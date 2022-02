SceneVR

The scene server loads scene files in .html format and listens for clients on a websocket connection. Any connected client gets a streamed version of the world sent to them. You can write scripts in javascript using <script /> tags in your scenefile to provide interactivity to connected clients.

SceneVR uses A-Frame as markup for scenes:

< a-scene > < a-box position = "1 2 3" material = "color: blue" > </ a-box > </ a-scene >

Contact bnolan@gmail.com. Follow development at @scenevr.

License

MIT License.

Screenshot