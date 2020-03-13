npm install say
// automatically pick platform
const say = require('say')
// or, override the platform
const Say = require('say').Say
const say = new Say('darwin' || 'win32' || 'linux')
// Use default system voice and speed
say.speak('Hello!')
// Stop the text currently being spoken
say.stop()
// More complex example (with an OS X voice) and slow speed
say.speak("What's up, dog?", 'Alex', 0.5)
// Fire a callback once the text has completed being spoken
say.speak("What's up, dog?", 'Good News', 1.0, (err) => {
if (err) {
return console.error(err)
}
console.log('Text has been spoken.')
});
// Export spoken audio to a WAV file
say.export("I'm sorry, Dave.", 'Cellos', 0.75, 'hal.wav', (err) => {
if (err) {
return console.error(err)
}
console.log('Text has been saved to hal.wav.')
})
say.speak(text, voice || null, speed || null, callback || null)
say.export(text, voice || null, speed || null, filename, callback || null)
say.stop(callback || null)
say.getInstalledVoices(callback)
Unfortunately every feature isn't supported on every platform. PR's welcome!
|Platform
|Speak
|Export
|Stop
|Speed
|Voice
|List
|macOS
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|🚫
|Linux
|✅
|🚫
|✅
|✅
|✅
|🚫
|Windows
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
Voices in macOS are associated with different localities. To a list of voices and their localities run the following command:
say -v "?"
As an example, the default voice is
Alex and the voice used by Siri is
Samantha.
None.
Linux support requires Festival. As far as I can tell there is no sane way to get a list of available voices. The only voice that seems to work is
voice_kal_diphone, which seems to be the default anyway.
The
.export() method is not available.
Try the following command to install Festival with a default voice:
sudo apt-get install festival festvox-kallpc16k
say)
Very easy to use - just dropped it in and now my apps speaks to me ;) I used it on Mac OS X and here is a list of voices to use : https://gist.github.com/mculp/4b95752e25c456d425c6