scaleApp is a tiny JavaScript framework for scalable and maintainable One-Page-Applications / Single-Page-Applications. The framework allows you to easily create complex web applications.
You can dynamically start and stop/destroy modules that acts as small parts of your whole application.
scaleApp is based on a decoupled, event-driven architecture that is inspired by the talk of Nicholas C. Zakas - "Scalable JavaScript Application Architecture" (Slides). There also is a little Article that describes the basic ideas.
A module is a completely independent part of your application. It has absolutely no reference to another piece of the app. The only thing the module knows is your sandbox. The sandbox is used to communicate with other parts of the application.
The main purpose of the sandbox is to use the facade pattern. In that way you can hide the features provided by the core and only show a well defined custom static long term API to your modules. This is actually one of the most important concept for creating mainainable apps. Change plugins, implementations etc. but keep your API stable for your modules. For each module a separate sandbox will be created.
The core is responsible for starting and stopping your modules. It also handles the messages by using the Publish/Subscribe (Mediator) pattern
Plugins can extend the core or the sandbox with additional features. For example you could extend the core with basic functionalities (like DOM manipulation) or just aliases the features of a base library (e.g. jQuery).
scaleApp itself is very small but it can be extended with plugins. There already are some plugins available:
mvc - simple MVC
i18n - multi language UIs
permission - take care of method access
state - Finite State Machine
submodule - cascade modules
dom - DOM manipulation
strophe - XMPP communication
modulestate - event emitter for
init and
destroy
util - helper methods like
mixin,
uniqueId etc.
ls - list modules, instances & plugins
You can easily define your own plugin (see plugin section).
or use the CDN:
<script src="//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/scaleapp/0.4.4/scaleapp.min.js" ></script>
There are some API changes in version 0.4.x (see Changelog). Docs for v0.3.9 can be found within the tar/zip file.
git clone git://github.com/flosse/scaleApp.git
Link
scaleApp.min.js in your HTML file:
<script src="scaleApp.min.js"></script>
If you're going to use it with node:
npm install scaleapp --save
var sa = require("scaleapp");
or use bower:
bower install scaleapp
First of all create your own sandbox. By doing that you're able to guarantee a stable maintainable API for your modules.
var MySandbox = function(core, instanceId, options, moduleId) {
// define your API
this.myFooProperty = "bar";
// e.g. provide the Mediator methods 'on', 'emit', etc.
core._mediator.installTo(this);
// ... or define your custom communication methods
this.myEmit = function(channel, data){
core.emit(channel + '/' + instanceId, data);
};
// maybe you'd like to expose the instance ID
this.id = instanceId;
return this;
};
// ... and of course you can define shared methods etc.
MySandbox.prototype.foo = function() { /*...*/ };
Now create a new core instance with your sandbox:
var core = new scaleApp.Core(MySandbox);
core.register( "myModuleId", function( sandbox ){
return {
init: function(){ /*...*/ },
destroy: function(){ /*...*/ }
};
});
As you can see the module is a function that takes the sandbox as a parameter
and returns an object that has two functions
init and
destroy (the latter is
optional).
Of course your module can be any usual class with those two functions.
var MyGreatModule = function(sandbox){
return {
init: function(){ alert("Hello world!"); }
destroy: function(){ alert("Bye bye!"); }
};
};
core.register("myGreatModule", MyGreatModule);
The
init function is called by the framework when the module is supposed to
start. The
destroy function is called when the module has to shut down.
You can also init or destroy you module in a asynchronous way:
var MyAsyncModule = function(sandbox){
return {
init: function(options, done){
doSomethingAsync(function(err){
// ...
done(err);
});
},
destroy: function(done){
doSomethingElseAsync(done);
}
};
};
core.register("myGreatModule", MyGreatModule);
core.start("myGreatModule", { done:function(){
alert("now the initialization is done");
}});
After your modules are registered, start your modules:
core
.start( "myModuleId" )
.start( "anOtherModule", function(err){
// 'anOtherModule' is running now
});
You may also want to start several instances of a module:
core.start( "myModuleId", {instanceId: "myInstanceId" } );
core.start( "myModuleId", {instanceId: "anOtherInstanceId" });
All you attach to
options is accessible within your module:
core.register( "mod", function(sandbox){
return {
init: function(opt){
(opt.myProperty === "myValue") // true
},
destroy: function(){ /*...*/ }
};
});
core.start("mod", {
instanceId: "test",
options: { myProperty: "myValue" }
});
If all your modules just needs to be instanciated once, you can simply starting them all:
core.start();
To start some special modules at once you can pass an array with the module names:
core.start(["moduleA","moduleB"]);
You can also pass a callback function:
core.start(function(){
// do something when all modules were initialized
});
Moreover you can use a separate sandbox for each instance:
var MySandbox = function(){/*...*/};
core.start("module", { sandbox: MySandbox });
It's obvious:
core.stop("moduleB");
core.stop(); // stops all running instances
If the module needs to communicate with others, you can use the
emit and
on methods.
The
emit function takes three parameters whereas the last one is optional:
topic : the channel name you want to emit to
data : the data itself
cb : callback method
The emit function is accessible through the sandbox (as long as you exposed the Mediator methods of course):
sandbox.emit( "myEventTopic", myData );
A message handler could look like this:
var messageHandler = function( data, topic ){
switch( topic ){
case "somethingHappend":
sandbox.emit( "myEventTopic", processData(data) );
break;
case "aNiceTopic":
justProcess( data );
break;
}
};
... and it can listen to one or more channels:
sub1 = sandbox.on( "somthingHappend", messageHandler );
sub2 = sandbox.on( "aNiceTopic", messageHandler );
Or just do it at once:
sandbox.on({
topicA: cbA,
topicB: cbB,
topicC: cbC
});
You can also subscribe to several channels at once:
sandbox.on(["a", "b"], cb);
If you prefer a shorter method name you can use the alias
on.
A subscription can be detached and attached again:
sub.detach(); // don't listen any more
sub.attach(); // receive upcoming messages
You can unsubscribe a function from a channel
sandbox.off("a-channel", callback);
And you can remove a callback function from all channels
sandbox.off(callback);
Or remove all subscriptions from a channel:
sandbox.off("channelName");
var task1 = function(next){
setTimeout(function(){
console.log("task1");
next(null, "one");
},0);
};
var task2 = function(next){
console.log("task2");
next(null, "two");
};
scaleApp.util.runSeries([task1, task2], function(err, result){
// result is ["one", "two"]
});
// console output is:
// "task1"
// "task2"
var task1 = function(next){
setTimeout(function(){
console.log("task1");
next(null, "a");
},0);
};
var task2 = function(next){
console.log("task2");
next(null, "b");
};
scaleApp.util.runParallel([task1, task2],function(err,result){
// result is ["a", "b"]
});
// console output is:
// "task2"
// "task1"
There is also a little helper tool to run the same async task again and again in parallel for different values:
var vals = ["a","b", "c"];
var worker = function(val, next){
console.log(val);
doSomeAsyncValueProcessing(val,function(err,result){
next(err, result);
});
};
scaleApp.util.doForAll(args, worker, function(err, res){
// fini
});
var task1 = function(next){
setTimeout(function(){
next(null, "one", "two");
},0);
};
var task2 = function(res1, res2, next){
// res1 is "one"
// res2 is "two"
next(null, "yeah!");
};
scaleApp.util.runWaterfall([task1, task2], function(err, result){
// result is "yeah!"
});
There are some plugins available within the
plugins folder.
For more information look at the
plugin README.
A single plugin can be registered with it option object in that way:
core.use(plugin,options);
If you want to register multiple plugins at once:
core.use([
plugin1,
plugin2,
{ plugin: plugin3, options: options3 }
]);
It's easy:
core.use(function(core){
core.helloWorld = function(){ alert("helloWorld"); };
};
Here a more complex example:
core.use(function(core, options, done){
// extend the core
core.myCoreFunction = function(){ alert("Hello core plugin") };
core.myBoringProperty = "boring";
// extend the sandbox class
core.Sandbox.prototype.myMethod = function(){/*...*/};
// define a method that gets called when a module starts
var onModuleInit = function(instanceSandbox, options, done){
// e.g. define sandbox methods dynamically
if (options.mySwitch){
instanceSandbox.appendFoo = function(){
core.getContainer.append("foo");
};
}
// or load a something asynchronously
core.myAsyncMethod(function(data){
// do something...
// now tell scaleApp that you're done
done();
});
};
// define a method that gets called when a module stops
var onModuleDestroy = function(done){
myCleanUpMethod(function(){
done()
});
};
// don't forget to return your methods
return {
init: onModuleInit,
destroy: onModuleDestroy
};
});
Usage:
core.myCoreFunction() // alerts "Hello core plugin"
var MyModule = function(sandbox){
init: function(){ sandbox.appendFoo(); }, // appends "foo" to the container
};
If you want scaleApp bundled with special plugins type
grunt custom[:PLUGIN_NAME]
e.g.
cake custom:dom:mvc creates the file
scaleApp.custom.js that
contains scaleApp itself the dom plugin and the mvc plugin.
scaleApp.VERSION - the current version of scaleApp
scaleApp.Mediator - the Mediator class
scaleApp.Sandbox - the Sandbox class
scaleApp.Core - the Core class
// use default sandbox
var core = new scaleApp.Core();
// use your own sandbox
var core = new scaleApp.Core(yourSandboxClass);
core.register(moduleName, module, options) - register a module
core.use(plugin, options) - register a plugin
core.use(pluginArray) - registers an array of plugins
core.boot(callback) - initialize plugins
(will be executed automatically on ´start´)
core.start(moduleId, options, callback) - start a module
core.stop(instanceId, callback) - stop a module
// create a mediator
var mediator = new scaleApp.Mediator();
// create a mediator with a custom context object
var mediator = new scaleApp.Mediator(context);
// create a mediator with cascaded channels
var mediator = new scaleApp.Mediator(null, true);
mediator.emit(channel, data, callback)
mediator.on(channel, callback, context)
mediator.off(channel, callback)
mediator.installTo(context, force)
// subscribe
var subscription = mediator.on(channel, callback, context);
subscription.detach - stop listening
subscription.attach - resume listening
var fn = function(){ /*...*/ };
var obj = { emit: fn };
// the installTo method prevents existing properties by default
mediator.installTo(obj);
obj.emit === fn // true
// set the second paramater to 'true'
// to force the mediator to override existing propeties
mediator.installTo(obj, true);
obj.emit === mediator.emit // true
This is the default sandbox of scaleApp. It's a better idea to use your own one.
var sandbox = new scaleApp.Sandbox(core, instanceId, options, moduleId)` - create a Sandbox
sandbox.emit is
mediator.emit
sandbox.on is
mediator.on
sandbox.off is
mediator.off
global
Mediator.installTo to force overriding existing properties
useGlobalMediator to the submodule plugin
mediator to the submodule plugin
Core class that can be instantiated (
var core = new scaleApp.Core();)
scaleApp.plugins.register moved to
core.use)
boot method to initialize asynchronous plugins
startAll() is now
start()
stopAll() is now
stop()
core.use(X).register("foo",bar).start("foo"))
setInstanceOptions
unregister and
unregisterAll
subscribe,
unsubscribe and
publish from Mediator API
(use
on,
off and
emit instead)
lsModules,
lsInstances,
lsPlugins moved to the
ls plugin
destroy method of a module is now optional
callback property of the start option object was removed.
Use the
modulestate plugin instead
submodule plugin
permission and
i18n
modulestate plugin to emit events on module state changes
Mediator: do not clone objects any more (do it manually instead)
publish method
lsModules and
lsInstances
npm test
WARNING: the demo is totally out of date!
You can try out the sample application that is build on scaleApp. Also have a look at the source code.
scaleApp is licensed under the MIT license. For more information have a look at LICENCE.txt.