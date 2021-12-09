Interactive 3D / 2D webgl-accelerated scatter plot point renderer. Core functionality from the embedding projector, capable of rendering and interacting with tens of thousands of points.
// where `points` is an array of 2 or 3-dimensional points as number arrays.
const dataset = new ScatterGL.Dataset(points);
const scatterGL = new ScatterGL(containerElement);
scatterGL.render(dataset);
yarn add scatter-gl
<!-- Load three.js -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/three@0.106.2/build/three.min.js"></script>
<!-- Load scatter-gl.js -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/scatter-gl@0.0.1/lib/scatter-gl.min.js"></script>
The
ScatterGL constructor can accept a number of parameters via a
ScatterGLParams object:
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|default
camera
Camera
|An object containing default parameters for the camera
|Camera params object (
zoom: number,
target: Point3D, and
position: Point3D)
onClick
(point: Point \| null) => void
|A callback invoked when clicking on a point or elsewhere
onHover
(point: Point \| null) => void
|A callback invoked when hovering over a point
onSelect
(points: Point[]) => void
|A callback invoked when a point or points are selected
onCameraMove
(cameraPosition: THREE.Vector3, cameraTarget: THREE.Vector3) => void
|A callback invoked the camera moves due to user interaction.
pointColorer
|`(index: number, selectedIndices: Set, hoverIndex: number
|null) => string`
|A function to determine the color of points
renderMode
RenderMode
|The render mode to display points, one of
RenderMode.POINT,
RenderMode.SPRITE, or
RenderMode.TEXT
RenderMode.POINT
showLabelsOnHover
boolean
|Whether or not to render label text on hover
true
selectEnabled
boolean
true
|Whether or not a user can select points by clicking
styles
Styles
|An object containing style parameters to override the default options
rotateOnStart
boolean
|Whether or not the renderer automatically rotates until interaction
true
orbitControls
OrbitControlParams
|An object containing default parameters for the orbit controls
|Orbit Controls params object (
zoomSpeed: number,
autoRotateSpeed: number, and
mouseRotateSpeed: number)
|Method
|Description
isOrbiting()
|Returns whether the orbit animation is currently on
render(dataset: Dataset)
|Initializes and renders a dataset to the container element
resize()
|Updates the render size based on the container element
select(pointIndices: number[])
|Selects points by index
setPanMode()
|Sets interaction mode to 'pan'
setPointColorer(pointColorer: PointColorer)
|Sets a function to determine colors
setHoverPointIndex()
|Sets the hovered point
setPointRenderMode()
|Sets point render mode
setRenderMode(renderMode: RenderMode)
|Sets a specific render mode
setSelectMode()
|Sets interaction mode to 'select'
setSequences(sequences: Sequence[])
|Sets sequences with which to render polylines
setSpriteRenderMode()
|Sets sprite render mode
setTextRenderMode()
|Sets text render mode
updateDataset(dataset: Dataset)
|Updates the dataset
startOrbitAnimation()
|Begin rotating until an interaction
stopOrbitAnimation()
|Stops automatic rotation
See styles.ts for interfaces and descriptions of a user-configurable styles object that can be provided to ScatterGL to configure colors, sizes, fog, etc.
See the demo app for examples of interaction handling, spritesheet rendering, and point coloring.
You can provide an object in the form of
Styles via the
styles parameter of the
ScatterGLParams object.
yarn
yarn demo
