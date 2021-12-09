openbase logo
scatter-gl

by PAIR-code
0.0.12 (see all)

Interactive 3D / 2D webgl-accelerated scatter plot point renderer

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

ScatterGL

Interactive 3D / 2D webgl-accelerated scatter plot point renderer. Core functionality from the embedding projector, capable of rendering and interacting with tens of thousands of points.

Examples

Basic use

// where `points` is an array of 2 or 3-dimensional points as number arrays.
const dataset = new ScatterGL.Dataset(points);
const scatterGL = new ScatterGL(containerElement);
scatterGL.render(dataset);

Installation

with yarn / npm
yarn add scatter-gl
via cdn
<!-- Load three.js -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/three@0.106.2/build/three.min.js"></script>
<!-- Load scatter-gl.js -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/scatter-gl@0.0.1/lib/scatter-gl.min.js"></script>

Parameters

The ScatterGL constructor can accept a number of parameters via a ScatterGLParams object:

ParameterTypeDescriptiondefault
cameraCameraAn object containing default parameters for the cameraCamera params object (zoom: number, target: Point3D, and position: Point3D)
onClick(point: Point \| null) => voidA callback invoked when clicking on a point or elsewhere
onHover(point: Point \| null) => voidA callback invoked when hovering over a point
onSelect(points: Point[]) => voidA callback invoked when a point or points are selected
onCameraMove(cameraPosition: THREE.Vector3, cameraTarget: THREE.Vector3) => voidA callback invoked the camera moves due to user interaction.
pointColorer`(index: number, selectedIndices: Set, hoverIndex: numbernull) => string`A function to determine the color of points
renderModeRenderModeThe render mode to display points, one of RenderMode.POINT, RenderMode.SPRITE, or RenderMode.TEXTRenderMode.POINT
showLabelsOnHoverbooleanWhether or not to render label text on hovertrue
selectEnabledbooleantrueWhether or not a user can select points by clicking
stylesStylesAn object containing style parameters to override the default options
rotateOnStartbooleanWhether or not the renderer automatically rotates until interactiontrue
orbitControlsOrbitControlParamsAn object containing default parameters for the orbit controlsOrbit Controls params object (zoomSpeed: number, autoRotateSpeed: number, and mouseRotateSpeed: number)

ScatterGL methods

MethodDescription
isOrbiting()Returns whether the orbit animation is currently on
render(dataset: Dataset)Initializes and renders a dataset to the container element
resize()Updates the render size based on the container element
select(pointIndices: number[])Selects points by index
setPanMode()Sets interaction mode to 'pan'
setPointColorer(pointColorer: PointColorer)Sets a function to determine colors
setHoverPointIndex()Sets the hovered point
setPointRenderMode()Sets point render mode
setRenderMode(renderMode: RenderMode)Sets a specific render mode
setSelectMode()Sets interaction mode to 'select'
setSequences(sequences: Sequence[])Sets sequences with which to render polylines
setSpriteRenderMode()Sets sprite render mode
setTextRenderMode()Sets text render mode
updateDataset(dataset: Dataset)Updates the dataset
startOrbitAnimation()Begin rotating until an interaction
stopOrbitAnimation()Stops automatic rotation

ScatterGL Styles

See styles.ts for interfaces and descriptions of a user-configurable styles object that can be provided to ScatterGL to configure colors, sizes, fog, etc.

Advanced usage

See the demo app for examples of interaction handling, spritesheet rendering, and point coloring.

Styling

You can provide an object in the form of Styles via the styles parameter of the ScatterGLParams object.

Development

yarn
yarn demo

This is not an officially supported Google product

