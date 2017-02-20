AngularJS ≥
1.2.x
FontAwesome ≥
4.2.x
npm install sc-date-time
Include
sc-date-time.js and
sc-date-time.css:
import scDateTime from 'sc-date-time';
import 'sc-date-time/dist/sc-date-time.css';
Add a dependency to
scDateTime in your app module:
angular.module('myModule', [scDateTime])
Some implementation settings are required to get this useful, but for basic inline use:
<time-date-picker ng-model="dateValue"></time-date-picker>
scDateTimeConfig.defaultTheme property. This could also be a template cache value (or url) - if the path contains a
/.
scDateTimeConfig.autosave property.
on-cancel="cancelFn()"
on-save="saveFn($value)"
scDateTimeConfig.defaultMode property.
scDateTimeConfig.defaultDate property.
scDateTimeConfig.displayMode property.
scDateTimeConfig.defaultOrientation property.
scDateTimeConfig.displayTwentyfour property.
scDateTimeConfig.compact property.
Currently there is a value defined on the module which has all of the aria-label and text values for the entire picker. This can be overwritten for full multilanguage support as follows (all defaults shown):
angular.module('testMod', ['scDateTime']).value('scDateTimeI18n', {
previousMonth: "Previous Month",
nextMonth: "Next Month",
incrementHours: "Increment Hours",
decrementHours: "Decrement Hours",
incrementMinutes: "Increment Minutes",
decrementMinutes: "Decrement Minutes",
switchAmPm: "Switch AM/PM",
now: "Now",
cancel: "Cancel",
save: "Save",
weekdays: ['S', 'M', 'T', 'W', 'T', 'F', 'S'],
switchTo: 'Switch to',
clock: 'Clock',
calendar: 'Calendar'
});
Default values for globally configurable options as follows:
.value('scDateTimeConfig', {
defaultTheme: 'material',
autosave: false,
defaultMode: 'date',
defaultDate: undefined, //should be date object!!
displayMode: undefined,
defaultOrientation: false,
displayTwentyfour: false,
compact: false
})
It has been tested to work on Chrome, Safari, Opera, Firefox and Internet Explorer 8+. If you find something, please let me know - throw me a message, or submit an issue request!
Q. The editor appears at a strange size? A: The editor is sized using REM, so try changing the font-size, or at least the font-size at the editor base. I find the following works well:
.time-date {
font-size: 14px !important;
}
When checking out, you need a node.js installation, running
npm install will get you setup with everything to run the compile and unit tests tasks (Coming Soon!).
All changes should be done in the lib folder, running
gulp compile to compile the app or use
gulp watch to compile the files as you save them.
Read the CONTRIBUTING.md file before starting a PR.
This project is licensed under the MIT license.
Special thanks to all the contributions thus far!
For a full list see: https://github.com/simeonc/sc-date-time/graphs/contributors