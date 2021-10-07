Pluralize

Pluralize and singularize any word.

Installation

npm install pluralize yarn add pluralize bower install pluralize

Node

var pluralize = require ( 'pluralize' )

AMD

define( function ( require, exports, module ) { var pluralize = require ( 'pluralize' ) })

<script> tag

< script src = "pluralize.js" > </ script >

This module uses a pre-defined list of rules, applied in order, to singularize or pluralize a given word. There are many cases where this is useful, such as any automation based on user input. For applications where the word(s) are known ahead of time, you can use a simple ternary (or function) which would be a much lighter alternative.

Usage

word: string The word to pluralize

The word to pluralize count: number How many of the word exist

How many of the word exist inclusive: boolean Whether to prefix with the number (e.g. 3 ducks)

Examples:

pluralize( 'test' ) pluralize( 'test' , 0 ) pluralize( 'test' , 1 ) pluralize( 'test' , 5 ) pluralize( 'test' , 1 , true ) pluralize( 'test' , 5 , true ) pluralize( '蘋果' , 2 , true ) pluralize.plural( 'regex' ) pluralize.addPluralRule( /gex$/i , 'gexii' ) pluralize.plural( 'regex' ) pluralize.singular( 'singles' ) pluralize.addSingularRule( /singles$/i , 'singular' ) pluralize.singular( 'singles' ) pluralize.plural( 'irregular' ) pluralize.addIrregularRule( 'irregular' , 'regular' ) pluralize.plural( 'irregular' ) pluralize.plural( 'paper' ) pluralize.addUncountableRule( 'paper' ) pluralize.plural( 'paper' ) pluralize.isPlural( 'test' ) pluralize.isSingular( 'test' )

License

MIT