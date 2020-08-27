Do you want simplely shell script input which have formats and sync return?

Do you want a sscanf like function to parse format strings?

scanf is a C like scanf/sscanf module for node.js which can help you with that.

Documentation

Installation

npm install scanf

Format support now

%d - integer

- integer %f - float

- float %s - string

- string %S - string of line

- string of line %x - hex

- hex %a - hex float

- hex float %o - octal

Example

Quickly start

var scanf = require ( 'scanf' ); console .log( 'Pleas input your name' ); var name = scanf( '%s' ); console .log( 'Pleas input your age' ); var age = scanf( '%d' ); console .log( 'your name [%s] type: [%s]' , name, typeof name); console .log( 'your age [%s] type: [%s]' , age, typeof age);

REPL

Pleas input your name > Barack\ Obama Pleas input your age > 24 your name [Barack Obama] type : [string] your age [ 24 ] type : [number]

C like format

var scanf = require ( 'scanf' ); console .log( 'when are you born? \(Year-month-day\)' ); var date = scanf( '%d-%d-%d' ); console .log( 'your birthday [%s]' , date);

REPL

when are you born? (Year-month-day) > 1990 -01 -01 your birthday [1990,1,1]

Return

Directly return

var scanf = require ( 'scanf' ); var number = scanf( '%d' ); console .log( 'number' , number);

REPL

>> 2015 number 2015

Array return

var scanf = require ( 'scanf' ); var result = scanf( '%s%d%d' ); console .log( 'result' , result);

REPL

>> Alan 24 180 result [ 'Alan' , 24 , 180 ]

Json return

var scanf = require ( 'scanf' ); var result = scanf( '%d %f %s %x %o' , 'integer' , 'float' , 'string' , 'hex' , 'octal' ); console .log( 'result' , result);

REPL

>> 12 3.1415926 hello 1F 10 result { integer: 12 , float: 3.1415926 , string: 'hello' , hex: 31 , octal: 8 }

sscanf

REPL

>> var sscanf = require ( 'scanf' ).sscanf; undefined >> sscanf( '12 34' , '%d' ); 12 >> sscanf( 'Alan 20 180' , '%s%d%d' ) [ 'Alan' , 20 , 180 ] >> sscanf( '12 3.1415926 hello' , '%d %f %s' , 'month' , 'pi' , 'world' ); { month : 12 , pi : 3.1415926 , world : 'hello' } >> sscanf( ' 14 ?? Ss 0:07.59 /usr/sbin/securityd -i' , '%d %s %s %s %s %s' , 'pid' , 'tty' , 'stat' , 'time' , 'exec' , 'param' ); { pid : 14 , tty : '??' , stat : 'Ss' , time : '0:07.59' , exec : '/usr/sbin/securityd' , param : '-i' }

you can see the ./tests files for more detail.

If there are some formats not support or go broken, you can contact author with email lellansin@gmail.com .

License

MIT