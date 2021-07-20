Client module for SocketCluster.
You will need to install both
socketcluster-client and
socketcluster-server (https://github.com/SocketCluster/socketcluster-server).
To install this module:
npm install socketcluster-client
The socketcluster-client script is called
socketcluster-client.js (located in the main socketcluster-client directory).
Embed it in your HTML page like this:
<script type="text/javascript" src="/socketcluster-client.js"></script>
* Note that the src attribute may be different depending on how you setup your HTTP server.
Once you have embedded the client
socketcluster-client.js into your page, you will gain access to a global
socketClusterClient object.
You may also use CommonJS
require or ES6 module imports.
let socket = socketClusterClient.create({
hostname: 'localhost',
port: 8000
});
// Transmit some data to the server.
// It does not expect a response from the server.
// From the server socket, it can be handled using either:
// - for await (let data of socket.receiver('foo')) {}
// - let data = await socket.receiver('foo').once()
socket.transmit('foo', 123);
(async () => {
// Invoke an RPC on the server.
// It expects a response from the server.
// From the server socket, it can be handled using either:
// - for await (let req of socket.procedure('myProc')) {}
// - let req = await socket.procedure('myProc').once()
let result = await socket.invoke('myProc', 123);
})();
(async () => {
// Subscribe to a channel.
let myChannel = socket.subscribe('myChannel');
await myChannel.listener('subscribe').once();
// myChannel.state is now 'subscribed'.
})();
(async () => {
let myChannel = socket.channel('myChannel');
// Can subscribe to the channel later as a separate step.
myChannel.subscribe();
await myChannel.listener('subscribe').once();
// myChannel.state is now 'subscribed'.
})();
// Publish data to the channel.
myChannel.transmitPublish('This is a message');
// Publish data to the channel from the socket.
socket.transmitPublish('myChannel', 'This is a message');
(async () => {
// Publish data to the channel and await for the message
// to reach the server.
try {
await myChannel.invokePublish('This is a message');
} catch (error) {
// Handle error.
}
// Publish data to the channel from the socket and await for
// the message to reach the server.
try {
await socket.invokePublish('myChannel', 'This is a message');
} catch (error) {
// Handle error.
}
})();
(async () => {
for await (let data of myChannel) {
// ...
}
})();
let options = {
hostname: 'securedomain.com',
secure: true,
port: 443,
rejectUnauthorized: false // Only necessary during debug if using a self-signed certificate
};
// Initiate the connection to the server
let socket = socketClusterClient.create(options);
For more detailed examples of how to use SocketCluster, see
test/integration.js.
Also, see tests from the
socketcluster-server module.
See all available options: https://socketcluster.io/
let options = {
path: '/socketcluster/',
port: 8000,
hostname: '127.0.0.1',
autoConnect: true,
secure: false,
rejectUnauthorized: false,
connectTimeout: 10000, //milliseconds
ackTimeout: 10000, //milliseconds
channelPrefix: null,
disconnectOnUnload: true,
autoReconnectOptions: {
initialDelay: 10000, //milliseconds
randomness: 10000, //milliseconds
multiplier: 1.5, //decimal
maxDelay: 60000 //milliseconds
},
authEngine: null,
codecEngine: null,
subscriptionRetryOptions: {},
query: {
yourparam: 'hello'
}
};
git clone git@github.com:SocketCluster/socketcluster-client.git
cd socketcluster-client
npm install
npm test
For compatibility with an existing SocketCluster server, set the
protocolVersion to
1 and make sure that the
path matches your old server path:
let socket = socketClusterClient.create({
protocolVersion: 1,
path: '/socketcluster/'
});
cd socketcluster-client
npm install -g gulp gulp-cli browserify uglify-es
npm install
To build the SocketCluster client:
npm run build
See the 'releases' section for changes: https://github.com/SocketCluster/socketcluster-client/releases
(The MIT License)
Copyright (c) 2013-2019 SocketCluster.io
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.