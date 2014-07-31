scaffolt

Dead-simple scaffolder. Consumes JSON generators with Handlebars support.

Install with npm: npm install -g scaffolt .

Usage

Usage : scaffolt <type> <name> [options] Option s: -h, -- help output usage information -V, -- version output the version number - p , --path [path] override path to directory to which recipe will be copied -r, --revert should scaffolt revert changes done by previous scaffolding? -g, --generators [path] path to directory which contains generators specifications [./generators] - l , -- list list availables generators -d, --doc [ type ] display generator documentation

Examples:

scaffolt view user scaffolt model cart --revert scaffolt controller header --path controllers/regions scaffolt --list scaffolt collection --doc

Generator JSON examples (more examples: paulmillr/brunch-with-chaplin):

{ "files" : [{ "from" : "model.js.hbs" , "to" : "app/models/{{name}}.js" }]}

{ "files" : [ { "from" : "controller.coffee.hbs" , "to" : "app/controllers/{{name}}-controller.coffee" }, { "from" : "route.coffee.hbs" , "to" : "app/routes.coffee" , "method" : "append" } ], "dependencies" : [ { "type" : "model" }, { "type" : "view" , "name" : "{{name}}-item" }, { "type" : "style" , "name" : "{{pluralName}}" , "parentPath" : "{{parentPath}}/styles" }, { "type" : "template" , "name" : "{{pluralName}}" , "parentPath" : "{{parentPath}}/templates" } ], "description" : "Simple controller" }

description field is optionnal.

You can add Handlebars helpers in your generator folder by adding helpers.js file.

Generator Helpers definition file example:

module .exports = function ( Handlebars ) { Handlebars.registerHelper( 'date' , ( function ( ) { var date = new Date (); return function ( options ) { return date.toString(); }; })()); };

So now you can use it in your generators source file. Example:

# Generation Date : {{ date }}

You can use it programmatically too, from node.js:

var scaffolt = require ( 'scaffolt' ); scaffolt( 'view' , 'user' , function ( error ) { console .log( 'Scaffolded!' ); }); scaffolt( 'model' , 'cart' , { generatorsPath : 'custom-gens-dir' , parentPath : 'custom-app/models/carting.js' , revert : true }, function ( error ) { console .log( 'Reverted!' ); });

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2013 Paul Miller (http://paulmillr.com/)

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the “Software”), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED “AS IS”, WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.