTitles, format('select2')

number and integer schema fields: minimum, exclusiveMinimum, maximum, exclusiveMaximum, enum, multipleOf, enumTitles, format('select' | 'radiobox')

string schema fields: format('textarea' | 'color' | 'date' | 'datetime' | 'datetime-local' | 'time' | 'month' | 'email' | 'uri' | 'url' | 'week' | 'hostname' | 'ipv4' | 'ipv6' | 'code' | 'markdown' | 'base64' | 'select' | 'radiobox' | 'json'), enum, minLength, maxLength, pattern, enumTitles

boolean schema fields: format('checkbox' | 'select' | 'select2')

image preview, code highlight, markdown preview

multi-language

npm i react-schema-based-json-editor

import { JSONEditor } from "react-schema-based-json-editor" ;

or

< script src = "./node_modules/react/umd/react.production.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "./node_modules/react-dom/umd/react-dom.production.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "./node_modules/react-schema-based-json-editor/dist/react-schema-based-json-editor.min.js" > </ script >

<JSONEditor schema={schema} initialValue={initialValue} updateValue={ this .updateValue} theme= "bootstrap3" icon= "fontawesome4" > </ JSONEditor >

the online demo: https://plantain-00.github.io/schema-based-json-editor/packages/react/demo

npm i vue-schema-based-json-editor

import { ArrayEditor, ObjectEditor, JSONEditor } from "vue-schema-based-json-editor" ; app.component( 'array-editor' , ArrayEditor) app.component( 'object-editor' , ObjectEditor) app.component( 'json-editor' , JSONEditor)

or

< script src = "./node_modules/vue/dist/vue.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "./node_modules/vue-schema-based-json-editor/dist/vue-schema-based-json-editor.min.js" > </ script >

<json-editor :schema= "schema" :initial-value= "value" @update-value= "updateValue($event)" theme= "bootstrap3" icon= "fontawesome4" > </ json-editor >

the online demo: https://plantain-00.github.io/schema-based-json-editor/packages/vue/demo

properties and events of the component

name type description schema Schema the json schema object initialValue ValueType the initial json updateValue (value: ValueType or undefined, isValid: boolean) => void the function that is invoked when the json is edited in the editor theme string? support "bootstrap3" "bootstrap4" "bootstrap5" "antd3" "element-ui2" "iview2" "iview3" "blueprint1" "blueprint2" "blueprint3" for now icon string? support "bootstrap3" "fontawesome4" "fontawesome5" "antd3" "element-ui2" "iview2" "iview3" "bootstrap-icons" for now locale Locale? locale object readonly boolean? readonly dragula object? the dragula library object if you want to reorder array by drag and drop markdownit object? the markdown-it library object if you want to preview markdown hljs object? the highlight.js library object if you want to highlight code forceHttps boolean? if true, the preview url of images will be https:// rather than http:// disableCollapse boolean? if true, the collapse button will be hidden noSelect2 boolean? if true, use select rather than select2-component minItemCountIfNeedFilter number? default 6 (if item count > 6 , filter is visible, otherwise hidden), so if 0 , filter always visible, if Infinity , filter always hidden monacoEditor object? the monacoEditor library object if you want to edit code with it

improve current theme

You can find css classes like schema-based-json-editor--* , you can set their styles to improve UI

The full list of the classes are in:

export const defaultTheme = { card: 'schema-based-json-editor--card' , row: 'schema-based-json-editor--row' , errorRow: 'schema-based-json-editor--error-row' , input: 'schema-based-json-editor--input' , errorInput: 'schema-based-json-editor--error-input' , textarea: 'schema-based-json-editor--textarea' , errorTextarea: 'schema-based-json-editor--error-textarea' , checkbox: 'schema-based-json-editor--checkbox' , radiobox: 'schema-based-json-editor--radiobox' , button: 'schema-based-json-editor--button' , buttonGroup: 'schema-based-json-editor--button-group' , title: 'schema-based-json-editor--title' , description: 'schema-based-json-editor--description' , select: 'schema-based-json-editor--select' }

You can also set className in schema to get fine grained style control

support other themes / icons / locales

import { themes, icons, locales } from 'schema-based-json-editor' themes[ 'new-theme-name' ] = { ... } icons[ 'new-icon-name' ] = { ... } locales[ 'new-locale-name' ] = { ... }

the data structure of new themes / icons / locales are just like default ones:

export const bootstrap3Icon = { isText: false , collapse: 'glyphicon glyphicon-chevron-down' , expand: 'glyphicon glyphicon-chevron-right' , add: 'glyphicon glyphicon-plus' , delete : 'glyphicon glyphicon-remove' } export const defaultLocale = { button: { collapse: 'Collapse' , expand: 'Expand' , add: 'Add' , delete : 'Delete' }, error: { minLength: 'Value must be at least {0} characters long.' , maxLength: 'Value must be at most {0} characters long.' , pattern: "Value doesn't match the pattern {0}." , minimum: 'Value must be >= {0}.' , maximum: 'Value must be <= {0}.' , largerThan: 'Value must be > {0}.' , smallerThan: 'Value must be < {0}.' , minItems: 'The length of the array must be >= {0}.' , uniqueItems: 'The item in {0} and {1} must not be same.' , multipleOf: 'Value must be multiple value of {0}.' , minProperties: 'Properties count must be >= {0}.' , maxProperties: 'Properties count must be <= {0}.' }, info: { notExists: 'not exists' , true : 'true' , false : 'false' , search: 'search' }, markdownTipLocale: defaultMarkDownTipLocale, fileUploaderLocale: defaultFileUploaderLocale }

non-standard fields

field type description propertyOrder number? in a object, the property with smaller propertyOrder will be closer to the top requiredWhen [string, '===' or 'in' or 'isUndefined', any]? in a object, the property is required when the condition is true, eg, ['name', '===', 'foo'] or ['name', 'in', ['foo', 'bar']] or ['name', 'isUndefined'] , otherwise the property is hidden optionalWhen [string, '===' or 'in' or 'isUndefined', any]? in a object, the property is optional when the condition is true, eg, ['name', '===', 'foo'] or ['name', 'in', ['foo', 'bar']] or ['name', 'isUndefined'] , otherwise the property is hidden collapsed boolean? if true, the object or array is collapsed by default enumTitles string[]? works with enum field, are the titles of the enum className string? custom class name step number? or 'any' in a string, works with format time , or in a number propertyName string? in a object, used as property name

change logs

https://github.com/plantain-00/schema-based-json-editor/tree/master/change_logs.md