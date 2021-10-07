openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sp

sb-pluralize

by Blake Embrey
1.2.2 (see all)

Pluralize or singularize any word based on a count

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

1.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

41

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Pluralize

NPM version NPM downloads Build status Test coverage File Size CDNJS

Pluralize and singularize any word.

Installation

npm install pluralize --save
yarn add pluralize
bower install pluralize --save

Node

var pluralize = require('pluralize')

AMD

define(function (require, exports, module) {
  var pluralize = require('pluralize')
})

<script> tag

<script src="pluralize.js"></script>

Why?

This module uses a pre-defined list of rules, applied in order, to singularize or pluralize a given word. There are many cases where this is useful, such as any automation based on user input. For applications where the word(s) are known ahead of time, you can use a simple ternary (or function) which would be a much lighter alternative.

Usage

  • word: string The word to pluralize
  • count: number How many of the word exist
  • inclusive: boolean Whether to prefix with the number (e.g. 3 ducks)

Examples:

pluralize('test') //=> "tests"
pluralize('test', 0) //=> "tests"
pluralize('test', 1) //=> "test"
pluralize('test', 5) //=> "tests"
pluralize('test', 1, true) //=> "1 test"
pluralize('test', 5, true) //=> "5 tests"
pluralize('蘋果', 2, true) //=> "2 蘋果"

// Example of new plural rule:
pluralize.plural('regex') //=> "regexes"
pluralize.addPluralRule(/gex$/i, 'gexii')
pluralize.plural('regex') //=> "regexii"

// Example of new singular rule:
pluralize.singular('singles') //=> "single"
pluralize.addSingularRule(/singles$/i, 'singular')
pluralize.singular('singles') //=> "singular"

// Example of new irregular rule, e.g. "I" -> "we":
pluralize.plural('irregular') //=> "irregulars"
pluralize.addIrregularRule('irregular', 'regular')
pluralize.plural('irregular') //=> "regular"

// Example of uncountable rule (rules without singular/plural in context):
pluralize.plural('paper') //=> "papers"
pluralize.addUncountableRule('paper')
pluralize.plural('paper') //=> "paper"

// Example of asking whether a word looks singular or plural:
pluralize.isPlural('test') //=> false
pluralize.isSingular('test') //=> true

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial