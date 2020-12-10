Sazerac

Data-driven unit testing for JavaScript.

About

Sazerac is a library for data-driven testing in JavaScript. It works with mocha, jasmine, and jest. Using Sazerac, and the data-driven testing pattern in general, will reduce the complexity and increase readability of your test code.

Check out sazerac.js.org for docs and sazerac-example for examples.

Why Use It?

Let's say you have a function isPrime() . When given a number, it returns true or false depending on whether the number is a prime number.

function isPrime ( num ) { for ( var i = 2 ; i < num; i++) { if (num % i === 0 ) return false ; } return num > 1 ; }

If you're using a framework like jasmine, your tests might look something like this:

describe( 'isPrime()' , () => { describe( 'when given 2' , () => { it( 'should return true' , () => { assert.isTrue(isPrime( 2 )) }) }) describe( 'when given 3' , () => { it( 'should return true' , () => { assert.isTrue(isPrime( 3 )) }) }) describe( 'when given 4' , () => { it( 'should return false' , () => { assert.isFalse(isPrime( 4 )) }) }) })

It's a lot of code to write for only 3 test cases and such a basic function!

The same tests can be defined with Sazerac as follows:

test(isPrime, () => { given( 2 ).expect( true ) given( 3 ).expect( true ) given( 4 ).expect( false ) })

Sazerac runs the describe and it functions needed for these test cases. It adds reporting messages in a consistent format based on the input and output parameters. For this example, the test report ends up looking like this:

isPrime() when given 2 ✓ should return true when given 3 ✓ should return true when given 4 ✓ should return false

Installation

Install Sazerac as an npm module and save it to your package.json file as a development dependency:

npm install sazerac --save-dev

Import the test and given helper functions into your project:

import { test, given } from 'sazerac'

Guide and API documentation

Visit sazerac.js.org.

Contributing

Yes, please do :)

