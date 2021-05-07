openbase logo
scandit-react-native

by Scandit
5.19.3 (see all)

Cross platform React Native plugin of the Scandit Barcode Scanner SDK

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1K

GitHub Stars

35

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

23

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Barcode Scanner

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Important Notice: Migration to 6.x

We are deprecating the 5.x API on all platforms (except Linux). Release 5.19 in April 2021 will be our final 5.x release. Applications running 5.x will of course continue to work. We will no longer release new features, but will continue to release critical bug fixes and security patches for one year past the 5.19 release date. Access to these security patches is dependent on your support package. We encourage you to migrate to 6.x and take advantage of our latest / advanced features and improved performance. Migration guides on all platforms are available at docs.scandit.com. As always, please reach out to support@scandit.com with any questions or support migrating your application to 6.x.

The Scandit Barcode Scanner SDK for React Native (5.x) has been replaced by the new and improved 6.x version, the Scandit Data Capture SDK for React Native. It's the primary supported and maintained plugin for React Native and we encourage everyone to upgrade and use the new version going forward.

To learn more about the Scandit Data Capture SDK for React Native, go to https://docs.scandit.com/data-capture-sdk/react-native/index.html.

Scandit Barcode Scanner SDK Plugin for React Native

Documentation

http://docs.scandit.com/stable/react_native/index.html

License

Questions? Contact support@scandit.com.

Alternatives

react-native-cameraA Camera component for React Native. Also supports barcode scanning!
GitHub Stars
10K
Weekly Downloads
100K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
14
Top Feedback
15Great Documentation
11Easy to Use
7Performant
rnq
react-native-qrcode-scannerA QR code scanner component for React Native.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
26K
User Rating
4.4/ 5
7
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
3Performant
rn-mobile-barcode-scannerDynamsoft Barcode Reader for React Native
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
51
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Responsive Maintainers
expo-barcode-scannerAn open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
22K
@spigotlabs/expo-barcode-scannerAn open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
6
See 10 Alternatives

