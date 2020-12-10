openbase logo
sazerac

by sazeracjs
2.0.0

Data-driven unit testing for Jasmine, Mocha, and Jest

Readme

Sazerac

Data-driven unit testing for JavaScript.

About

Sazerac is a library for data-driven testing in JavaScript. It works with mocha, jasmine, and jest. Using Sazerac, and the data-driven testing pattern in general, will reduce the complexity and increase readability of your test code.

Check out sazerac.js.org for docs and sazerac-example for examples.

Why Use It?

Let's say you have a function isPrime(). When given a number, it returns true or false depending on whether the number is a prime number.

function isPrime(num) {
  for(var i = 2; i < num; i++) {
    if(num % i === 0) return false;
  }
  return num > 1;
}

If you're using a framework like jasmine, your tests might look something like this:

describe('isPrime()', () => {

  describe('when given 2', () => {
    it('should return true', () => {
      assert.isTrue(isPrime(2))
    })
  })

  describe('when given 3', () => {
    it('should return true', () => {
      assert.isTrue(isPrime(3))
    })
  })

  describe('when given 4', () => {
    it('should return false', () => {
      assert.isFalse(isPrime(4))
    })
  })

  // and more ...

})

It's a lot of code to write for only 3 test cases and such a basic function!

The same tests can be defined with Sazerac as follows:

test(isPrime, () => {
  given(2).expect(true)
  given(3).expect(true)
  given(4).expect(false)
})

Sazerac runs the describe and it functions needed for these test cases. It adds reporting messages in a consistent format based on the input and output parameters. For this example, the test report ends up looking like this:

isPrime()
  when given 2
    ✓ should return true
  when given 3
    ✓ should return true
  when given 4
    ✓ should return false

Installation

Install Sazerac as an npm module and save it to your package.json file as a development dependency:

npm install sazerac --save-dev

Import the test and given helper functions into your project:

import { test, given } from 'sazerac'

Guide and API documentation

Visit sazerac.js.org.

Contributing

Yes, please do :)

Get In Touch

