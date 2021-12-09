ScatterGL

Interactive 3D / 2D webgl-accelerated scatter plot point renderer. Core functionality from the embedding projector, capable of rendering and interacting with tens of thousands of points.

Examples

Basic use

const dataset = new ScatterGL.Dataset(points); const scatterGL = new ScatterGL(containerElement); scatterGL.render(dataset);

Installation

with yarn / npm

yarn add scatter-gl

via cdn

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/three@0.106.2/build/three.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/scatter-gl@0.0.1/lib/scatter-gl.min.js" > </ script >

Parameters

The ScatterGL constructor can accept a number of parameters via a ScatterGLParams object:

Parameter Type Description default camera Camera An object containing default parameters for the camera Camera params object ( zoom: number , target: Point3D , and position: Point3D ) onClick (point: Point \| null) => void A callback invoked when clicking on a point or elsewhere onHover (point: Point \| null) => void A callback invoked when hovering over a point onSelect (points: Point[]) => void A callback invoked when a point or points are selected onCameraMove (cameraPosition: THREE.Vector3, cameraTarget: THREE.Vector3) => void A callback invoked the camera moves due to user interaction. pointColorer `(index: number, selectedIndices: Set, hoverIndex: number null) => string` A function to determine the color of points renderMode RenderMode The render mode to display points, one of RenderMode.POINT , RenderMode.SPRITE , or RenderMode.TEXT RenderMode.POINT showLabelsOnHover boolean Whether or not to render label text on hover true selectEnabled boolean true Whether or not a user can select points by clicking styles Styles An object containing style parameters to override the default options rotateOnStart boolean Whether or not the renderer automatically rotates until interaction true orbitControls OrbitControlParams An object containing default parameters for the orbit controls Orbit Controls params object ( zoomSpeed: number , autoRotateSpeed: number , and mouseRotateSpeed: number )

ScatterGL methods

Method Description isOrbiting() Returns whether the orbit animation is currently on render(dataset: Dataset) Initializes and renders a dataset to the container element resize() Updates the render size based on the container element select(pointIndices: number[]) Selects points by index setPanMode() Sets interaction mode to 'pan' setPointColorer(pointColorer: PointColorer) Sets a function to determine colors setHoverPointIndex() Sets the hovered point setPointRenderMode() Sets point render mode setRenderMode(renderMode: RenderMode) Sets a specific render mode setSelectMode() Sets interaction mode to 'select' setSequences(sequences: Sequence[]) Sets sequences with which to render polylines setSpriteRenderMode() Sets sprite render mode setTextRenderMode() Sets text render mode updateDataset(dataset: Dataset) Updates the dataset startOrbitAnimation() Begin rotating until an interaction stopOrbitAnimation() Stops automatic rotation

ScatterGL Styles

See styles.ts for interfaces and descriptions of a user-configurable styles object that can be provided to ScatterGL to configure colors, sizes, fog, etc.

Advanced usage

See the demo app for examples of interaction handling, spritesheet rendering, and point coloring.

Styling

You can provide an object in the form of Styles via the styles parameter of the ScatterGLParams object.

Development

yarn yarn demo

This is not an officially supported Google product