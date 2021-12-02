Scandium

Easily deploy any Node.js web server to AWS Lambda.

Scandium can deploy your Express, Koa or similar app to lambda, without any modifications to your code. Combined with AWS API Gateway you can have your current API running serverless in no time 😎

Prerequisites

Scandium requires Node.js, Docker, and a working AWS config w/ credentials. If you are unfamiliar with the AWS config an easy way to get started is to install the AWS CLI and run aws configure .

macOS w/ Brew: brew install node brew cask install docker brew install awscli aws configure Linux w/ Snap: sudo snap install node --classic sudo snap install docker sudo snap install aws-cli --classic aws configure Windows w/ winget: winget install OpenJS.NodeJS winget install Docker.DockerDesktop winget install Amazon.AWSCLI aws configure

Installation

npm install --global scandium

Usage

To create a new Lambda function, use the scandium create command. This will package your application and upload it to AWS Lambda, as well as configure an API Gateway in front of your function.

scandium create --name=my-awesome-api

You should now be presented with a url where you can access your api.

Now serving live requests at: https://xxxxxxxxxx.execute-api.us-west-2.amazonaws.com/default

Whenever you make changes to your app, you can upload a new version of it by using the scandium update command. This will package your application again, and upload it as a new version to the specified Lambda function. It will also update the configuration of the API Gateway to point at the new function.

scandium update --name=my-awesome-api

Tutorials

API Gateway

By default, Scandium will set up an API Gateway that simply forwards all requests to the Lambda function. If you want to utilise the benefits of API Gateway fully, you can provide a Swagger file describing your API endpoints. Pass the --swagger=my-api-definition.yml to either the create or update command and Scandium will configure the API Gateway for you.

prepare / build -scripts

Scandium has support for prepare / build scripts, if the script is present in the package.json it will make sure that the script is being run with full devDependencies installed. The final package being uploaded to Lambda will still only contain the production dependencies .

If both a prepare and a build script is present, Scandium will pick the prepare script.

Ignore files

If there is a .dockerignore file present, that one will be used when building the app. Otherwise, if a .gitignore file is present, that one will be used. If none of these files exists, a built in list that just contains .git and node_modules will be used.

Deploy Hooks

If you want to run any specific script inside the Lambda once during each deploy (e.g. for running database migrations), you can use the --hooks flag. Pass it the name of a file exporting functions for each hook you want to run.

Currently there is only one hook, named deploy , that will run after your Lambda is created, and before the API Gateway is updated to the new Lambda.

Example file: