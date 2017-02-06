A complete scene routing library written in pure JavaScript for React Native. It supports iOS and Android.
The api is so easy that you just have to learn only 2 simple things,
scene decorator and
Router component.
We, at Pressly, using react-native and our app consists of large number of scenes. We wanted somthing super simple, it went through a lot of internal reversion, until we decided to open source it.
scene-router supports the following out of box:
params and
query strings. e.g. '/user/:id'
redux or
mobx stores
useNativeDriver feature
npm install scene-router
we recommended to use decorator. It makes the code a lot easier to maintain. If you don't want to use it, that's ok too.
in order to enable decorator in your
react-native project follow the 3 steps below,
1: install
babel-plugin-transform-decorators-legacy using
yarn or
npm and
2: configure your
.babelrc file as follows
{
"extends": "react-native/packager/react-packager/rn-babelrc.json",
"plugins": ["transform-decorators-legacy"]
}
3: if you are using flowtype, make sure to add
esproposal.decorators=ignore under
[options] tags inside
.flowconfig file
There are 2 things you should learn about
scene-router in oreder to start using it in your project
scene decorator
scene is a decorator feature which register your component as a scene. here's an example
import React, { Component } from 'react'
import { scene } from 'scene-router'
@scene({
path: '/scene1'
})
class MyFirstScene extends Component {
render() {
...
}
}
a little bit of explaination, what we did was adding
scene as a decorator on top of our first component
MyFirstScene. We were passing
path. This is our path to this scene.
so every time,
Router wants to render this scene, all it needs a path url.
scene-router will handle all coordinations and animations behind the scene.
you might ask, so what if I want to show my scene from top to bottom. As I said,
scene decorator accepts many arguments. except
path the rest of the arguments are optional.
here's the list of all options
|option
|type
|required
|default value
|route time change
|Description
|path
|String
|Yes
|N/A
|No
|register a scene with this unique path
|side
|Side
|No
|Side.FromRight
|Yes
|how the scene will animated, from which side
|threshold
|Number
|No
|30
|Yes
|how far from side you have to swip to make the gesture working
|gesture
|Boolean
|No
|true
|Yes
|enable or disable gesture
|reset
|Boolean
|No
|false
|Yes
|all scenes prior to this scene will be destroyed
|backgroundColor
|String
|No
|white
|Yes
|the back color of each scene
ther are 5 differant sides you can choose from
|name
|description
|FromLeft
|Animate the Scene From Left to Right
|FromRight
|Animate the Scene From Right to Left
|FromTop
|Animate the Scene From Top to Bottom
|FromBottom
|Animate the Scene From Bottom to Top
|Static
|No animation
There is one little thing, every component which decorated with
scene will have a method called,
updateSceneStatus(status: Status). This method will be called based on whether your scene is
Active,
InActive,
MightActive or
MightInActive. In other words, We are adding 4 more lifecycles to React. remember this is just a utility to help you!
import React, { Component } from 'react'
import { scene, Status } from 'scene-router'
@scene({
path: '/scene1'
})
class MyFirstScene extends Component {
updateSceneStatus(status) {
switch(status) {
case Status.Active:
break
case Status.InActive:
break
case Status.MightActive:
break
case Status.MightInActive:
break
}
}
render() {
...
}
}
here's a little bit of description:
|value
|Description
|Active
|when the animation is done and scene is visible
|InActive
|when a scene is already covered or gone
|MightInActive
|during dragging a scene. the current scene will get this value
|MightActive
|the previous and covered scene by current during dragging with get this value
Router component
the second thing to learn is
Router. This is your entry point of your app. It has only 3 props,
area,
action and
config.
area is a string which defines an area with a name. if you plan to use tabs, each individual tab must have a unique name, that name can be passed to
area
action is a string which accepts either
goto or
goback. if you pass
goback, the 3rd prop,
config, will be ignored.
config is defining which
path you want to go and if you want to override any
scene configuration.
here's an example of
Router
import React, { Component } from 'react'
import { View, Text } from 'react-native'
import { scene, Router } from 'scene-router'
@scene({
path: '/scenes/:id'
})
class Scenes extends Component {
render() {
const { route: { params } } = this.props
return (
<View style={{ flex: 1}}>
<Text>{params.id}</Text>
</View>
)
}
}
class App extends Component {
constructor(props: any, context: any) {
super(props, context)
this.state = {
area: "default",
action: 'goto',
config: {
path: '/scenes/1'
}
}
}
render() {
const { area, action, config } = this.state
return (
<Router
area={area}
action={action}
config={config} />
)
}
}
NOTE
Routercomponent also accepts one Componet as a child, This Component is being displayed and renderd first before the first route is triggered. this is a good place to put your splash screen.
Cheers.