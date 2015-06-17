What is scaleApp?

scaleApp is a tiny JavaScript framework for scalable and maintainable One-Page-Applications / Single-Page-Applications. The framework allows you to easily create complex web applications.

You can dynamically start and stop/destroy modules that acts as small parts of your whole application.

Architecture overview

scaleApp is based on a decoupled, event-driven architecture that is inspired by the talk of Nicholas C. Zakas - "Scalable JavaScript Application Architecture" (Slides). There also is a little Article that describes the basic ideas.

Module

A module is a completely independent part of your application. It has absolutely no reference to another piece of the app. The only thing the module knows is your sandbox. The sandbox is used to communicate with other parts of the application.

Sandbox

The main purpose of the sandbox is to use the facade pattern. In that way you can hide the features provided by the core and only show a well defined custom static long term API to your modules. This is actually one of the most important concept for creating mainainable apps. Change plugins, implementations etc. but keep your API stable for your modules. For each module a separate sandbox will be created.

Core

The core is responsible for starting and stopping your modules. It also handles the messages by using the Publish/Subscribe (Mediator) pattern

Plugin

Plugins can extend the core or the sandbox with additional features. For example you could extend the core with basic functionalities (like DOM manipulation) or just aliases the features of a base library (e.g. jQuery).

Features

loose coupling of modules

small (about 300 sloc / 8,7k min / 3.3k gz)

no dependencies

modules can be tested separately

replacing any module without affecting other modules

extendable with plugins

browser and Node.js support

flow control

AMD & CommonJS support

framework-agnostic

Extendable

scaleApp itself is very small but it can be extended with plugins. There already are some plugins available:

mvc - simple MVC

i18n - multi language UIs

permission - take care of method access

state - Finite State Machine

submodule - cascade modules

dom - DOM manipulation

strophe - XMPP communication

modulestate - event emitter for init and destroy

util - helper methods like mixin, uniqueId etc.

ls - list modules, instances & plugins

You can easily define your own plugin (see plugin section).

Download

Latest stable 0.4.x version

or use the CDN:

< script src = "//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/scaleapp/0.4.4/scaleapp.min.js" > </ script >

Old stable 0.3.x version

Note

There are some API changes in version 0.4.x (see Changelog). Docs for v0.3.9 can be found within the tar/zip file.

Unstable version

git clone git://github.com/flosse/scaleApp.git

Quick Start

Link scaleApp.min.js in your HTML file:

< script src = "scaleApp.min.js" > </ script >

or use the CDN:

If you're going to use it with node:

npm install scaleapp --save

var sa = require ( "scaleapp" );

or use bower:

bower install scaleapp

Create your own Sandbox

First of all create your own sandbox. By doing that you're able to guarantee a stable maintainable API for your modules.

var MySandbox = function ( core, instanceId, options, moduleId ) { this .myFooProperty = "bar" ; core._mediator.installTo( this ); this .myEmit = function ( channel, data ) { core.emit(channel + '/' + instanceId, data); }; this .id = instanceId; return this ; }; MySandbox.prototype.foo = function ( ) { };

Create a core

Now create a new core instance with your sandbox:

var core = new scaleApp.Core(MySandbox);

Register modules

core.register( "myModuleId" , function ( sandbox ) { return { init : function ( ) { }, destroy : function ( ) { } }; });

As you can see the module is a function that takes the sandbox as a parameter and returns an object that has two functions init and destroy (the latter is optional). Of course your module can be any usual class with those two functions.

var MyGreatModule = function ( sandbox ) { return { init : function ( ) { alert( "Hello world!" ); } destroy : function ( ) { alert( "Bye bye!" ); } }; }; core.register( "myGreatModule" , MyGreatModule);

The init function is called by the framework when the module is supposed to start. The destroy function is called when the module has to shut down.

Asynchronous initialization

You can also init or destroy you module in a asynchronous way:

var MyAsyncModule = function ( sandbox ) { return { init : function ( options, done ) { doSomethingAsync( function ( err ) { done(err); }); }, destroy : function ( done ) { doSomethingElseAsync(done); } }; }; core.register( "myGreatModule" , MyGreatModule); core.start( "myGreatModule" , { done : function ( ) { alert( "now the initialization is done" ); }});

Start modules

After your modules are registered, start your modules:

core .start( "myModuleId" ) .start( "anOtherModule" , function ( err ) { });

Start options

You may also want to start several instances of a module:

core.start( "myModuleId" , { instanceId : "myInstanceId" } ); core.start( "myModuleId" , { instanceId : "anOtherInstanceId" });

All you attach to options is accessible within your module:

core.register( "mod" , function ( sandbox ) { return { init : function ( opt ) { (opt.myProperty === "myValue" ) }, destroy : function ( ) { } }; }); core.start( "mod" , { instanceId : "test" , options : { myProperty : "myValue" } });

If all your modules just needs to be instanciated once, you can simply starting them all:

core.start();

To start some special modules at once you can pass an array with the module names:

core.start([ "moduleA" , "moduleB" ]);

You can also pass a callback function:

core.start( function ( ) { });

Moreover you can use a separate sandbox for each instance:

var MySandbox = function ( ) { }; core.start( "module" , { sandbox : MySandbox });

Stopping

It's obvious:

core.stop( "moduleB" ); core.stop();

If the module needs to communicate with others, you can use the emit and on methods.

emit

The emit function takes three parameters whereas the last one is optional:

topic : the channel name you want to emit to

: the channel name you want to emit to data : the data itself

: the data itself cb : callback method

The emit function is accessible through the sandbox (as long as you exposed the Mediator methods of course):

sandbox.emit( "myEventTopic" , myData );

on

A message handler could look like this:

var messageHandler = function ( data, topic ) { switch ( topic ){ case "somethingHappend" : sandbox.emit( "myEventTopic" , processData(data) ); break ; case "aNiceTopic" : justProcess( data ); break ; } };

... and it can listen to one or more channels:

sub1 = sandbox.on( "somthingHappend" , messageHandler ); sub2 = sandbox.on( "aNiceTopic" , messageHandler );

Or just do it at once:

sandbox.on({ topicA : cbA, topicB : cbB, topicC : cbC });

You can also subscribe to several channels at once:

sandbox.on([ "a" , "b" ], cb);

If you prefer a shorter method name you can use the alias on .

attache and detache

A subscription can be detached and attached again:

sub.detach(); sub.attach();

You can unsubscribe a function from a channel

sandbox.off( "a-channel" , callback);

And you can remove a callback function from all channels

sandbox.off(callback);

Or remove all subscriptions from a channel:

sandbox.off( "channelName" );

Flow control

Series

var task1 = function ( next ) { setTimeout( function ( ) { console .log( "task1" ); next( null , "one" ); }, 0 ); }; var task2 = function ( next ) { console .log( "task2" ); next( null , "two" ); }; scaleApp.util.runSeries([task1, task2], function ( err, result ) { });

Parallel

var task1 = function ( next ) { setTimeout( function ( ) { console .log( "task1" ); next( null , "a" ); }, 0 ); }; var task2 = function ( next ) { console .log( "task2" ); next( null , "b" ); }; scaleApp.util.runParallel([task1, task2], function ( err,result ) { });

There is also a little helper tool to run the same async task again and again in parallel for different values:

var vals = [ "a" , "b" , "c" ]; var worker = function ( val, next ) { console .log(val); doSomeAsyncValueProcessing(val, function ( err,result ) { next(err, result); }); }; scaleApp.util.doForAll(args, worker, function ( err, res ) { });

Waterfall

var task1 = function ( next ) { setTimeout( function ( ) { next( null , "one" , "two" ); }, 0 ); }; var task2 = function ( res1, res2, next ) { next( null , "yeah!" ); }; scaleApp.util.runWaterfall([task1, task2], function ( err, result ) { });

Plugins

There are some plugins available within the plugins folder. For more information look at the plugin README.

Register plugins

A single plugin can be registered with it option object in that way:

core.use(plugin,options);

If you want to register multiple plugins at once:

core.use([ plugin1, plugin2, { plugin : plugin3, options : options3 } ]);

Write your own plugin

It's easy:

core.use( function ( core ) { core.helloWorld = function ( ) { alert( "helloWorld" ); }; };

Here a more complex example:

core.use( function ( core, options, done ) { core.myCoreFunction = function ( ) { alert( "Hello core plugin" ) }; core.myBoringProperty = "boring" ; core.Sandbox.prototype.myMethod = function ( ) { }; var onModuleInit = function ( instanceSandbox, options, done ) { if (options.mySwitch){ instanceSandbox.appendFoo = function ( ) { core.getContainer.append( "foo" ); }; } core.myAsyncMethod( function ( data ) { done(); }); }; var onModuleDestroy = function ( done ) { myCleanUpMethod( function ( ) { done() }); }; return { init : onModuleInit, destroy : onModuleDestroy }; });

Usage:

core.myCoreFunction() var MyModule = function ( sandbox ) { init : function ( ) { sandbox.appendFoo(); }, };

Build browser bundles

If you want scaleApp bundled with special plugins type

grunt custom[:PLUGIN_NAME]

e.g. cake custom:dom:mvc creates the file scaleApp.custom.js that contains scaleApp itself the dom plugin and the mvc plugin.

API

scaleApp

scaleApp.VERSION - the current version of scaleApp

- the current version of scaleApp scaleApp.Mediator - the Mediator class

- the Mediator class scaleApp.Sandbox - the Sandbox class

- the Sandbox class scaleApp.Core - the Core class

Core

var core = new scaleApp.Core(); var core = new scaleApp.Core(yourSandboxClass);

core.register(moduleName, module, options) - register a module

- register a module core.use(plugin, options) - register a plugin

- register a plugin core.use(pluginArray) - registers an array of plugins

- registers an array of plugins core.boot(callback) - initialize plugins (will be executed automatically on ´start´)

- initialize plugins (will be executed automatically on ´start´) core.start(moduleId, options, callback) - start a module

- start a module core.stop(instanceId, callback) - stop a module

Mediator

var mediator = new scaleApp.Mediator(); var mediator = new scaleApp.Mediator(context); var mediator = new scaleApp.Mediator( null , true );

mediator.emit(channel, data, callback)

mediator.on(channel, callback, context)

mediator.off(channel, callback)

mediator.installTo(context, force)

var subscription = mediator.on(channel, callback, context);

subscription.detach - stop listening

- stop listening subscription.attach - resume listening

var fn = function ( ) { }; var obj = { emit : fn }; mediator.installTo(obj); obj.emit === fn mediator.installTo(obj, true ); obj.emit === mediator.emit

Sandbox

This is the default sandbox of scaleApp. It's a better idea to use your own one.

var sandbox = new scaleApp.Sandbox(core, instanceId, options, moduleId) ` - create a Sandbox

sandbox.emit is mediator.emit

is sandbox.on is mediator.on

is sandbox.off is mediator.off

Changelog

fixed i18n plugin (not it works with the submodule plugin and a global dict)

added i18n plugin option global

added option to Mediator.installTo to force overriding existing properties

to force overriding existing properties added option useGlobalMediator to the submodule plugin

to the submodule plugin added option mediator to the submodule plugin

to the submodule plugin added submodule example

fixed requireJS example

fixed grunt task for custom builds

strophe plugin expose the mediator fixed error emitting on failed connection

compile with coffee-script 1.7.1

fixed restarting modules

speed up argument extraction

little refactoring

no more sandbox manipulation

added start option to use a separate sandbox

removed modules directory (building modules is your own business; above all they should depend on YOUR sandbox)

available at cdnjs.com

improved README

bugfixes

added a Core class that can be instantiated ( var core = new scaleApp.Core(); )

class that can be instantiated ( ) new plugin API ( scaleApp.plugins.register moved to core.use ) support asynchronous plugins added boot method to initialize asynchronous plugins

moved to ) changed API startAll() is now start() stopAll() is now stop() the API is now chainable (e.g. core.use(X).register("foo",bar).start("foo") ) removed setInstanceOptions removed unregister and unregisterAll dropped subscribe , unsubscribe and publish from Mediator API (use on , off and emit instead) the methods lsModules , lsInstances , lsPlugins moved to the ls plugin the destroy method of a module is now optional the callback property of the start option object was removed. Use the modulestate plugin instead

plugins new submodule plugin improved permission and i18n new modulestate plugin to emit events on module state changes

cleaner code

Mediator : do not clone objects any more (do it manually instead)

: do not clone objects any more (do it manually instead) test with mocha, chai, sinon, karma and PhantomJS instead of buster.js

grunt as build systemt

added waterfall flow control method

improved permission plugin

improved state plugin (thanks to Strathausen)

added xmpp (stropje.js) plugin

added a simple clock module

added bower support

added this changelog

bug fixes

added support for async. callback of the publish method

method added amd support

bug fixes

added permission plugin

ported specs to buster.js

support for global i18n properties

support for async. and sync. module initialization

simpified Mediator code

bugfixes

added lsModules and lsInstances

and improved README

run tests with jasmine-node instead of JSTestDriver

added travis testing

improved README

bugfixes

improved Mediator

ported to Coffee-Script

removed jQuery dependency

bugfixes

improvements

first release

Testing

npm test

Demo

You can try out the sample application that is build on scaleApp. Also have a look at the source code.

Licence

scaleApp is licensed under the MIT license. For more information have a look at LICENCE.txt.