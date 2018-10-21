Semantic UI

Semantic is a UI framework designed for theming.

Key Features

50+ UI elements

3000 + CSS variables

3 Levels of variable inheritance (similar to SublimeText)

Built with EM values for responsive design

Flexbox friendly

Semantic allows developers to build beautiful websites fast, with concise HTML, intuitive javascript, and simplified debugging, helping make front-end development a delightful experience. Semantic is responsively designed allowing your website to scale on multiple devices. Semantic is production ready and partnered with frameworks such as React, Angular, Meteor, and Ember, which means you can integrate it with any of these frameworks to organize your UI layer alongside your application logic.

2.4.0 Release (Sep 17th, 2018)

Semantic UI 2.4 is now available. Read up on what's new in the docs.

Migration info from 1.x can be found in the 2.0 release notes

User Support

Please help us keep the issue tracker organized. For technical questions that do not include a specific JSFiddle test case (bug reports), or feature request please use StackOverflow to find a solution.

Visit our contributing guide for more on what should be posted to GitHub Issues.

Install

Recommended Install

npm install semantic-ui

Semantic UI includes an interactive installer to help setup your project.

For more details on setup visit our getting started guide.

To learn more about theming please read our theming guide

Additional Versions

Check out our integration wiki for more options.

Browser Support

Last 2 Versions FF, Chrome, Safari Mac

IE 11+

Android 4.4+, Chrome for Android 44+

iOS Safari 7+

Microsoft Edge 12+

Although some components will work in IE9, grids and other flexbox components are not supported by IE9 and may not appear correctly.

Community

Getting Help

Please do not post usage questions to GitHub Issues. For these types of questions use our [Gitter chatroom] or StackOverflow.

Submitting Bugs and Enhancements

GitHub Issues is for suggesting enhancements and reporting bugs. Before submiting a bug make sure you do the following:

Check out our contributing guide for info on our release cycle.

Fork this boilerplate JSFiddle to create a test case for your bug. If a bug is apparent in the docs, that's ok as a test case, just make it clear exactly how to reproduce the issue. Only bugs that include a test case can be triaged.

Pull Requests

When adding pull requests, be sure to merge into the next branch. If you need to demonstrate a fix in next release, you can use this JSFiddle

International

A Chinese mirror site is available at http://www.semantic-ui.cn. Right-to-Left (RTL) An RTL version can be created using our build tools by selecting rtl from the install script.

An RTL version can be created using our build tools by selecting from the install script. Translation To help translate see the Wiki Guide for translations.

Resources

Resource Description Bugs & Feature Requests All bug submission require a link to a test case, and a set of steps to reproduce the issue. You can make a test case by forking this JSFiddle, then submit your bug report on GitHub Issues Live Chat Join our Gitter.im Room Newsletter Updates Sign up for updates at semantic-ui.com Additional Resources Submit a question on StackOverflow or ask our Google Group

Places to Help

Reaching Out

If you'd like to start a conversation about Semantic feel free to e-mail me at jack@semantic-ui.com