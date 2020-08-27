openbase logo
sca

scanf

by Lellansin Huang
1.1.2

C like scanf module for node.js

Readme

node-scanf NPM Version Build Status Coveralls Status

Do you want simplely shell script input which have formats and sync return?

Do you want a sscanf like function to parse format strings?

scanf is a C like scanf/sscanf module for node.js which can help you with that.

Documentation

Installation

npm install scanf

Format support now

  • %d - integer
  • %f - float
  • %s - string
  • %S - string of line
  • %x - hex
  • %a - hex float
  • %o - octal

Example

Quickly start

var scanf = require('scanf');

console.log('Pleas input your name');
var name = scanf('%s');

console.log('Pleas input your age');
var age = scanf('%d');

console.log('your name [%s] type: [%s]', name, typeof name);
console.log('your age [%s] type: [%s]', age, typeof age);

REPL

Pleas input your name
> Barack\ Obama
Pleas input your age
> 24
your name [Barack Obama] type: [string]
your age [24] type: [number]

C like format

var scanf = require('scanf');

console.log('when are you born? \(Year-month-day\)');
var date = scanf('%d-%d-%d');

console.log('your birthday [%s]', date);

REPL

when are you born? (Year-month-day)
> 1990-01-01
your birthday [1990,1,1]

Return

Directly return

var scanf = require('scanf');

var number = scanf('%d');

console.log('number', number);

REPL

>> 2015    
number 2015

Array return

var scanf = require('scanf');

var result = scanf('%s%d%d');

console.log('result', result);

REPL

>> Alan 24 180        
result [ 'Alan', 24, 180 ]

Json return

var scanf = require('scanf');

var result = scanf('%d %f %s %x %o', 'integer', 'float', 'string', 'hex', 'octal');

console.log('result', result);

REPL

>> 12 3.1415926 hello 1F 10    
result { 
  integer: 12,
  float: 3.1415926,
  string: 'hello',
  hex: 31,
  octal: 8 
}

sscanf

REPL

>> var sscanf = require('scanf').sscanf;
undefined
>> sscanf('12 34', '%d');
12
>> sscanf('Alan 20 180', '%s%d%d')
[ 'Alan', 20, 180 ]
>> sscanf('12 3.1415926 hello', '%d %f %s', 'month', 'pi', 'world');
{ month: 12, pi: 3.1415926, world: 'hello' }
>> sscanf('   14   ??  Ss     0:07.59 /usr/sbin/securityd -i', '%d %s %s %s %s %s', 'pid', 'tty', 'stat', 'time', 'exec', 'param');
{ pid: 14,
  tty: '??',
  stat: 'Ss',
  time: '0:07.59',
  exec: '/usr/sbin/securityd',
  param: '-i' }

you can see the ./tests files for more detail.

If there are some formats not support or go broken, you can contact author with email lellansin@gmail.com.

Contributors

License

MIT

