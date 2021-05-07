Important Notice: Migration to 6.x

We are deprecating the 5.x API on all platforms (except Linux). Release 5.19 in April 2021 will be our final 5.x release. Applications running 5.x will of course continue to work. We will no longer release new features, but will continue to release critical bug fixes and security patches for one year past the 5.19 release date. Access to these security patches is dependent on your support package. We encourage you to migrate to 6.x and take advantage of our latest / advanced features and improved performance. Migration guides on all platforms are available at docs.scandit.com. As always, please reach out to support@scandit.com with any questions or support migrating your application to 6.x.

The Scandit Barcode Scanner SDK for React Native (5.x) has been replaced by the new and improved 6.x version, the Scandit Data Capture SDK for React Native. It's the primary supported and maintained plugin for React Native and we encourage everyone to upgrade and use the new version going forward.

To learn more about the Scandit Data Capture SDK for React Native, go to https://docs.scandit.com/data-capture-sdk/react-native/index.html.

Scandit Barcode Scanner SDK Plugin for React Native

Documentation

http://docs.scandit.com/stable/react_native/index.html

License

The source code of the React Native plug-in code published here is released under the Apache 2.0 license: http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0.

The plugin code relies on the Scandit Barcode Scanner SDK that is available under a commercial license from www.scandit.com.